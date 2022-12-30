ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Foes of Central-Dawson power district merger plan Jan. 18 public meeting

Opponents of the planned merger of two central Nebraska public power districts will hold a public meeting at 10 a.m. Jan. 18 at the Phelps County Agricultural Society building. Citizens Opposed to the Merger will make a presentation and answer questions at the meeting at 1302 Second Ave. in Holdrege.
HOLDREGE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska

KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in North Platte Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for January 3

Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. Donna Jean Arnett Donna Jean (Moorhead) Arnett, 79, of North Platte and formerly of Wallace, peacefully passed away while comforted by her fam…
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in North Platte, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Visit North Platte Improvement Fund Grant intent letter deadline is April 3

Visit North Platte has offered grant funding to Lincoln County nonprofit organizations for brick-and-mortar improvements and expansions each year since 2006. An intent-to-apply letter must be returned to Visit North Platte by April 3. That letter must include a grant request estimate, the total cost of the project, a brief description of the proposed project and the organizations involved in the project, Visit North Platte said in a press release.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

