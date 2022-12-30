ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Net

Police Search For Suspect In Solomons

CCSO UPDATE – 11:30 a.m. – Police Activity on Dowell Rd has been cleared at this time. The suspect appears to be a white male with long red hair. Anyone seeing this subject or suspicious activity in the area should report it. The incident appears to be isolated...
SOLOMONS, MD
WMDT.com

Salisbury man arrested for DUI after crashing truck into boat in Talbot Co.

TALBOT CO., Md. – A Salisbury man has been charged with DUI following an accident investigation. On December 27th, deputies responded to Dogwood Harbor Road on Tilghman Island for a reported crash. Deputies located a Chevrolet pickup truck that had driven off of the parking lot and landed on a boat docked in Dogwood Harbor.
SALISBURY, MD
NBC Washington

Deadly Shooting, Stabbing at Maryland Home Was Possibly Self Defense: Police

Prince George's County police are investigating whether the fatal shooting and stabbing of a woman and a man inside a Clinton, Maryland, home was done in self defense. Monique Duncan and Maurice Moore, both 42 years old, were found dead at the house in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Drive about 6 a.m. on New Year's Day, police said. The pair both lived in the home and were in a relationship, police said.
CLINTON, MD
Shore News Network

46-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 46-year-old man was shot multiple times early yesterday morning in Northeast Baltimore. The incident happened on the 6500 block of Belair Road. Shortly before 1:30 am, The Baltimore Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the neck and the back. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The condition and the identity of the victim have not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please get in touch with Northeast The post 46-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Dispatch

BREAKING: Pines Police Chief Suspended As Officials Investigate Burglary

OCEAN PINES – Ocean Pines Police Chief Leo Ehrisman has been placed on administrative leave as the association works with local agencies to investigate a reported burglary that occurred at a storage shed used by the police department. On Tuesday, the Ocean Pines Association (OPA) announced that Ehrisman has...
OCEAN PINES, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police: 2 dead and 2 wounded in suburban Maryland shooting

CLINTON, Md. (AP) — Four people were shot — two of them fatally — in Maryland's Prince George's County Sunday morning in what's being described as a "domestic-related incident," authorities said. One of the victims who was wounded is a juvenile.The county's police department said in a statement on Twitter that officers responded to a report of a shooting about 6 a.m. in Clinton, which is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) outside Washington.Police said the shootings do not appear to be random and were investigating to establish a suspect or suspects as well as a motive. Police said they did not yet know the extent of the injuries of the adult and the juvenile who were wounded"What we do know is that there was a gun used on the scene," Maj. David Blazer said in a video posted by the police department's Twitter account.Blazer said several people were in the home and that investigators are conducting interviews to determine what happened. He said there is no danger to the surrounding community.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CLINTON, MD
WMDT.com

Ocean Pines Police Chief placed on administrative leave following burglary investigation

OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Police Chief has been placed on administrative leave following a burglary investigation. We’re told the Ocean Pines Association’s General Manager learned on Friday of a burglary that occurred at a storage shed used by the Ocean Pines Police Department on December 17th. After consulting with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the State’s Attorney, the Ocean Pines Association has “taken steps to ensure that a thorough and independent investigation is conducted and that police services to the residents of Ocean Pines remain uninterrupted.”
OCEAN PINES, MD
Nottingham MD

Police: 8 arrested following Towson disturbance

TOWSON, MD—Police say eight people were arrested following a disturbance in the Towson area on Friday. During the evening hours on December 30, officers with the Baltimore County Police Department handled several incidents in Towson while managing a large crowd of juveniles and young adults in outdoor areas after local venues closed.
TOWSON, MD
NBC Washington

17-Year-Old Killed, 14-Year-Old Shot at Congress Heights Metro Station: Police

A 17-year-old boy was killed, and a 14-year-old boy was shot at the Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast D.C. on Monday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at 1290 Alabama Avenue SE at around 10:11 p.m. The shooting was targeted at the teens, who were together in a bus bay, police said.
Shore News Network

36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old man on New Year’s Eve. According to police the shooting took place Saturday morning in Capitol Heights. The victim is 36-year-old Akeem Jamal Garrison of Capitol Heights. “On December 31, at approximately 1:25 am, officers responded to the 20th block of Chamber Avenue for the report of a shooting,” the PGPD said in a statement on Monday. “Once on scene, officers located Garrison inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.  The victim was pronounced dead at The post 36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Nottingham MD

Man shot multiple times overnight on Belair Road

BALTIMORE, MD—Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times overnight on Belair Road. At just after 1:15 a.m., officers responded to the 6500-block of Route 1 in Raspeburg (21206) for a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities located a 46-year-old male victim suffering from multiple...
RASPEBURG, MD
Wbaltv.com

1 adult, 7 juveniles arrested after police disperse large crowd in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police arrested an adult and seven juveniles Friday night after a large disturbance in Towson. County police said officers were managing a large crowd of juveniles and young adults in outdoor areas after venues closed. There were incidents involving property damage, which are being investigated.
TOWSON, MD

