Fort Lauderdale, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Drivers beware: Fort Lauderdale’s Henry E. Kinney Tunnel to close second week of January

Fort Lauderdale residents and workers, get ready for traffic delays. The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel will be closed from 7 a.m. on Jan. 9 through 5 p.m. on Jan. 13 while crews pour concrete as part of a multi-million dollar improvement project that began in September 2021. Federal Highway, or U.S. 1, and the tunnel will be shut down from Southeast Second Street to Southeast Seventh Street, and city ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Gardens man, 61, dies in two-vehicle crash at city intersection

PALM BEACH GARDENS — A 61-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon at a city intersection, police said. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Baruch of Palm Beach Gardens was traveling west on Donald Ross Road shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, approaching the Parkside Drive intersection at the Palm Beach Gardens-Jupiter border. When he got to the intersection, for unknown reasons he veered his 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV directly into the path of an eastbound 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Daniel Hudnet, 51, of Jupiter.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

IT Outage Causes Travel Troubles at Fort Lauderdale Airport

Operations at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were back to normal after an IT issue caused a headache for travelers on New Year's weekend. On Saturday morning, there was a crowded terminal one at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The airport tweeted an explanation to the chaos that said an IT outage...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

Fiery crash in West Palm Beach leaves two people dead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead following a fiery crash on New Year's Day. The West Palm Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses saw an electric car driving at a high speed on South Flagler Drive. Witnesses said the driver of the car tried to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

SB I-95 closes after triple fatal wreck in Miami

MIAMI -  Three people were killed during an early morning crash Sunday on Interstate 95 in Miami, prompting officials to close the southbound lanes for several hours.The accident occurred at approximately 4:40 a.m. Officials confirmed that a Nissan Altima was traveling north on I-95 in the area of NW 95th Street when it lost control and collided with a Dodge Challenger. The Nissan then drove off the roadway onto a grassy area on the right shoulder, where it then collided into a tree, and caught on fire.According to Officials, there was a total of five occupants in the Nissan. Three of the occupants died inside the vehicle. The other 2 occupants were possibly ejected from the vehicle, onto the ground, then were transported to a nearby hospital.The Florida Highway Patrol closed NW 79th Street to NW 95th Street while they investigated the crash. 
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Air-traffic computer issues cause Florida flight delays, FAA says

Airports throughout Florida are experiencing delays due to issues with air traffic computers, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday. The FAA said in a statement Monday afternoon that it “slowed the volume of traffic into Florida airspace due to an air traffic computer issue that is being resolved.” The Federal Aviation Administration had placed a ground stop on flights coming in to ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
travelyouman.com

8 Best Marinas In Fort Lauderdale

With good reason, Fort Lauderdale is often referred to as “Venice of America.” You may spend days on your yacht without ever having to set foot on dry ground since there are over 165 miles of waterways and canals in the area, as well as excellent boating weather all year long. If you want to live in the “Yachting Capital of the World” and have a dock, here is the place for you. In this article, we are planning to share all useful information that you need to know about best marinas in Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
margatetalk.com

2023 Margate Garbage, Recycling, Bulk Pickup, and Hazardous Waste Information Guide

The City of Margate requires residential and commercial property owners to utilize Republic Services for garbage, recycling, and bulk pickup. Guidelines, procedures, and updated schedules are available on the City website at all times. Garbage Carts. Residents of Margate are provided one garbage cart free of charge, with additional carts...
MARGATE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

More than 30 shots fired at Maserati on I-95, injuring driver

A woman in a Maserati is lucky to be alive after more than 30 shots were fired at her car on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County on Sunday. The shooting happened as the woman was heading north in a white Maserati on I-95 near NW 119 Street. A white sedan pulled up alongside her car and fired a barrage of shots, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Bullets struck the Maserati more than 30 ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Latest crash on Ives Dairy Road has residents calling for change

MIAMI - Another violent crash on Ives Dairy Road has residents calling for change once more.Thursday morning several cars were involved in a wreck at NE 12th Ave. The injured were taken to the hospital.  CBS 4 has been chronicling the accidents on Ives Dairy west of 95 to state road 441 since April 2022 when there was a fatal accident.  Speeding is common on the stretch of county road which leads to Hard Rock Stadium. Some call it a racetrack. Sheri Rosenthal has lived in the area for more than 30 years. She says the accident rate has been growing...
MIAMI, FL
WCJB

Woman dead after being hit by a vehicle in Marion County

BLITCHTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a truck while walking along US Highway 27 in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the victim is a 44-year-old woman from Broward County. She was hit by a Naples man, driving East on the road.
MARION COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Fatal crash in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Boynton Beach. On Dec. 30 around 7:15 p.m., the Boynton Beach Police Department responded to the intersection of West Woolbright Road and North Congress Avenue. According to police, the 89-year-old driver from Delray Beach was...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FHP UPDATES ON CRITICAL CRASH IN WEST BOCA RATON

TWO DAYS AFTER ALLEGED SHOOTING, OVERTURNED CAR, AIRLIFT, FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL RELEASES DETAILS. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE 1:40 p.m: After our report revealing that FHP was not releasing information about the high impact crash in West Boca Raton more than 48 hours after the incident, the agency finally released the following […]
BOCA RATON, FL

