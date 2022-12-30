Read full article on original website
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Sees Climb in NCAA NET Rankings Following Win Over WVU
STILLWATER – Monday night in Gallagher-Iba Arena was an important night for Oklahoma State. Maybe not in the sense that it would decide the remainder of conference play for the Pokes, considering there’s still more than two months of league play left, but from the standpoint of they needed a good bounce back from Saturday’s loss to Kansas.
pokesreport.com
Postgame Notes: Oklahoma State 67 -- West Virginia 60
Jan. 2, 2022 | Stillwater, OK (Gallagher-Iba Arena) Updated Records: Oklahoma State 9-5 overall, 1-1 Big 12 I West Virginia 10-4 overall, 0-2 Big 12. Oklahoma State Leaders: Points - Bryce Thompson - 15, Assists - John-Michael Wright - 4, Rebounds - Kalib Boone, Tyreek Smith - 6 West Virginia...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Hangs on for 67-60 Win Over West Virginia
STILLWATER – With former Oklahoma State great Marcus Smart sitting courtside, Oklahoma State won a defensive-heavy game over West Virginia, 67-60, to earn its first win of conference play. With the win, the Cowboys move to 9-5 on the season, 1-1 in Big 12 play. It was an important...
pokesreport.com
Opponent Preview: OSU Set for 'Big Monday' Big 12 Home Opener Against No. 24 West Virginia
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State is looking to bounce back from its close loss to No. 4 Kansas, 69-67, in Allen Fieldhouse this past Saturday as the Pokes are set to host No. 24 West Virginia on Big Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT in GIA and will...
pokesreport.com
Cowgirls Lose Big 12 Opener to Surging No. 22 Kansas
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State's women's basketball team saw its four-game winning streak come to an end with an 80-65 loss at the hands of No. 22 Kansas on Saturday afternoon in front of 2,973 fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. In the Big 12 opener for both schools, OSU fell...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Claims Team Title, Three Champions at Southern Scuffle
Chattanooga, Tenn. – The Oklahoma State wrestling team captured its third team Southern Scuffle title in program history, led by the three top-seeded Cowboys who won individual titles, including Daton Fix, Dustin Plott and Travis Wittlake. The Cowboys' 181 points is the third most OSU has ever scored at...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Offers Bowling Green Transfer Receiver Tyrone Broden
STILLWATER – Don’t let the December signing period fool you, Oklahoma State is still very much active in the transfer portal. The latest offer from the Pokes’ coaching staff is to former Bowling Green receiver, Tyrone Broden. Broden checks in at 6-7, 210-pounds and is originally out...
pokesreport.com
Compromised? Yes. Have I Lost My Mind? No.
STILLWATER – Bill Haisten of The Tulsa World is a friend of mine. I enjoy reading Haisten’s columns and while he does a tremendous job of diving into the prep beat, an area where like many of us he honed his talents, I am excited to see he is back on the everyday top column role in the World. I thought his column on Sunday for the New Year’s Day issue was very sensible. Haisten wrote on how he expects January will be an eventful month for Oklahoma State football and Mike Gundy.
pokesreport.com
Pokes' Portal Update - Cowboys Looking for QB, WR, TE, OL, DL, High School RB
STILLWATER – It’s the legal holiday for New Year’s Day and many folks, especially in education and college football. I can guarantee they are working at TCU and Georgia today. You know the teams playing in bowl games, but what about others? The Oklahoma State Cowboys recruiting staff is in the office and they are continuing to work on recruiting and also evaluating any players entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
