wrestlingheadlines.com
Carmelo Hayes Talks Having WWE Main Roster Conversation With Shawn Michaels
Carmelo Hayes is headed into his second full year of being a member of WWE’s NXT and many fans feel he has earned a spot on the main roster after being a two-time North American Champion. As Hayes was talking to Stephanie Chase, the topic of a main roster...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Discusses The Use Of Superkicks In Wrestling
Speaking with Culture State, WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels, discussed his influence on the business. Michaels made the superkick famous after using it as his finisher. He. “It’s humbling. This business has been so good to me and so, this is my way of...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jake Roberts Wants AEW To Use Him To Help Talent With Interviews
Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast. During it, Roberts joined AEW in March 2020 and was immediately paired with Lance Archer. However, the WWE Hall Of Famer hasn’t been seen on television in months due to his health issues and Archer working in Japan.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Becky Lynch Calls 2022 Her Favorite Year Of Her Wrestling Career
In a recent tweet, Becky Lynch wished her fans a very happy new year and noted that 2022 would mark the 20th anniversary of her debut in professional wrestling. She also mentioned that 2022 has so far been her favorite year in her career and thanked her supporters for helping her along the way.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bruce Prichard Recalls WWE Star Setting The Gorilla Position On Fire
Bruce Prichard recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Something To Wrestle With podcast. During it, he recalled Harry Del Rios, also known as Phantasio and Spellbinder, setting the gorilla position on fire at WWE Wrestling Challenge taping. “This dumb s— is sitting there, getting ready to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Apollo Crews Looks Back On His Nigerian Royalty Persona From 2021
Apollo Crews has fond memories of his Nigerian Royalty persona during his 2021 Intercontinental championship reign. The WWE star spoke about his old gimmick during a recent appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, where he reveals that former WWE champion Big E, who he was feuding with at the time, actually planted the idea in his head. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Max Caster: “I Really Love The Scissoring Because It Brings People Together”
Scissoring has become a worldwide phenomenon and Max Caster is damn proud of it. The AEW star and current reigning tag champion appeared on The AJ Awesome Show to discuss a wide range of topics, including how popular The Acclaimed’s catchphrase has become across the world. Check out Caster’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chris Jericho Donates $10,000 to Damar Hamlin’s Charity
AEW’s Chris Jericho has donated $10,000 to the charity set up by NFL player Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field last night as his team was playing the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin stood up after a routine tackle, but then fell back. Medics administered CPR on the field, and he was then taken to a hospital. It was later announced that Hamlin was in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest due to the hit. Hamlin remains in critical condition as of this writing.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Confirms AEW Star Is Injured
Matt Hardy has been teaming with Isiah Kassidy on AEW television while Kassidy’s usual tag partner Marq Quen has been absent. Matt noted on Twitter that Quen is currently on the sidelines with an injury. He wrote: “Since @Marq_Quen is gonna be out of action for a bit, myself...
