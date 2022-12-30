ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

96.7 KISS FM

Former Kicker For Montana State Announces New School

Maybe he was tired of constantly playing in the cold and wanted to spend the rest of his days in a sunny climate. What is happening with Montana State football? The MSU Bobcats reached the FCS National Championship game in 2022 and the FCS Semifinals this past year. Who wouldn't want to be a part of a program with great success?
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Where To Get The Best Milkshake in Montana

It's the perfect combination of dessert and convenience. Who wouldn't want to have a delicious milkshake every day?. Whatever season it may be in Montana, people love having a frozen treat after a meal, event, or while walking around downtown Bozeman. We have quite a few fantastic ice cream shops that locals and tourists visit frequently. People love waffle cones, sundaes, or a simple single scoop, but I am one of those people who love a tasty milkshake. Where is the best place to get a milkshake in Montana?
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

4 Places to Play Weekly Trivia Near Bozeman

Where can we play trivia this week in the Bozeman area? Smarty pants have several trivia options, so get your smartest crew together and let's have some intelligent fun. Mondays in 2023: Nordic Brew Works Trivia - (730 Boardwalk Avenue, Bozeman) It's a regular Monday thing at Nordic Brew Works from 7pm to 9pm. Nordic is easy to find, in The Market at Ferguson Farm building, just north of Huffine Lane and Sidewinders. Trivia will be in "The Loft" space of Nordic. It's free to play! They DO ask that you REGISTER YOUR TRIVIA TEAM HERE. Nordic obviously has craft beer, but they also do cocktails and wood-fired pizzas.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Best Margaritas Near Bozeman: Locals Spill Their Salty Secrets

Montana seems to be packed with margarita connoisseurs, and thankfully some very decent choices when it comes to the tequila-based favorite. From simple and traditional to exotic and experimental, locals shared their favorites. We understand that margarita appreciation is subjective. Everyone likes their drink a little different, and that's just...
BOZEMAN, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

The Most Haunted Montana Town May Also Be the Creepiest One

Earlier this year, Michael highlighted an absolutely creepy town that is a relic of the Cold War; St. Marie, Montana. Some of the pictures are absolutely haunting, but is it the most haunted place in Montana? I don't think it is because there's an older town in Montana that is also one of the most haunted places in the Treasure State. And, as you know, haunted places are the creepiest.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman Record Shop Will Open New Location in 2023

A local record store in Bozeman is celebrating the new year with a new location downtown. The Wax Museum, an independent record store in Bozeman, first opened in April 2020 off of N. Rouse Ave. The small shop contains a treasure trove of new and used records and is owned and operated by longtime Bozeman resident, Kels Koch.
BOZEMAN, MT
KFYR-TV

Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway

ENNIS, Mont. (KMOT) - A KMOT viewer caught some amazing footage while traveling through Montana Friday. Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday morning, when a huge herd of elk crossed the highway. Drivers heading in both directions, including a semi., stopped of...
ENNIS, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

The Lil Smokies to Smoke The ELM Friday Night

Montana loves it's bluegrass and few embody "Montana bluegrass" better than The Lil Smokies. Treat yourself to a Friday night out at The ELM in Bozeman to see this group do what they do best. Blending virtuosic instrumental acrobatics with riveting lyrical craftsmanship, The Lil Smokies have earned a reputation...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman Fire Dept. responds to late night structure fire

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire late Saturday night. Officials say the fire occurred around 11:45 p.m. near East Olive Street and South Church Avenue in Bozeman and kept crews busy overnight. NBC Montana will update this article with the latest information.
BOZEMAN, MT
Idaho State Journal

Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)—A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the night his friend Joe Tash was killed, he had spent the night in the town of Trout Creek because he had to work early in the morning. Tash and others had gone out to a campsite where...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Fun NYE Week Events in the Bozeman Area: Adiós 2022 Edition

Need one last week of fun before the New Year? No problem! Fun events are everywhere this week around the Bozeman area, from Latin dance to snow tubing. Friday, December 30th, 2022: Annual Torchlight Parade at Bridger Bowl - Dinner starts at 4pm and will be served in both Jim Bridger & Saddle Peak Lodges. Parade & fireworks at nightfall. Spaghetti Dinner - $8 for children and $15 for adults, otherwise free to attend if you're not having dinner.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Insanely Cold Temperatures Set New Records in Montana

Frigid sub-zero temperatures Wednesday and Thursday broke several records across the state of Montana. When I checked my weather app at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, it said it was -39 in Manhattan, but with the wind chill, it felt like -55. Montanans are accustomed to cold weather, but for some, the cold temperatures this week were the coldest they've experienced in their lifetime. There have been several reports of people waking up to dead batteries in their vehicles.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

It's Rare! This is the Last Time Weather Closed Bozeman Schools

Montana is known for its harsh winters and frigid temperatures, but for most people that live here, winter weather is just a part of daily life. Temperatures far below zero degrees are fairly common during the winter in Montana. People in many states across the country absolutely lose their minds and close everything down when a winter storm hits, but for Montana, it's business as usual.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman family welcomes first baby of the new year

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The first baby of the new year arrived in Bozeman Monday morning. The Flansaas family welcomed their second baby boy, Cooper. He weighed in at 8 pounds and close to 2-feet long. Cooper’s mother was in labor for about 40 hours. Now that he’s here, the...
BOZEMAN, MT
