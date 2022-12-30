Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Governor Abbott Bused More Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris in Late DecemberTom HandyTexas State
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersWashington, DC
U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports SayNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Opinion: Sanctuary cities; if you throw a party, you need to pay for itLauren JessopDenver, CO
Related
New Year’s 5K gets DC residents off on right foot for 2023
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Talk about bringing some fresh energy to start off the new year! Freedom Plaza in Downtown D.C. was the starting line for the 9th annual Fresh Start 5K run-walk. It is a D.C. tradition to brave the winter chill and get your heart pumping and muscles in shape — and […]
Bowser Pledges To Almost Double Number Of People Living In Downtown D.C. Over Next Five Years
Mayor Muriel Bowser pledged Monday to add 15,000 new residents to downtown D.C. over the next five years, raising the population of what she termed the city’s “economic engine” to help counteract the significant decline in daily office workers spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bowser made the...
WTOP
For 3rd time, Muriel Bowser is sworn in as DC mayor
Amid a room full of cheering supporters, Muriel Bowser was sworn in as D.C. mayor for a third time — becoming the first mayor to serve a third term since Marion Barry did so. In her inaugural address, Bowser pledged to “win back our downtown” by transforming office space...
WTOP
‘The Emancipation Bells’ — a 65-bell tower and community center planned for SE DC
On Sunday, a historic bell from the Civil War era rang in the New Year at the steps of D.C.’s Lincoln Memorial and plans were announced for a new 65-bell tower and community amphitheater in Southeast. The annual tribute was led by National Bell Festival, which organizes the New...
WTOP
Firework explosion shakes DC skating rink
Explosives experts with D.C. police said a large firework may have been behind a loud explosion that shook part of Navy Yard Sunday night. The explosion happened in the 200 block of M Street Southeast inside of the rink at Washington Canal Park, a short walk from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials told WTOP that no one was injured by the explosion.
sancerresatsunset.com
Hotels near Metro Center in Washington, D.C.
Metro Center is the central station in the mass-transit system of Washington, D.C. The downtown stop is on the Red, Blue, Orange, and Silver lines. Staying nearby places you amid lots of shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues, with easy access to most of Washington and parts of Virginia and Maryland. There are plenty of hotels in the area; here are some of the closest:
The Caribbean Market, Negril Selected in “Best of Jamaica in Washington D.C.” Poll
The quality and diversity of the area’s restaurant scene continue to earn attention and accolades from local and national food media. The Caribbean Market in Takoma Park has been named the winner in the “Where is the Best Place to Buy Jamaican Groceries?” category in the Best of Jamaica in Washington D.C. poll on the website jamaicans.com:
NBC Washington
DC Holds Swearing-In Ceremony for Elected Officials
The D.C. Council held its swearing-in ceremony for the Mayor, Chairman, members of the Council and the attorney general on the first Monday morning of the new year. The ceremony, which was open to the public, took place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center at 801 Mt. Vernon Place NW around 9:30 a.m.
Man Shot In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Another shooting in Washington D.C. left a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg yesterday. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of 1st Place in Northwest, D.C. Shortly after 4:30 pm, a report of a shooting led police to the location. Just after the report came in, a man walked into a nearby hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound. An initial investigation concluded that the victim was shot at that address. The adult male victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you can identify this vehicle The post Man Shot In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP
Residents rally in support of Columbia Association president
Some residents of Columbia, Maryland, rallied to the side of the community’s top leader against what they say is an attempt to fire her after 18 months on the job. Supporters of Lakey Boyd, president and CEO of the Columbia Association, the homeowners association which manages the community of about 105,000, held a rally in Columbia Monday to warn association board members not to oust Boyd.
addictedtovacation.com
The 10 Best Beaches For A Day Trip Near DC
With the Atlantic Ocean, the Chesapeake Bay, and other bodies of water nearby, Washington, DC, is a good launching point for a day at the beach. A couple of the better choices include Sandy Point State Park, Colonial Beach, and Ocean City Beach, amongst others.
WTOP
Meet the Maryland family holding office at the local, state and federal levels
Maryland’s newest congressman is also the newest member of his family to hold elected office, though politics wasn’t quite supposed to be the family business — it just turned out that way. Cheverly’s Glenn Ivey is beginning his first term representing Maryland’s 4th Congressional District. His wife,...
baltimorebrew.com
“They put me out. I was cold. All I had on was a sweater.”
Since June, when the city closed the isolation center at the Lord Baltimore Hotel and “demobilized” other non-congregate housing, there have been few places for Covid-positive homeless to go to isolate. When Martha Spielman showed up at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital’s emergency department, she was weak and going...
NBC Connecticut
Crack in Cockpit Window Diverts Avelo Plane From Tweed to D.C.
An Avelo flight that took off from Tweed New Haven Airport on Saturday was diverted after a crack was found in the windshield of the cockpit. Avelo officials said the pilots found a slight crack in the external cockpit window upon departure. The plane was diverted to Washington, D.C. to fix the issue.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Stimulus Payments To Arrive In Virginia In February 2023
$500 in stimulus payments will arrive in Virginia this February 2023. These payments are due to ARISE, the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, says Notheis. $500 worth of stimulus payments will arrive for the residents of Alexandria City in Virginia beginning in February 2023. The stimulus payments are due to ARISE or Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity, the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program. The stimulus payments will arrive in Alexandria, Virginia every month for two years. However, according to Julie Mullen, ARISE’s coordinator, only 170 recipients will be selected to receive these stimulus payments. If by February and all 170 recipients are not completed yet, there may be delays.
Washington Examiner
The troubling hyper-politicization of Washington, DC policing
For 21 years of my life, I had the honor and distinction of working for the Washington, D.C. Police Department. I'm especially proud of the work and results the department achieved in the city's Logan Circle area. That was my beat. I got to know the locals, fell in love with the neighborhood, and loathed the opportunistic criminal element that inhabited it. But I couldn’t help but notice over the years that there was an underlying current, one of expanding cultural change.
DC police arrest 18-year-old in killing of DC charter school
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a story WUSA9 did back in December of 2021. An 18-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old D.C. high school student. Larelle Washington, a senior at KIPP DC College Preparatory school, was killed near his school over a year ago.
New Laws Go Into Effect in D.C. for 2023
The District is implementing several new laws at the start of 2023. The post New Laws Go Into Effect in D.C. for 2023 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot on Thursday night, and one did not survive. The shooting happened on the 2000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue in Southeast D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a report of a shooting led the Washington, D.C. Metro PD to the location. There, police found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 24-year-old Mario Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and condition of the second victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this The post 24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
njurbannews.com
Remembering Carter G. Woodson – The ‘Father of Black History’
Dr. Carter G. Woodson (1875-1950), the “”Father of Black History,”” was honored during a celebration marking his 147th birthday and the 100th anniversary of the purchase of his home in Washington, D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood on Saturday, December 17, at Dunbar High School in Northwest. Celebrants joined the National Park Service (NPS) and the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) for a special program and musical performance. Dr. Woodson is the second Black American to graduate with a Ph.D. from Harvard University. He remains best known for creating Negro History Week in 1926, now recognized as Black History Month.
Comments / 0