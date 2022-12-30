ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third Coast Review

2022 in Review: Our Favorite Theater Productions of the Year

This isn’t a “best theater of the year” list. As we’ve noted about past lists, we don’t see everything. Most of our writers are freelancers, business owners or employed with other gigs, and it’s hard for us to cover the hundreds of theater productions that are usually staged in this great theater city. We last wrote an article like this in December 2019, And you know what happened after that.
Third Coast Review

Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 12/22 and Beyond

No matter what you celebrate, there are plenty of fun events going on this busy weekend to keep you entertained. Bar takeovers, comedy, movies, and so much more! Enjoy the festive weekend and get ready for the new year that’s right around the corner!. It’s feeling a little more...
Third Coast Review

Review: Yerin Baek Impresses Her Dedicated Fanbase at Chop Shop

South Korean singer-songwriter and producer Yerin Baek performed a dazzling show for a sold-out crowd at Chop Shop on the Chicago stop of her North American tour. Sans an opening act, the singer started off her set with “Lovegame,” “You’re so lonely now,” and “Hate you,” three soothing indie pop tracks and fan favorite songs. Yerin was joined onstage by two of her bandmates from the Volunteers, Cloud and Jonny, who accompanied her on the keyboard and guitar. Though it was her first time performing in Chicago, it was clear that the singer had an eager and dedicated fanbase present in the Windy City. The crowd sang along to every one of her songs, from “Popo (How Deep Is Our Love?)” from her first studio album to “Pisces,” her latest single.
Third Coast Review

Review: The Lemonheads Brought A Swaggering It’s A Shame About Ray to The Metro

I was introduced to The Lemonheads right around 1990, since someone at my college record store was clearly a fan and kept the Taang! releases in stock and prominently displayed. At the time I found their mixture of hardcore punk with the occasional dollop of a pure pop banger amid all the noise intriguing. And the funny thing is, I avoided Lovey, the album that was the clearest indicator of the sharper pop bent the band’s sound was heading, because it had the fewest tracks on it, and was therefore at the bottom of the pile when it came to where I spent the few bucks I could scrounge together to buy new releases.
Third Coast Review

Review: Once a Perennial Favorite, Celtic Woman at the Auditorium Theatre Feels Phoned-In More than Festive

The Irish vocal group Celtic Woman is more concept than band, as a glance at the member timeline on its Wikipedia page would indicate. Founded in 2004 for what was supposed to be a single concert event, the group has continued for nearly two decades as a perennial favorite for PBS fundraising events and, as Sunday night indicated, holiday concerts. Currently featuring four members—vocalists Tara McNeill, Muirgen O’Mahoney and Hannah Traynor with violinist Megan Walsh—the women were joined by the Chicago Philharmonic for a two-hour program featuring holiday classics, crowd pleasers and, for good measure, “Danny Boy.” Though the production itself left much to be desired, there’s no denying the charm this ensemble brings to the stage, as despite a smattering of empty seats around the Auditorium Theatre, the crowd in attendance was festive and enthusiastic.
Third Coast Review

Preview: Mary—A Holiday Dansical by Erin Barnett and Black Girls Dance Ensemble

The story goes that almost anybody Black from the South Side of Chicago either went to Mayfair Academy or knew someone who went there. The academy closed in 2021 after six decades of training dancers, musicians, and actors. The building was sold to the Chicago Human Rhythm Project aka CHRP (pronounced “chirp”) and thanks to the community and performers who came out of Mayfair a wonderful tradition is thriving as Black Girls Dance. This weekend founder Erin Barnett and her team of choreographers is staging Mary—A Holiday Dansical, Barnett’s take on The Black Nativity.
Third Coast Review

Review: One Bad Apple Tree Spoils the Bunch in Porchlight Revisits

Musical theater nerds in Chicago are lucky to have Porchlight Theatre—if the venerable company (now in its 27th year) didn’t exist, we’d have to invent it. Besides mounting full productions of three separate musicals a year, Porchlight also presents regular concert series highlighting specific years in musical theater history as well as the “Porchlight Revisits” series, which provides an opportunity for audiences to see shows unlikely to get a full revival.
Third Coast Review

Preview: A Fresh and Fun Nutcracker Is Coming to Hyde Park

I have always loved the Hyde Park neighborhood for its vivacity and artistic sensibilities. So I was really pumped about getting to preview the Hyde Park School of Dance (HPSD) production of The Nutcracker. I was not prepared for how cool the show is going to be if rehearsals are any indicator. First of all, the artistic director for HPSD is none other than August Tye who is the ballet mistress for the Lyric Opera of Chicago. There are several guest choreographers for the reimagined sections of this classic ballet.
Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

