What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
How LSU's young players performed with extended playing time in Citrus Bowl blowout
The LSU Tigers took on the Purdue Boilermakers in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, winning by a landslide. Given the nature of the victory, there was a lot of time for Brian Kelly and the rest of the coaching staff to turn to their younger players to try to give them some real playing time at positions. Looking at how they performed could give some interesting insight into position battles this offseason.
Georgia players share what they saw, thought on game-deciding kick at end of Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — When Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles lined up for a 50-yard field goal in the final seconds of Saturday’s Peach Bowl, the Georgia players on the field were focused on their responsibilities. Meanwhile, several Georgia players on the sideline debated watching the game’s deciding play or looking away and waiting to hear what happened.
Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest
The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Huggins has special delivery after loss: 'We've got a bunch of BSers'
You'd have a hard time finding a stretch of basketball that bothered Bob Huggins -- and "bothered" likely is not a strong enough word -- more than the final 21 games West Virginia played last season. Eighteen Big 12 games. One Big 12/SEC Challenge game. Two Big 12 Tournament games. The Mountaineers were 5-16, lost all 10 road games and managed to match the Hall of Fame coach's longest losing streak with seven straight defeats ... twice.
Will fans get refunds for bets made on Bengals-Bills game?
The suspended Bengals-Bills game was the first time sports betting for many Bengals fans. What happens to those bets?
Morning Mash: Decisions on deck, staff finalized, sneaky big hoops night
Happy 2023 to your and yours. Do we still do that on the third day? Or is the novelty over and we all move on with our lives and to whatever else happens to be going on?. Anyways things are rolling again in Lincoln where a brief respite against a flurry of December activity was appreciated.
Report: Huskers have WR coach picked as staff appears to be finalized
Matt Rhule's staff of full-time assistants is reportedly filled out, though the coach himself hasn't made matters official. While three positions have not yet been announced, there are now names connected with all the remaining openings. It was reported on Monday night that Garret McGuire will join the Husker staff as a wide receivers coach, according to Joe Person of The Athletic, who covers the Carolina Panthers.
Kansas State football's top 10 performers of the 2022 season
Kansas State concluded its season on New Years' Eve with a 45-20 loss to Alabam in the 89th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl. The Wildcats had a season full of ups and downs. Chris Klieman's squad start off with a 2-0 record before a surprising home loss to Tulane to round out the non-conference slate. Resiliency was shown, though, as K-State went on to win three in a row to open up the Big 12. After losing two of their next three games, the Wildcats finished off the regular-season with three-straight wins and then a victory over TCU in the Big 12 championship game.
Tide in the NFL: Tracking Alabama players in Week 17 action
Alabama was again well-represented during another week of professional football, as several former Crimson Tide players were contributors for teams across the National Football League. Five former Alabama players scored touchdowns during Week 17 – quarterback Mac Jones (Patriots), running back Najee Harris (Steelers) and Josh Jacobs (Raiders), wide receiver...
Wildcats thank fans following Music City Bowl loss to Iowa
The TransPerfect Music City Bowl didn't exactly go as planned for Kentucky. Without starting quarterback Will Levis and No. 3 all-time rusher Chris Rodriguez, who both opted out, against one of the best defenses in all of college football and playing a true freshman and first-time starter at quarterback, the Wildcats managed just 10 first downs and 185 total yards in a 21-0 loss to Iowa.
BeaverBlitz Staff Picks 2022: Final Standings and Stats
With Oregon State’s 2022 football season now in the books, the year-long prediction competition between members of the BeaverBlitz staff is also complete.
Caleb Williams dejected after USC's Cotton Bowl letdown vs. Tulane football
USC quarterback Caleb Williams had his head down on the bench and could not watch the final minute of Monday's Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane football, after seeing the Trojans squander a 15-point over the final four minutes during a 46-45 finish. The Heisman winner threw for 462 yards and five touchdowns, but it was not enough for a team that lost back to back games to end Lincoln Riley's first season after climbing all the way to No. 4 in the polls.
Minnesota Gophers Basketball Podcast (tgb): Making Sense of the Start
Luke Buer and Ryan James discuss the start of the 2022-23 season and try to make sense of the problems the Gopher basketball team is having, and tgb looks for positives over the possible positives that could come from the next ten weeks of the season. And back to discuss Golden! Gopher! Basketball!
Nick Saban sends message about Alabama entering 2023
Every team at Alabama must establish its identity and goals. And Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban expects his 2023 squad to do just that following Saturday's Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State. Equipped with the 2023 cycle's top recruiting class, Alabama expects to reload despite losing a number of expected early-round picks, including Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., who have not yet announced their plans.
Five predictions for No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane (Cotton Bowl Edition)
It's been a while since I've made some game predictions and sadly these will be the final ones of the season. I made a huge comeback after a terrible start to the year and I look to close out on a high note. Much like USC in the title game, I laid a dude and went 0-for-5 on my picks.
Aggies in the NFL stats: Mike Evans, Myles Garrett have big Week 17 games
The NFL regular season is almost over, as the league’s teams played their next-to-last games over the weekend. There are still some playoff spots up in the air while some big upsets caused the byes to still be in limbo as well. One game was not completed as a scary medical situation caused the Monday Night Football contest to be postponed.
Damar Hamlin Collapses On Field During MNF
Jonathan Jones joins Zach Aldridge and Jacyln DeAugustino to discuss Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field during Monday Night Football.
