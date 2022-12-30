Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Daniel Edwards, former Illinois WR, announces transfer destination
Former Illinois wide receiver Daniel Edwards announced Monday evening that he would be transferring to Western Kentucky University. Edwards announced that he would be entering the portal on Nov. 29. He will have 3 seasons of eligibility remaining for the Hilltoppers. Edwards is a former 3-star prospect in the Class...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to absolutely brutal bowl game bad beat
It was a special day for Mississippi State on Monday as they took the field in the ReliaQuest Bowl without head coach Mike Leach, who passed away last month. The team decided to play the game to honor him and they certainly did that in many ways, including a wild final play that ruined the day of many gamblers.
College football player penalized over ‘spanking motion’
The 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl certainly had its fair share of exciting and emotional moments. Lost in the excitement was the time a Mississippi State player got penalized for what was described as a “spanking motion.” With a little over 12 minutes left in the 4th quarter, the Bulldogs and Illinois Fighting Illini were locked in Read more... The post College football player penalized over ‘spanking motion’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Brawl breaks out between Mississippi State, Illinois following wild game-ending play in ReliaQuest Bowl
Tempers flared after a last second touchdown in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The fight resulted after Illinois was trying to score on a lateral play. Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside in the Illinois five-yard line beforehand. The Bulldogs then recovered the football on Illinois’ lateral play and took it to the house.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Illinois to honor Mike Leach during ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State
Illinois joins the majority of college football teams that have or will honor Mike Leach during bowl season. The Illini will have a special circumstance since their bowl game is the ReliaQuest Bowl against Leach’s team, Mississippi State. The Illini will wear the helmet sticker that’s commonly used around the SEC and across college football: “MIKE” with a cowbell in place of the i.
newschannel20.com
Shaping the 2023 Illini football team at the Reliaquest Bowl
Tampa Bay, Florida (WCCU/WICD) — As the year is coming to an end and the Illini are preparing for the Reliaquest Bowl in Tampa Bay, Florida, they are also preparing for the 2023 season and will have the opportunity to do so in this upcoming bowl game. Illinois will...
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois women on verge of first AP ranking since 2000
That’s one way to start 2023. One day after picking up its first win over a ranked opponent since 2019, Illinois women’s basketball nearly entered the AP Top 25 for the first time since just after the turn of the century, checking in right outside the poll with the most votes of any team not in the top 25.
Miss. State faces Illinois in 1st game since death of Leach
ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois (8-4) vs. No. 24 Mississippi State (8-4, No. 22 CFP), Jan. 2, noon EST (ESPN2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Mississippi State by 2 1/2. Series record: 1-1. WHAT’S AT STAKE
Daily Iowan
Comeback effort not enough as Iowa women’s basketball takes first Big Ten loss at Illinois
Illinois handed No. 12 Iowa women’s basketball a 90-86 loss on Sunday — their first of the Big Ten season. Going into the game, Iowa had won seven straight games against Illinois. The Hawkeyes looked like they were poised to continue that streak at State Farm Center in...
No. 24 Mississippi State faces Illinois with heavy hearts
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mississippi State players and staff felt they knew what Mike Leach would want them to do following the Dec. 12 death of the Bulldogs coach due to complications from a heart condition: play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois. “It has been expressed and they...
One new restaurant, two locations coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people are eagerly awaiting a new restaurant with two locations in the same city. Champaign is soon to be home to not one, but two Raising Cane’s. One of them is going to be at the old Applebee’s location on north Prospect. The other is going to in the center […]
Battery charging system causes Champaign fire on Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a detached garage fire on Friday. Crews extinguished the fire quickly on the 600 block of S. Victor St. around 5 p.m. The fire department said the cause of this fire is accidental and was attributed to a battery charging system. No injuries were reported.
Neighbor’s camera catches dozens of gunshots on New Year’s in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A terrifying start to the new year – all caught on camera. While many were celebrating with fireworks, dozens of gunshots rang through the air. Champaign police confirmed shots were fired early Sunday morning on Holly Hill Drive. “My camera in the backyard – you can hear the screaming and the […]
Shots fired in Champaign on New Year’s Day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning. Champaign Lt. Ben Newell said officers arrived on the scene at the 1400 block of Holly Hill Dr. where they located evidence of gunfire, including multiple shell casings in the street. Officers then examined the scene for […]
ISP announces Macon Co. occupant restraint enforcement results
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 Commander Bryan Pruitt announced the results of the Macon County Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols, funded through IDOT. Violations in December include 19 safety belt citations, one child restraint citation, 36 total citations, and 0 written warnings. Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but ISP […]
Carle Health and Aetna finalize agreement
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Carle Health and Aetna finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Back in October, the two organizations struck a deal where retired state employees with in state-sponsored health benefits would be able to see their Carle doctors at an in-network rate in the new year. The updated […]
U of I Police responded to campus robbery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police responded to a robbery on campus. Police said a man reported that he was walking near the C-9 parking lot on E. Chalmers St. around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when he noticed two groups of men arguing with each other. One of the men mistakenly thought […]
Two-story Urbana home catches fire on New Year’s Eve, no one hurt
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Fire Department responded to a two-story home fire on New Year’s Eve. As four engines with a ladder, and a commanding officer were on their way to the scene on the 1900 block of Willow Rd, dispatch reported a neighbor saying that people were possibly still inside in the […]
newschannel20.com
Police: Man arrested for aggravated battery to pregnant woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A man is facing charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery to a pregnant woman. The Decatur Police Department says a woman and her boyfriend, Andre M. Evans, 51, got into a non-verbal argument. We're told Evans shoved her against a table and the wall...
Macon Co. Sheriff provides update on rescued dogs’ recovery
DECATUR, Ill (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update this morning on the recovery of four dogs that were rescued last week. Officials said the dogs have passed all their veterinary check-ups and are well on their way to making a full recovery with the Macon County Animal Control. The sheriff’s […]
247Sports
