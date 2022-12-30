Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersWashington, DC
Governor Abbott Bused More Migrants to the Home of President Harris in Late DecemberTom HandyTexas State
Woman Found Dead After Investigating Banks In MexicoStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports SayNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Uncovering the Startling Secrets Behind the Watergate ScandalLord GaneshWashington, DC
Related
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
atozsports.com
Cowboys did something in Week 17 that they haven’t done in nearly 30 years
It wasn’t smooth sailing for the Dallas Cowboys under Mike McCarthy in his first season in 2020. The team dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic and a plethora of injuries, resulting in a disappointing 6-10 campaign. The table has turned for the Cowboys over the last two seasons. With their...
Cowboys at Commanders: 'Dumb' Rivera Getting Fired?
It's reasonable to think that Washington's Ron Rivera might be coaching for his job next week against the 12-4 Cowboys.
Commanders players told fans to stop chanting for Taylor Heinicke after another Carson Wentz interception
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made the decision last week to turn back to Carson Wentz as starting quarterback after Taylor Heinicke started nine games. And it didn’t take long for that decision to backfire. Wentz — who wasn’t expected to have a short leash in Sunday’s game...
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Look: Joe Theismann Appears To React To Carson Wentz's Play
Carson Wentz threw an interception early in his return to the starting lineup Sunday. Washington Commanders fans already want him benched again for Taylor Heinicke, and a former franchise legend doesn't appear to like what he sees either. Shortly after the first-quarter pick, Joe Theismann posted an opinion seemingly directed...
Wilbon Rips Rivera for ‘Dumbest Ever’ Commanders Wentz Move
The Washington Commanders' 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns was a death blow to their playoff hopes.
Look: Ron Rivera Clarifies Embarrassing Postgame Admission
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera surprised many by appearing confused at the notion that his team could be eliminated from playoff contention today. Following their 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Rivera was informed in the postgame press conference that his team could be eliminated defending on other results throughout the league. Rivera then replied, "We can be eliminated?"
NFL World Reacts To What Joe Theismann Said Sunday
It's not just Washington Commanders fans who seem frustrated with quarterback Carson Wentz this afternoon. Former Washington quarterback turned NFL broadcaster Joe Theismann doesn't appear to be a huge Wentz fan either. While the home crowd openly called for Taylor Heinicke to replace the veteran signal caller after he threw...
Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks: Josh Norman wasn't ready enough for Week 17
Entering their Week 17 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Carolina Panthers needed help at the cornerback position following the injury to Jaycee Horn. And throughout that contest, it was evident that they really, really needed help at the cornerback position. But unfortunately for Josh Norman, he wasn’t ready...
FOX Sports
'It was a disappointing day for Carson Wentz' - Mark Schlereth and Adam Amin discuss Commanders' hard loss to the Browns
Mark Schlereth and Adam Amin discuss the Washington Commanders hard loss against the Cleveland Browns. Carson Wentz was disappointing on his return to the field after missing the majority of the season and ended up throwing three picks to which contributed to the Browns' 24-10 victory.
Commanders news: Carson Wentz booed after 2 interceptions vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders made the bold decision to revert back to Carson Wentz as their starting quarterback, sending Taylor Heinicke to the bench with the veteran making his return from IR. Ron Rivera’s call at the position didn’t yield positive results early on, and the fans at FedEx Stadium made their opinions clear after Wentz threw two interceptions in the first half against the Cleveland Browns.
FOX Sports
Jay Glazer updates the status of Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, and Carson Wentz heading into NFL Week 17 | FOX NFL Sunday
Jay Glazer reveals that the Philadelphia Eagles will have Gardner Minshew starting against the New Orleans Saints while Jalen Hurts will continue to recover from injury. Afterwards, Glazer mentions how the Miami Dolphins will not have Tua Tagovailoa play against the New England Patriots due to a concussion and the Washington Commanders will have Carson Wentz start against the Cleveland Browns.
Yardbarker
Christian Wood Signed A $53 Million Deal After His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him For Not Getting Drafted To The NBA
It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood when he was not selected during the NBA Draft. It just got tougher when his ex-girlfriend left him following his undrafted status. Things have changed for the Dallas Mavericks' center now. He's a vital cog alongside Luka Doncic gunning for a playoff spot this year, and it all began when he had a breakout season with the Detroit Pistons in 2019-20, followed by landing a three-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets soon after.
Ron Rivera: Next two games are a 'measuring stick' for the Commanders
The Washington Commanders currently hold the NFC’s final playoff spot despite not winning a game since Nov. 27 over the Atlanta Falcons. Since that game, Washington has tied and lost to the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers. Can the Commanders get back on track and earn...
NBC Sports
Carson Wentz provides no spark as Commanders collapse against Cleveland
LANDOVER, Md. -- Ron Rivera benched Taylor Heinicke for Carson Wentz because the Commanders offense needed a spark. Well, that didn't happen. Washington lost to the Cleveland Browns 24-10 at FedEx Field on Sunday afternoon in a virtual must-win game and was able to muster only 260 total yards of offense. Ironically, that's Washington lowest offensive total since since Wentz's last start, a 12-7 win in Chicago where the team logged 210 total offensive yards. It wasn't close to good enough.
atozsports.com
NFL writer feels one Dallas Cowboy isn’t getting enough respect
The Dallas Cowboys are on their way to the playoffs for the second consecutive season, which means they have had a plethora of players step up big. Those individuals were recognized as seven Cowboys players who made the Pro Bowl. Dallas was tied for second in the NFL in that...
Yardbarker
Carson Wentz Booed Out of Commanders Stadium: 'I Get It,' Says Failed QB
LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention as they lost 24-10 to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. But quarterback Carson Wentz may have lost something almost as valuable: fan support. Not that Commanders fans were exactly fired up to see Wentz back in as the starting...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden
The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
Comments / 0