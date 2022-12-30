ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Will the supply chain troubles get any better in 2023?

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jYxnC_0jz6DJLQ00

(NEXSTAR) – Supply chain struggles have been apparent for the last few years. They have caused empty shelves, shipping delays, and, even shopping limits . Will it get any better in the new year?

Based on the current data, it’s hard to say.

Deputy killed in Jurupa Valley identified; suspect had ‘extensive’ criminal record

Around this time last year, dozens of container ships were waiting off the coast of California to unload cargo at the U.S.’s two largest ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach. If you couldn’t find the item you were looking for in-store (likely because it was trapped on a container ship), you may have decided to order it online. That put an even greater demand on importers, leading to more backorders.

Now, there aren’t dozens of cargo ships waiting to unload. Stores have fewer backorders and more overstock. Many COVID-related restrictions have been lifted . Global supply chain pressure has increased since September, but at a much slower rate than we experienced in 2020 and much of 2021, data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows .

“We are in a very different place than we were,” Phil Levy, chief economist at the supply chain consultancy Flexport, told the Associated Press . “If you ask, how long does it take to move stuff, there has been notable improvement. If you measure it by how long would it take to get a cargo from Asia to a destination port, dramatically better.”

Many retailers are still dealing with an abundance of inventory they need to clear out as well. That could, for some, slow the influx of new inventory.

Some experts believe another unfortunate economic struggle, inflation, is helping to ease the pressure on supply chains. With less available spending money, Americans aren’t seeking out goods in such high demand, allowing supply chains to rebound.

Speaking with Bloomberg , Heath Zarin, founder and CEO of EV Cargo, says he believes 2023 will start with the “economic softness or weakness” we’re experiencing now. This may then “manifest itself in supply chains that are working better” but with less demand.

Looking for a deal? Wait to buy these things until after the holidays

For some commodities, like poultry and eggs, the supply chain problem wasn’t all human-caused. Instead, a widespread avian flu outbreak put a strain on the industry as thousands of birds were killed to prevent the further spread of the virus. Experts expect the flu to wane into the new year, likely allowing that sector to recover.

Even if the supply chain is better than we have experienced since the start of the pandemic, some industry experts say it could take another year before it stabilizes. In a survey conducted in May and June, most supply chain executives said they “don’t expect a return to a more normal supply chain until the first half of 2024 or beyond.” Far less, 22%, say they expect a return to normal in the second half of 2023.

Other factors like a potential rail strike, geopolitical tensions, and downward shifts in demand, could, according to Forbes , still cause supply chain challenges in 2023 as well.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Police raid hospital room of terminally ill patient

HAYS, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — A terminally-ill Kansas man’s hospital room was raided by cops because he used a weed vape and THC paste to ease the symptoms of the cancer that will kill him within weeks. On Dec. 16, Hays, Kansas police raided the hospital room of 69-year-old Greg Bretz, who is suffering from terminal […]
HAYS, KS
KGET

4-year-old Deisy Herrera reported missing from Bakersfield 35 years ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been 35 years since a 4-year-old vanished from her East Bakersfield home and has not been seen since. Deisy Herrera disappeared from her home while playing hide and seek outside her home on Virginia and Washington streets on Dec. 28, 1987. Deisy’s mother, Eva Hernandez, died without knowing what […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Sourcing Journal

Supply Chain 2022: From Scarcity to Surplus

What a difference a year makes.  The scales tipped in new directions across the supply chain in 2022 as market dynamics shifted in response to the pullback in consumer spending on goods, inflation and, now, concerns of a recession.  “We broke the system this year and there was a significant amount of investment done by all groups to weather that,” said Paul Brashier, vice president of drayage and intermodal at third-party logistics provider ITS Logistics. “And from that chaos, hopefully we’ll rise like a phoenix here and be in a better position to not just avoid situations like this in the future,...
GEORGIA STATE
foodlogistics.com

Supply Chain Disruptions to Continue Well Into 2023

The New Normal… a phrase created shortly after the pandemic to signify the new way of doing business. But for many supply chains, that “new” way of doing business changes constantly, forcing decision-makers to continuously pivot. In Food Logistics’ Nov/Dec 2022 issue, editor-in-chief Marina Mayer talks with...
FLORIDA STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity

The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
KGET

Woman found burned, dead on Hwy 99 off-ramp: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol released an update Tuesday about a dead woman found on the Highway 99 off-ramp on Dec. 17. The highway patrol responded to a report of a “deceased subject on fire,” on the southbound Highway 99 off-ramp at Hosking Avenue, according to a news release. She remains unidentified […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses

CINCINNATI (WIVB) — Monday night’s Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals has been called off for the remainder of the night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off of the field in an ambulance following a hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night’s game. According to […]
CINCINNATI, OH
KGET

Man convicted of murder in 2017 gang-related shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of all charges, including first-degree murder, in the shooting death of a rival gang member in 2017. Angel Gonzales, 27, was found guilty Tuesday and faces life without parole at his February sentencing. Judge Gregory A. Pulskamp found several aggravating circumstances true and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Cellmate facing murder charge in Delano inmate’s strangulation death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern Valley State Prison inmate who died in March was determined to have died by ligature strangulation and his cellmate has been charged with murder, according to reports. Jorge L. Mendoza, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and assault by a prisoner serving a life sentence. He’s already serving a […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

2 men in custody after BPD discover catalytic converter chop shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men are in custody after police discovered an alleged illegal chop shop based in a condemned residence in south Bakersfield, according to a release from the department. Officers responded to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft in progress Wednesday morning in an uninhabited residence in the 2100 block […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Lootpress

West Virginia’s (COAL) Power System Reliable: World Envy”

The world press is full of articles today about the use and growth of coal as a stable and reliable energy source around the globe. These news accounts range from the dire need of many foreign countries to purchase coal at record high prices, to reactivating coal plants formerly closed to replenish base load power supplies in the face of unprecedented global energy shortage.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Think those bags are recyclable? California says think again

Since California adopted the nation's first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags tin 2014, most grocery stores have turned to thicker, reusable plastic bags that are supposed to be recyclable.But Attorney General Rob Bonta is now investigating whether the bags are truly recyclable as required by law.“We’ve all been to the store and forgotten to bring our reusable bags,” Bonta said recently. “At least the plastic bags we buy at the register for 10 cents have those ‘chasing arrows’ that say they are 100% recyclable, right? Perhaps wrong.”He asked six bag manufacturers to back up their claims that the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

KGET

33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy