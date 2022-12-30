Read full article on original website
2022 in Review: Our Favorite Theater Productions of the Year
This isn’t a “best theater of the year” list. As we’ve noted about past lists, we don’t see everything. Most of our writers are freelancers, business owners or employed with other gigs, and it’s hard for us to cover the hundreds of theater productions that are usually staged in this great theater city. We last wrote an article like this in December 2019, And you know what happened after that.
On the Road: Broadway Prepares to Freeze Out Some Popular Shows in January
Going to watch a Broadway show during the holiday months of late November through December is a rite of passage for some individuals, friends and families. What better time to visit Times Square, when you can also take in the lovely holiday displays at Rockefeller Center, fashionable midtown boutiques and restaurants brimming with holiday décor?
Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 12/22 and Beyond
No matter what you celebrate, there are plenty of fun events going on this busy weekend to keep you entertained. Bar takeovers, comedy, movies, and so much more! Enjoy the festive weekend and get ready for the new year that’s right around the corner!. It’s feeling a little more...
Review: Yerin Baek Impresses Her Dedicated Fanbase at Chop Shop
South Korean singer-songwriter and producer Yerin Baek performed a dazzling show for a sold-out crowd at Chop Shop on the Chicago stop of her North American tour. Sans an opening act, the singer started off her set with “Lovegame,” “You’re so lonely now,” and “Hate you,” three soothing indie pop tracks and fan favorite songs. Yerin was joined onstage by two of her bandmates from the Volunteers, Cloud and Jonny, who accompanied her on the keyboard and guitar. Though it was her first time performing in Chicago, it was clear that the singer had an eager and dedicated fanbase present in the Windy City. The crowd sang along to every one of her songs, from “Popo (How Deep Is Our Love?)” from her first studio album to “Pisces,” her latest single.
Review: The Lemonheads Brought A Swaggering It’s A Shame About Ray to The Metro
I was introduced to The Lemonheads right around 1990, since someone at my college record store was clearly a fan and kept the Taang! releases in stock and prominently displayed. At the time I found their mixture of hardcore punk with the occasional dollop of a pure pop banger amid all the noise intriguing. And the funny thing is, I avoided Lovey, the album that was the clearest indicator of the sharper pop bent the band’s sound was heading, because it had the fewest tracks on it, and was therefore at the bottom of the pile when it came to where I spent the few bucks I could scrounge together to buy new releases.
Review: Christmas Concert Puts Fresh Bloom on Music of the Baroque Chorus and New Director
Music of the Baroque‘s Holiday Brass & Chorale Concert, staged over four days in four Chicago-area churches, is the biggest annual star turn for the ensemble’s chorus. And the performance at Chicago’s St. Michael Catholic Church Friday (December 16) upheld the reputation of Andrew Megill as one of the world’s leading choral conductors.
Review: Chicago’s Cedille Records Keeps Putting Out Great Stuff
Cedille Records continues its mission to illuminate excellent Chicago musical voices on both sides of the musical portrait. Its recent releases highlight Chicago performers offering classical music chestnuts and new works. These discs also shed light on American composers, several of whom are from Chicago. Some of these releases also...
Review: Once a Perennial Favorite, Celtic Woman at the Auditorium Theatre Feels Phoned-In More than Festive
The Irish vocal group Celtic Woman is more concept than band, as a glance at the member timeline on its Wikipedia page would indicate. Founded in 2004 for what was supposed to be a single concert event, the group has continued for nearly two decades as a perennial favorite for PBS fundraising events and, as Sunday night indicated, holiday concerts. Currently featuring four members—vocalists Tara McNeill, Muirgen O’Mahoney and Hannah Traynor with violinist Megan Walsh—the women were joined by the Chicago Philharmonic for a two-hour program featuring holiday classics, crowd pleasers and, for good measure, “Danny Boy.” Though the production itself left much to be desired, there’s no denying the charm this ensemble brings to the stage, as despite a smattering of empty seats around the Auditorium Theatre, the crowd in attendance was festive and enthusiastic.
Preview: Mary—A Holiday Dansical by Erin Barnett and Black Girls Dance Ensemble
The story goes that almost anybody Black from the South Side of Chicago either went to Mayfair Academy or knew someone who went there. The academy closed in 2021 after six decades of training dancers, musicians, and actors. The building was sold to the Chicago Human Rhythm Project aka CHRP (pronounced “chirp”) and thanks to the community and performers who came out of Mayfair a wonderful tradition is thriving as Black Girls Dance. This weekend founder Erin Barnett and her team of choreographers is staging Mary—A Holiday Dansical, Barnett’s take on The Black Nativity.
Review: One Bad Apple Tree Spoils the Bunch in Porchlight Revisits
Musical theater nerds in Chicago are lucky to have Porchlight Theatre—if the venerable company (now in its 27th year) didn’t exist, we’d have to invent it. Besides mounting full productions of three separate musicals a year, Porchlight also presents regular concert series highlighting specific years in musical theater history as well as the “Porchlight Revisits” series, which provides an opportunity for audiences to see shows unlikely to get a full revival.
Review: Third Coast Percussion Premieres New Work With Joy, Magic and Mischief
If you have not listened to any Third Coast Percussion music, I highly recommend that you set aside a couple of hours and get on it. This quartet has expanded on percussion as a means of creating music for reflection, and meditation, and in the words of ensemble member Robert Dillon, sometimes it’s “just bananas!”
Preview: A Fresh and Fun Nutcracker Is Coming to Hyde Park
I have always loved the Hyde Park neighborhood for its vivacity and artistic sensibilities. So I was really pumped about getting to preview the Hyde Park School of Dance (HPSD) production of The Nutcracker. I was not prepared for how cool the show is going to be if rehearsals are any indicator. First of all, the artistic director for HPSD is none other than August Tye who is the ballet mistress for the Lyric Opera of Chicago. There are several guest choreographers for the reimagined sections of this classic ballet.
Review: Brandon Goldberg is Phenomenal in Chicago Jazz Orchestra’s A Musical Tribute to Charlie Brown Christmas
The Chicago Jazz Orchestra gave this child of the sixties a wonderful chance to reminisce with A Musical Tribute to A Charlie Brown Christmas. They brought some nostalgia to the Chicago Fine Arts Building’s Studebaker Theater on Sunday afternoon. Vince Guaraldi scored the music to this classic television special,...
Review: Itzhak Perlman and Klezmer Fill Symphony Center with Tradition and Joy
Bands playing klezmer, the distinctly Jewish and mostly joyous music genre, get to play on many stages. Add Itzhak Perlman—one of the great concert violinists of our era—and you get the stage at Chicago’s Symphony Center. The 77-year-old Perlman was the big draw for the concert performed...
