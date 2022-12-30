MIAMI - Three people were killed during an early morning crash Sunday on Interstate 95 in Miami, prompting officials to close the southbound lanes for several hours.The accident occurred at approximately 4:40 a.m. Officials confirmed that a Nissan Altima was traveling north on I-95 in the area of NW 95th Street when it lost control and collided with a Dodge Challenger. The Nissan then drove off the roadway onto a grassy area on the right shoulder, where it then collided into a tree, and caught on fire.According to Officials, there was a total of five occupants in the Nissan. Three of the occupants died inside the vehicle. The other 2 occupants were possibly ejected from the vehicle, onto the ground, then were transported to a nearby hospital.The Florida Highway Patrol closed NW 79th Street to NW 95th Street while they investigated the crash.

MIAMI, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO