North Platte Telegraph
Foes of Central-Dawson power district merger plan Jan. 18 public meeting
Opponents of the planned merger of two central Nebraska public power districts will hold a public meeting at 10 a.m. Jan. 18 at the Phelps County Agricultural Society building. Citizens Opposed to the Merger will make a presentation and answer questions at the meeting at 1302 Second Ave. in Holdrege.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte gets most new snow in 2 years; up to 18 inches in Sandhills
So that’s what a lot of snow looks like. North Platte residents were digging out Tuesday from the city’s heaviest snowfall in nearly two years, almost all of which fell overnight after Monday’s freezing rain and relative dusting of snow. The North Platte Regional Airport at Lee...
News Channel Nebraska
Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska
KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
North Platte Telegraph
Winter storm system forecast to drop between 8 inches to a foot in North Platte area
The first winter storm of the new year hit the local area on Monday with the brunt of the projected snowfall, which could amount to a foot, coming in the overnight hours into Tuesday. Light snow in the morning Monday turned into freezing rain in the early afternoon before it...
North Platte Telegraph
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for North Platte: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in North Platte Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for January 3
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. Donna Jean Arnett Donna Jean (Moorhead) Arnett, 79, of North Platte and formerly of Wallace, peacefully passed away while comforted by her fam…
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
North Platte Telegraph
Visit North Platte Improvement Fund Grant intent letter deadline is April 3
Visit North Platte has offered grant funding to Lincoln County nonprofit organizations for brick-and-mortar improvements and expansions each year since 2006. An intent-to-apply letter must be returned to Visit North Platte by April 3. That letter must include a grant request estimate, the total cost of the project, a brief description of the proposed project and the organizations involved in the project, Visit North Platte said in a press release.
Great Plains Health welcomes first baby of 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Great Plains Health welcomed the first baby of 2023 on Monday. Baby Galena was born happy and healthy and went home sporting a onesie and hat made by one of the nurses at Great Plains Health. GPH delivers over 500 babies each year. Name: Galena Jalen Scott. Birth...
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Patrick Michael Hynes, 25, North Platte and Erin Mackenzie Lindeman, 24, North Platte. Christopher Robert Swan, 46, Sparks NE and Janna Ruth Ryan, 47, North Platte.
