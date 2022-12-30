Read full article on original website
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether inch up, XRP leads gains in top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices inched up in Tuesday afternoon trading in Asia, along with most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. XRP led gains at 3.22%, followed by Polygon at 1.76% and Litecoin at 1.74%. Fast facts. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, gained 0.02% to US$16.733...
Bitcoin mining difficulty drops 3.6% in latest adjustment
Bitcoin’s mining difficulty level fell 3.59% on Tuesday morning in Asia, after some U.S. mining firms unplugged due to deadly winter storms over the holiday season on top of continued cash shortages mainly caused by low Bitcoin prices and high energy costs. Fast facts. The mining difficulty reading came...
DCG’s Silbert, Gemini’s Winklevoss start Twitter spat over frozen funds, billion dollar loans
Barry Silbert, the chief executive officer of crypto venture capital company Digital Currency Group (DCG), rejected claims that the company borrowed US$1.675 billion from its crypto lending arm Genesis Global Capital that it hasn’t repaid. The allegation came from Cameron Winklevoss, the co-founder of crypto exchange Gemini, who says users of his exchange have hundreds of millions of dollars frozen at Genesis as a result.
Happy birthday to Bitcoin! What will it become when it’s all grown up?
This week, Bitcoin is celebrating its 14th birthday. As the most well-known cryptocurrency in the world eases into teenhood, it faces a future that, while seemingly tainted with uncertainty, is also brimming with endless possibilities. After all, it was the genesis of Bitcoin in 2009 that birthed the emerging technology...
Apple's market value falls below $2 trillion for the first time since 2021
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) market capitalization slipped below $2 trillion on the first trading of 2023 as its stock fell nearly 4% following a rating downgrade due to production disruption in China.
Will 2023 be the year of institutional DeFi adoption?
Welcome to Forkast Forecasts 2023. In this series, leaders, innovators and visionaries in blockchains share their industry predictions for the year ahead. Sergej Kunz is the cofounder of 1inch Network, a decentralized finance (DeFi) aggregator. Previously, Kunz served as the chief executive officer of renewable fuels firm Bulktrade GmbH, and...
Dubai stops collecting 30% alcohol tax
Dubai has done away with a 30% tax on alcohol sales during 2023 as part of a push to increase the emirate's status as an international trade hub and tourist destination.
The 'energy gap' nobody wants to tussle with
Many Western states have declared they will achieve all-renewable electrical goals in just two decades. Call me naïve, but haven’t energy experts predicted that wind, sun and other alternative energy sources aren’t up to the job? Alice Jackson, former CEO of Xcel energy’s Colorado operation, was blunt at a renewable energy conference in February 2020: “We can reliably run our grid with up to 70% renewables. Add batteries to the mix and that number goes up to...
How crypto custodians can help centralized exchanges win back public trust
“Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here. From compromised systems integrity … to the concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of inexperienced, unsophisticated and potentially compromised individuals, the situation is unprecedented.”
Bitcoin ATM rush Down Under: Australia leapfrogs El Salvador, Poland
Australia had a total of 225 Bitcoin ATMs by the end of 2022 after installing around 150 machines in the final four months of the year, overtaking El Salvador and Poland to become home to the fourth-highest number of crypto ATMs in the world, according to data from CoinATMRadar.com. Fast...
Bahamas regulator denies FTX CEO’s claims over seized assets
The Securities Commission of The Bahamas has rejected “material misstatements” made by FTX’s newly-appointed CEO, John J. Ray III, over the commission’s seizure of US$3.5 billion in assets from FTX Digital Markets. Fast facts. According to the Jan. 2 press release by the regulators, Ray had...
