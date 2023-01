PASADENA, Calif. – It was a battle between two top-15 ranked teams in the 109th Rose Bowl Game today, but big plays proved to be the difference in the game with No. 8 Utah Football falling to the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions, 35-21. The Utes finished the game with 391 yards of total offense, including 207 passing yards and 184 on the ground. Despite holding Penn State to just 14 first downs in the game, chunk plays would be a thorn in the Utes' side with the Nittany Lions averaging 8.3 yards per play on offense, including 17.4 yards per completion.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 21 HOURS AGO