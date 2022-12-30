Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Kicker For Montana State Announces New School
Maybe he was tired of constantly playing in the cold and wanted to spend the rest of his days in a sunny climate. What is happening with Montana State football? The MSU Bobcats reached the FCS National Championship game in 2022 and the FCS Semifinals this past year. Who wouldn't want to be a part of a program with great success?
Montana State Transfer Kicker Blake Glessner Commits to UCLA Football
The Bobcats' two-year starter with 50-yard range is joining the Bruins, who are looking to replace Nicholas Barr-Mira.
Where To Get The Best Milkshake in Montana
It's the perfect combination of dessert and convenience. Who wouldn't want to have a delicious milkshake every day?. Whatever season it may be in Montana, people love having a frozen treat after a meal, event, or while walking around downtown Bozeman. We have quite a few fantastic ice cream shops that locals and tourists visit frequently. People love waffle cones, sundaes, or a simple single scoop, but I am one of those people who love a tasty milkshake. Where is the best place to get a milkshake in Montana?
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
4 Places to Play Weekly Trivia Near Bozeman
Where can we play trivia this week in the Bozeman area? Smarty pants have several trivia options, so get your smartest crew together and let's have some intelligent fun. Mondays in 2023: Nordic Brew Works Trivia - (730 Boardwalk Avenue, Bozeman) It's a regular Monday thing at Nordic Brew Works from 7pm to 9pm. Nordic is easy to find, in The Market at Ferguson Farm building, just north of Huffine Lane and Sidewinders. Trivia will be in "The Loft" space of Nordic. It's free to play! They DO ask that you REGISTER YOUR TRIVIA TEAM HERE. Nordic obviously has craft beer, but they also do cocktails and wood-fired pizzas.
Best Margaritas Near Bozeman: Locals Spill Their Salty Secrets
Montana seems to be packed with margarita connoisseurs, and thankfully some very decent choices when it comes to the tequila-based favorite. From simple and traditional to exotic and experimental, locals shared their favorites. We understand that margarita appreciation is subjective. Everyone likes their drink a little different, and that's just...
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
The Most Haunted Montana Town May Also Be the Creepiest One
Earlier this year, Michael highlighted an absolutely creepy town that is a relic of the Cold War; St. Marie, Montana. Some of the pictures are absolutely haunting, but is it the most haunted place in Montana? I don't think it is because there's an older town in Montana that is also one of the most haunted places in the Treasure State. And, as you know, haunted places are the creepiest.
Bozeman Record Shop Will Open New Location in 2023
A local record store in Bozeman is celebrating the new year with a new location downtown. The Wax Museum, an independent record store in Bozeman, first opened in April 2020 off of N. Rouse Ave. The small shop contains a treasure trove of new and used records and is owned and operated by longtime Bozeman resident, Kels Koch.
KFYR-TV
Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway
ENNIS, Mont. (KMOT) - A KMOT viewer caught some amazing footage while traveling through Montana Friday. Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday morning, when a huge herd of elk crossed the highway. Drivers heading in both directions, including a semi., stopped of...
Endless Line of Private Jets Depart From Bozeman on Post-Holiday Monday
Did you happen to watch the skies on Monday? It was a constant stream of private jets taking off from Bozeman's airport, heading home to wherever these folks actually live. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport was a VERY busy place on Monday, January 2nd, 2023, especially for the very well-to-do.
The Lil Smokies to Smoke The ELM Friday Night
Montana loves it's bluegrass and few embody "Montana bluegrass" better than The Lil Smokies. Treat yourself to a Friday night out at The ELM in Bozeman to see this group do what they do best. Blending virtuosic instrumental acrobatics with riveting lyrical craftsmanship, The Lil Smokies have earned a reputation...
montanarightnow.com
Proposal to use Limestone Hills for aerial gunnery practice raises questions
The public comment period has been extended to Jan. 13 for a proposal to increase the use of the Limestone Hills Training Area on the east side of the Elkhorns in Broadwater County to allow aerial gunnery practice by Malmstrom Air Force Base and Montana Army National Guard helicopters. The...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. responds to late night structure fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire late Saturday night. Officials say the fire occurred around 11:45 p.m. near East Olive Street and South Church Avenue in Bozeman and kept crews busy overnight. NBC Montana will update this article with the latest information.
Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)—A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the night his friend Joe Tash was killed, he had spent the night in the town of Trout Creek because he had to work early in the morning. Tash and others had gone out to a campsite where...
Fun NYE Week Events in the Bozeman Area: Adiós 2022 Edition
Need one last week of fun before the New Year? No problem! Fun events are everywhere this week around the Bozeman area, from Latin dance to snow tubing. Friday, December 30th, 2022: Annual Torchlight Parade at Bridger Bowl - Dinner starts at 4pm and will be served in both Jim Bridger & Saddle Peak Lodges. Parade & fireworks at nightfall. Spaghetti Dinner - $8 for children and $15 for adults, otherwise free to attend if you're not having dinner.
Insanely Cold Temperatures Set New Records in Montana
Frigid sub-zero temperatures Wednesday and Thursday broke several records across the state of Montana. When I checked my weather app at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, it said it was -39 in Manhattan, but with the wind chill, it felt like -55. Montanans are accustomed to cold weather, but for some, the cold temperatures this week were the coldest they've experienced in their lifetime. There have been several reports of people waking up to dead batteries in their vehicles.
It’s Rare! This is the Last Time Weather Closed Bozeman Schools
Montana is known for its harsh winters and frigid temperatures, but for most people that live here, winter weather is just a part of daily life. Temperatures far below zero degrees are fairly common during the winter in Montana. People in many states across the country absolutely lose their minds and close everything down when a winter storm hits, but for Montana, it's business as usual.
On, Off, Auto. It’s Simple, But Some Montanans Clearly Struggle.
I struggle daily as I drive through Bozeman and see this. In fact, it baffles me so much, I have come to write about it. To say I have never been in a town with this problem would be a lie, but to say I have never seen it happen so often would be accurate. Now, are they tourists or locals? Who knows.
NBCMontana
Bozeman family welcomes first baby of the new year
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The first baby of the new year arrived in Bozeman Monday morning. The Flansaas family welcomed their second baby boy, Cooper. He weighed in at 8 pounds and close to 2-feet long. Cooper’s mother was in labor for about 40 hours. Now that he’s here, the...
The Moose 95.1 FM
Bozeman, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT
The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0