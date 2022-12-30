Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How to watch Ole Miss and Alabama go at it on the hardwood this evening
It's a new year for the Ole Miss men's basketball team and a new opportunity to get an SEC win this evening. However, it's another very tough challenge as the Rebels will take on Alabama in just their second true road test of the 2022-2023 season. Alabama is 11-2 with...
Tennessee basketball drops in AP Poll following Ole Miss win
Tennessee basketball dropped one spot to No. 8 in Monday's updated AP Poll following its 63-59 win over Ole Miss last night Wednesday night in Oxford to open up SEC play. UT is the second-highest ranked SEC team. Five SEC teams are ranked in this week's AP Poll. Alabama is...
247Sports
69K+
Followers
414K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0