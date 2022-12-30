Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Longtime Seattle radio host Dori Monson dies at 61
SEATTLE — Longtime conservative Seattle radio host Dori Monson has died. KIRO Newsradio announced that Monson died at a Seattle hospital Saturday. Back in 2011, KING 5 talked to Monson about his radio career. "It's fun," Monson said. "I can't imagine a more enjoyable way or rewarding way to...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Major credit union to close Seattle branches over crime
Seattle Credit Union customers learned just before the New Year that two branches will be closing due to the city’s rampant crime. The news comes as multiple Starbucks locations have closed over the same concern. “Ensuring the physical safety of our members and staff both in and around our...
MyNorthwest.com
Lost luggage still clogs SEA airport; travelers turning to GPS trackers
Monday brought another very busy day to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where travelers are now in the return rush home after the holiday weekend. While flights are largely back to normal, the lost bag woes continue, with people still struggling to reunite with their luggage. Now some people are taking keeping...
MyNorthwest.com
2023 – The light has just begun, Seattle days are getting longer
It was a challenging holiday season for many of us. We lost a good friend and colleague in Dori Monson. There seemed to be many prominent passings as the year faded away. The winter rain, sleet, snow, and ice canceled many holiday plans. But we made it through, and the...
capitolhillseattle.com
New laws and changes in 2023 include reshaped City Council borders in Seattle, free Washington ID cards
New laws will mean changes in everything from employment to voting in Seattle and Washington State in 2023. Here is a look at some of the big changes going into effect with the new year. In Seattle, the city will have new borders in 2023 for how it elects its...
myeverettnews.com
Recent Hendrix Mural In Downtown Everett, Washington
If you’d like to see more of his work check out the @hypemurals Instagram page. My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
KXLY
Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth
For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us
The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
Upworthy
Seattle gas station's iconic signboard is tickling everyone with cheeky messages and funny slogans
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 25, 2021. It has since been updated. A signboard in Seattle has been making local residents and passersby crack a smile every week with punny messages and cheeky wisecracks for nearly two decades. The beloved Wallingford Sign — located outside a Chevron gas station — has also amassed a pretty substantial fan following online after its existence went viral a few years ago and it's not hard to see why once you get a taste of its witticisms.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Seattle
Because Seattle is surrounded by water, it has a wide range of naturally occurring swimming locations. Canals, lakes, rivers, and, of course, the Puget Sound, all provide places for a quick dip. For those wanting to avoid seaweed and critters, there are also a few public outdoor pools. Dozens of...
The Stranger
You’re Raising My Rent, Landlord. Not the City.
Welp, it happened again. My landlord raised my rent, zapping what little discretionary income I had left. But did the company at least take ownership of its decision? Of course not. Their representative blamed the City. Again. Here’s how they frame the City’s new law, which requires landlords to give...
Owner of only West Seattle warming center says the space is a 'start to a solution'
SEATTLE — Keith Hughes is the Commander of the American Legion Post 160 and says it’s his fourth winter serving as the only warming station and emergency shelter in West Seattle. “I had access to this 4,000-square-foot facility that sat empty with the exception of two meetings a...
myeverettnews.com
Animal Shelter In Everett, Washington May Start 2023 With $200,000.00 Grant
The Everett City Council will have their first meeting of the New Year Wednesday night. In addition to the fairly mundane things on their agenda like authorizing water main and drain pipe replacements is the acceptance of a $200,000.00 grant for the Everett Animal Shelter from the estate of Richard and Jean Minch of Woodinville.
Alaska man who missed out on heart transplant opportunity coming to Seattle to be closer to hospital
Patrick Holland was on his way to Seattle from Fairbanks, Alaska, for a heart transplant when his plane was grounded because of the major winter storm that hit last week. “I felt destroyed. I had never experienced so many emotions, up and down rollercoaster, in my life,” Holland said. He was traveling with his brother. Shortly after his plane was grounded, he was informed the heart would go to someone else in need.
pethelpful.com
Dad Goes Above and Beyond After Hummingbird Feeder Freezes in Seattle
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Winter Storm Elliot has been wreaking havoc across the United States throughout the week of Christmas, but there are still so many heartwarming moments that shine through despite it all. Just look at what one Seattle dad did when he noticed the frozen hummingbird feeder! After a hummingbird seemed to ask for help, he got creative with extension cables and a candle warmer.
MyNorthwest
Washington sues plastic surgery provider for fake reviews
A Seattle-area plastic surgery provider is facing a federal lawsuit for allegedly posting fake positive reviews online and intimidating or bribing patients to remove negative reviews, Washington state prosecutors said Thursday. Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office says Allure Esthetic and its owner, Dr. Javad Sajan, misled patients and the public...
Longtime Seattle family restaurant shares recipe for NYE parties
SEATTLE — This year marks the first time the Space Needle will welcome back in-person crowds since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. Recent changes in pandemic guidelines have also prompted more people to host their own in-person New Year's Eve gatherings. To help people get ready for the...
MyNorthwest.com
First Seattle homicide of 2023, woman found dead in SLU
Seattle police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found in her apartment in South Lake Union Monday evening. Around 5 p.m., police received reports of a dead woman in her 50s at the 400 block of Minor Avenue N. At the scene, officers found a suspect and took them into custody.
Avian Flu, supply shortages driving up the cost of eggs locally and nationwide
REDMOND, Wash. — Fewer eggs and higher prices have been a growing trend in western Washington. This comes with the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimating nearly 58 million commercial and backyard birds have been affected by the Avian Flu across the country this past year.
southsoundmag.com
A Class of Its Own: Inside the Restoration of the Rust Mansion
The Rust Mansion on North I Street in Tacoma always has held the attention of passersby. But in recent months, the massive 118-year-old dwelling has had all eyes upon it as a major construction project sought to restore the home to its original glory. For the uninitiated, the historic residence...
