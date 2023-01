CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Senior forward Ajulu Thatha recorded her fourth double-double of the season as the Cougars defeated Southeast Missouri 76-61 on Thursday afternoon at Who We Arena. SIUE shot a season-high 48 percent (25-52) and was 18-22 at the free throw line against the Redhawks. Saturday's victory...

