Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
Story at a glance People in Hawaii, Washington, and Minnesota have the longest life expectancy in the country, according to a new study. A NiceRx study released Thursday found that Hawaii has the longest life expectancy of all 50 states at 80.7 years in 2020. That number is about four years higher than…
Few school districts return to masking after the holidays
A handful of public school districts are mandating masks as kids and staff return from holiday breaks, but an Axios review of cities across the country found those orders to be far from the norm. The big picture: There's little apparent appetite to return to pandemic strategies like masking or...
The 15 Hardest-Working States in the U.S.
See if your state boasts the hardest-working employees in the country.
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
This City in New Mexico Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of New Mexico was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Find Out: 5...
Did You Know? It’s Illegal to Leave the House if you Have a Common Cold in Washington
It's that time of year when common colds are more common than usual. Noses are running, Nyquil is more scarce and sick days are being used more than typical. But did you know that in the state of Washington it's actually against the law for you to leave the house? It could get you a ticket and have to pay a fee.
9 Best Places in Texas To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Texas, forever! That's what you might be saying to yourself once you retire and are looking for that next chapter of life where you can kick back for some well-deserved rest and relaxation after a...
Where Are Home Prices Plummeting Most?
If the housing market has felt like an ongoing nightmare to potential homeowners over the last couple of years, this headline offers a bit of respite. According to Realtor.com, there are 10 cities...
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Social...
Teen's quick-thinking saves life of classmate who was shot: 'I had to make sure he was OK'
She used her knowledge of first-aid to tend to her friend until medical professionals arrived.
All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security
It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual...
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom-of-three who vanished at 4am on New Year's Day is art swindler
The husband of missing mom-of three, Ana Walshe 39, pled guilty to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer for $80,000, in 2021. Brian Walshe, 48, was charged in 2021.
The Price Of Eggs Is Soaring
The Producer Price Index rose rose 7.4% year over year in November and was up .3% from October. The number was high and signaled that inflation was still firmly in place. As with every PPI report, some items rose faster than others based on what companies pay for goods and services in the index. The price […]
Why Every Black Parent Should Teach Their Child About the Floating Freedom School
Today, having an education is something that is expected. There are historically Black colleges and universities receiving millions to invest into advancing educational initiatives, free educational programs popping up all across the country, and we’ve lived long enough to see the first Black education commissioner, who was just appointed as the new chancellor of the State University of New York (SUNY). However, behind all the current Black excellence is a long history of education suppression for Black people in the U.S. There was a time when not only did we have to find ways to further our education under the terror of white supremacy, we got inventive and worked together to do it. One such story that comes to mind is the one of the Floating Freedom School. To ensure we never take advantage of the current educational opportunities, here are some reasons why every Black parent should teach their child about the Floating Freedom School, courtesy of BlackThen.com.
Police say a 6-year-old shot a teacher in a classroom at a Virginia elementary school: reports
Slide 1 of 11: In at least 10 mass shootings, suspects purchased guns despite being in red flag law states. Studies have shown that the measure can be an effective way to prevent mass shootings. But the law is only as strong as it is properly implemented and used, one researcher said. As the US continues to be rocked by a chain of deadly mass shootings, lawmakers and the public have made loud calls to rein in firearm ownership through stronger federal gun laws.In June, President Joe Biden signed into law the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act — the most significant piece of gun legislation to pass in decades. Part of the bill included $750 million in federal funding for states to implement intervention programs such as gun restraining orders, more colloquially known as "red flag laws."The scope of the law varies by state. Generally, it allows law enforcement, family members, and sometimes school staff to petition someone's firearms to be confiscated if they present a danger to themselves or to others."Red flag laws are an intuitive law and they're a popular law," Veronica Pear, a researcher in the Violence Prevention Research Program at the University of California, Davis, who studied red flag laws in California, told Insider. "And, anecdotally, we can say that they've disarmed many people who were making threats of mass shootings."But the law is far from foolproof, Pear said.On Saturday, a gunman entered an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and killed 5 people and injured at least 25 others.The Associated Press reported that in 2021 police responded to a call that the 22-year-old suspect threatened his mother with a homemade bomb — an incident that could have triggered Colorado's red flag law if it was enforced. The state also conducts universal background checks. But these laws are only as useful as they are properly implemented, Pear said.When California enacted the Gun Violence Restraining Orders in 2016, Pear's study found that law enforcement didn't take full advantage of the measure until at least two years after it went into effect. "That would explain of course why we had so few orders issued in the first couple of years," she said.Other issues Pear's research team found around implementation included a lack of funding for training and, in some cases, law enforcement's unwillingness to use the law, especially in areas where there is a strong culture of gun ownership."There can be cultural barriers within police departments," Pear said. "In Colorado, we saw sheriffs coming out and saying that they would refuse to petition for these orders."When the law is properly utilized, Pear and her researchers found that red flag laws can be effective.In California, out of the 201 cases the state's gun restraining orders were utilized, almost 30% of them, or 58 cases, involved individuals making mass shooting threats, according to Pear's study.Currently, 19 states and the District of Columbia have some form of a red flag law in place. About 16 of those jurisdictions enacted the law on or after 2018, following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.Insider found at least nine other cases of shootings with three or more fatalities, in which the suspect or perpetrator was known to have shown concerning behaviors, such as threats to themselves or the public, by mental health evaluators, law enforcement, or family members. And despite their state's gun restraining measures, the perpetrators were able to purchase a firearm.Here are several cases where shooters and suspects slipped through the cracks of their state's red flag laws.
Report: Soon 100 million U.S residents will be on Medicaid
(The Center Square) – The United States will have 100 million residents on Medicaid in the next 72 days, according to the Foundation for Government Accountability, meaning that nearly one-third of all Americans will be on the program for health care. Over the past three years, states have been prevented from removing recipients from the program through a federal COVID-19 emergency. Now, the date when states can begin to re-registering recipients when that emergency ends on April 1. ...
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.1 billion after no winner
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Another Mega Millions drawing, another night without a big winner. No one hit all six numbers and won the estimated $940 million jackpot, pushing the lottery prize to an estimated $1.1 billion ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night. The prize is now the...
