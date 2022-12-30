AEW’s Chris Jericho has donated $10,000 to the charity set up by NFL player Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field last night as his team was playing the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin stood up after a routine tackle, but then fell back. Medics administered CPR on the field, and he was then taken to a hospital. It was later announced that Hamlin was in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest due to the hit. Hamlin remains in critical condition as of this writing.

8 HOURS AGO