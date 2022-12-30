Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A New Tacos & Tequila Joint Has Opened in Fort Collins and Looks Terrific
It was an Italian restaurant, but now the owners are trying something new: Mexican. Tacos and Tequilas. They're open and are ready to bring Fort Collins another option for great Mexican and great drinks. If you've been looking for a casual dining option on the east side of the Choice...
Loveland’s Dairy Queen Makes History in the Final Hours of 2022
When you think of Dairy Queen in Loveland, one thing certainly comes to mind... It's a Northern Colorado staple and we all love it. From Blizzards to ice cream cones, at one point in time, a vast majority of us have been to the Dairy Queen at the intersection of Eisenhower Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue.
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Colorado was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado for New Year's
DENVER — The Denver metro area hasn't gotten much snow so far out of the storm that moved in late Sunday, but some spots in the state have measured more than a foot of snow. One reading just over the Colorado-Wyoming state line – Hog Park Reservoir – recorded a whopping 45 inches of the snow in the past 24 hours.
Record number of jumpers celebrate 2023 with Evergreen Lake Plunge
A record number of jumpers took the plunge in Evergreen Lake as Colorado crossed into 2023 on Sunday. The Evergreen Lake Plunge sponsored by Buffalo Park Dentistry far exceeded previous entries willing to leap into the new year. People dressed up, or down, to enjoy a dip in the near-freezing water. There were crazy costumes and brief bathing suits as people challenged themselves to take the plunge. PHOTO GALLERY: Evergreen Lake Plunge 2023A total of 423 leapers from all over the Denver metro area signed up to jump. Active4All Evergreen Foundation runs the event to raise money for programs like the "Inspire" special needs program at Evergreen Park and Recreation District that helps kids with disabilities get out. This year with sponsorships and plungers the organization raised nearly $30,000 said President Dr. John DuRussel. CBS News Colorado's Alan Gionet is part of the organization and hosts the festivities every year. "It was an awesome day and everybody had a ton of fun," he said. "We'll be back in 2024!"
Denver man works to maintain cowboy culture with custom boots
DENVER — In the middle of the city is a place that's all country. Mickey Mussett, a custom cowboy bootmaker, creates art in his Denver garage workshop. "How I got to be a custom cowboy bootmaker is like an impossible story, but it's true," Mickey said. Before he started...
One of Colorado's largest law firms has a new name
DENVER — One of Colorado's largest personal injury law firms has a new name. Denver-based The Sawaya Law Firm changed its name to The Wilhite Law Firm on Jan. 1. The firm, one of the biggest in the western United States, operates at least nine locations in Colorado with offices in Denver, Greeley, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thornton, Grand Junction and Boulder.
Popular grocery store chain opening another new store in Colorado this week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Colorado this week. Read on to learn more. The popular supermarket chain Natural Grocers recently announced that it would be opening its newest Colorado grocery store location in Denver this week.
See how much snow fell in your Colorado city
Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Day as snow and freezing fog helped usher in the new year. More snow will be arriving for the evening commute.
Berthoud Colorado A&W is for Sale and You Could Own it
A Northern Colorado treasure is up for sale at 802 Mountain Avenue in Berthoud. Chances are that over the years you might have stopped into Berthoud's A&W restaurant to enjoy a meal or at the very least, a root beer. For more than five decades, A&W has been operating in...
Colorado City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce spotted cities with the most single-person households.
Poor Fort Collins cell signal labeled "dangerous" costing taxpayers $800,000+
For more than a decade residents and visitors to Fort Collins have been complaining of insufficient cell phone service in the major Colorado city, and now some local public officials are calling the lack of coverage a threat to public safety. No matter the provider, cell phone users have growingly noticed that Fort Collins has some of the worst coverage out of any of Colorado's largest cities. Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, AT&T and more have all historically had spotty coverage throughout Colorado's fourth-largest city. And, where there is a signal, oftentimes it is not strong enough for internet services to load at the...
KKTV
Statewide alert issued in Colorado for missing man
DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing person alert in the State of Colorado on Tuesday. At about noon a missing poster for 27-year-old Wanbli Vigil was shared. Vigil was last seen in Denver on Dec. 29 at about 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of Knox Ct. When he was last seen, he was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with white stripes.
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
cowboystatedaily.com
Strangers Stranded At DIA Team Up To Get Home
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Not everyone’s Southwest Airlines story of being stranded by canceled flights last week was a nightmare. Spencer Horn was among the thousands of travelers caught up in the terrible traffic snarl at Denver International Airport when Southwest and other airlines canceled thousands of flights, stranding travelers just before Christmas.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KDVR.com
Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment
The owner of a dog was charged with aggravated cruelty after allegedly stabbing it in the chest. Courtney Fromm has the story. Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment. The owner of a dog was charged with aggravated cruelty after allegedly stabbing it in the chest. Courtney Fromm has the...
weather5280.com
Wintry mix expected through Monday for the area: Denver's snow forecast
We've been discussing this system during the past several days; whether in our Insider post last week or yesterday's public forecast, we have couched this system in terms of concern for just how north the track will be and therefore the impact changes on the Denver metro areas. In data...
edgewaterecho.com
Former Local 46 Owners Purchase Historic Edgewater Inn
It’s now official. Edgewater’s historic Edgewater Inn has been sold to the former owners of Local 46. Here’s the announcement from the Local 46 Facebook page:. We are very happy to share the news that we will be re-opening Local in Edgewater in the coming year! Happy New Year!
Colorado woman sets wild new record on Longs Peak
Estes Park resident Lisa Foster has set several impressive records on Longs Peak in recent weeks, according to Estes Park News. Not only has Foster become the only person to climb the mountain every month for three calendar years, she also became the first woman to summit the mountain via a different route for each month of the year and is the first woman to be included among the ten people with the most summits of the peak. Read more about her record-setting climb on December 4 on the Estes Park News website.
Retro 102.5
Windsor, CO
210
Followers
9K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT
Retro 102.5 plays the best music from the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://retro1025.com
Comments / 0