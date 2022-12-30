Read full article on original website
Delaware State Police Arrest Four Juveniles in Connection with Shooting
Delaware State Police have arrested four juveniles after a shooting that occurred yesterday afternoon. On January 2, 2023, at approximately 12:03 p.m., troopers responded to Cherry Drive in Magnolia for […] The post Delaware State Police Arrest Four Juveniles in Connection with Shooting appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Bay Net
Police Search For Suspect In Solomons
CCSO UPDATE – 11:30 a.m. – Police Activity on Dowell Rd has been cleared at this time. The suspect appears to be a white male with long red hair. Anyone seeing this subject or suspicious activity in the area should report it. The incident appears to be isolated...
WMDT.com
Salisbury man arrested for DUI after crashing truck into boat in Talbot Co.
TALBOT CO., Md. – A Salisbury man has been charged with DUI following an accident investigation. On December 27th, deputies responded to Dogwood Harbor Road on Tilghman Island for a reported crash. Deputies located a Chevrolet pickup truck that had driven off of the parking lot and landed on a boat docked in Dogwood Harbor.
foxbaltimore.com
Online video shows police response for "large and unruly" crowd of juveniles in Towson
NBC Washington
Deadly Shooting, Stabbing at Maryland Home Was Possibly Self Defense: Police
Prince George's County police are investigating whether the fatal shooting and stabbing of a woman and a man inside a Clinton, Maryland, home was done in self defense. Monique Duncan and Maurice Moore, both 42 years old, were found dead at the house in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Drive about 6 a.m. on New Year's Day, police said. The pair both lived in the home and were in a relationship, police said.
26-Year-Old NJ Driver Killed In Nine-Mile I-95 Pursuit: AG
The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General has released new information on the fatal I-95 crash that killed a New Jersey woman driving erratically on I-95 in Cecil County who was pursued by Maryland State Police troopers for miles.Julie Clark, 26, of Tenafly…
46-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 46-year-old man was shot multiple times early yesterday morning in Northeast Baltimore. The incident happened on the 6500 block of Belair Road. Shortly before 1:30 am, The Baltimore Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the neck and the back. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The condition and the identity of the victim have not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please get in touch with Northeast The post 46-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Medical Examiner rules Glen Burnie man did not die from fire
The State Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the unidentified man's death was unrelated to the fire.
The Dispatch
BREAKING: Pines Police Chief Suspended As Officials Investigate Burglary
OCEAN PINES – Ocean Pines Police Chief Leo Ehrisman has been placed on administrative leave as the association works with local agencies to investigate a reported burglary that occurred at a storage shed used by the police department. On Tuesday, the Ocean Pines Association (OPA) announced that Ehrisman has...
Caroline County school resource officer dies after battle with PTSD
A Caroline County's Sheriff's Office corporal and school resource officer died on New Year's Eve, confirmed the Sheriff's Office. Cpl. Lucas L. Nagel took his own life after battling PTSD
Police: 2 dead and 2 wounded in suburban Maryland shooting
WMDT.com
Ocean Pines Police Chief placed on administrative leave following burglary investigation
Nottingham MD
Police: 8 arrested following Towson disturbance
NBC Washington
17-Year-Old Killed, 14-Year-Old Shot at Congress Heights Metro Station: Police
A 17-year-old boy was killed, and a 14-year-old boy was shot at the Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast D.C. on Monday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at 1290 Alabama Avenue SE at around 10:11 p.m. The shooting was targeted at the teens, who were together in a bus bay, police said.
36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old man on New Year’s Eve. According to police the shooting took place Saturday morning in Capitol Heights. The victim is 36-year-old Akeem Jamal Garrison of Capitol Heights. “On December 31, at approximately 1:25 am, officers responded to the 20th block of Chamber Avenue for the report of a shooting,” the PGPD said in a statement on Monday. “Once on scene, officers located Garrison inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at The post 36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Man shot multiple times overnight on Belair Road
Identity sought for armed robbery suspect
Baltimore Police are seeking the identity of a suspect linked to an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday in the 2100 block Pennsylvania Avenue.
NBC Washington
2 Dead, 2 Injured, Including a Juvenile, in Shooting at Clinton House: Police
Wbaltv.com
1 adult, 7 juveniles arrested after police disperse large crowd in Towson
21-year-old arrested after assaulting an Anne Arundel County Police officer
An Anne Arundel County Police officer suffered a serious but non-life threatening injury while attempting to investigate a domestic dispute.
