Oxford, MS

247Sports

Ole Miss puts its momentum on the line Sunday in Starkville

The Ole Miss women's basketball team had a terrific 2022. There was an NCAA Tournament berth and their 12-2 start to the 2022-2023 season, including a barn-rash whipping of Auburn in their SEC opener, has built quite a buzz around head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin's squad. Now it's time to get...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Column | Thoughts on a new year (and mostly Ole Miss football)

There are some things I'm looking forward to this year. Eating better and healthier. Losing 50 pounds. Loving more. Taking another far out vacation with my wife and as many kids that will hop in the car, plane or boat in March (last year it was to the streets of New York City where I lost the battle with my oldest daughter and wife about how much any person should spend on a hand bag). We leave for that vacation in just about eight weeks, and we're still not sure where we'll be going. Maybe Santa Fe. But go, we will.
OXFORD, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Addiction to Over-the-Counter Tianeptine Lands Corinth Businessman in Rehab

Booneville, Miss., resident John Doe (not his real name), 25, vaguely remembers what happened in 2021 when a gas-station employee told him to “try this new thing.” Doe told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 16, 2022, that he later purchased Pegasus, the product’s name. It contains Tianeptine, a chemical substance that the French Society of Medical Research discovered and patented in the 1960s.
CORINTH, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford is included in NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook

The NWS in Memphis issued a statement Tuesday morning about a hazardous weather outlook that included Lafayette County and North Mississippi. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into early Tuesday morning. In addition, 2-3 inches of rain could result in localized flooding. A few strong to severe...
OXFORD, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Smacker’s leaves you wanting to come back for more

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Smacker’s. 200 Goodman Road.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
247Sports

247Sports

