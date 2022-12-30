​Americans are in a gloomy mood as the country enters the new year. ​​ Asked last month what they ​foresee in 2023, most predicted economic trouble, higher taxes, political conflict and ongoing instability overseas, according to a Gallup Poll released on Tuesday. ​ The largest majority — 90% — say they believe this year will be marred by political strife, while 81% expect a hike in their tax bills and 79% believe economic hardships will continue. Coming off years of severe restrictions because of COVID-19 and faced with inflation rates at 40-year highs, Americans don’t see 2023 easing their burdens. ​​ Nearly eight in 10 — 78% — predict...

