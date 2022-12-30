Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Sees Climb in NCAA NET Rankings Following Win Over WVU
STILLWATER – Monday night in Gallagher-Iba Arena was an important night for Oklahoma State. Maybe not in the sense that it would decide the remainder of conference play for the Pokes, considering there’s still more than two months of league play left, but from the standpoint of they needed a good bounce back from Saturday’s loss to Kansas.
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Oklahoma State
"It's a huge change. I can't say it's not. It's a huge change. He knows better." Second straight game Stevenson has received a technical and fouled out. "Kenyon Martin was a fiery guy. Kenyon Martin didn't do stupid things to get technicals and hurt his team. But he was a fiery guy. Pete Michael was a fiery guy. I've had a lot of fiery guys. But I haven't had any that hurt their teammates. That's not right."
pokesreport.com
Postgame Notes: Oklahoma State 67 -- West Virginia 60
Jan. 2, 2022 | Stillwater, OK (Gallagher-Iba Arena) Updated Records: Oklahoma State 9-5 overall, 1-1 Big 12 I West Virginia 10-4 overall, 0-2 Big 12. Oklahoma State Leaders: Points - Bryce Thompson - 15, Assists - John-Michael Wright - 4, Rebounds - Kalib Boone, Tyreek Smith - 6 West Virginia...
pokesreport.com
Pokes' Portal Update - Cowboys Looking for QB, WR, TE, OL, DL, High School RB
STILLWATER – It’s the legal holiday for New Year’s Day and many folks, especially in education and college football. I can guarantee they are working at TCU and Georgia today. You know the teams playing in bowl games, but what about others? The Oklahoma State Cowboys recruiting staff is in the office and they are continuing to work on recruiting and also evaluating any players entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Claims Team Title, Three Champions at Southern Scuffle
Chattanooga, Tenn. – The Oklahoma State wrestling team captured its third team Southern Scuffle title in program history, led by the three top-seeded Cowboys who won individual titles, including Daton Fix, Dustin Plott and Travis Wittlake. The Cowboys' 181 points is the third most OSU has ever scored at...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Offers Bowling Green Transfer Receiver Tyrone Broden
STILLWATER – Don’t let the December signing period fool you, Oklahoma State is still very much active in the transfer portal. The latest offer from the Pokes’ coaching staff is to former Bowling Green receiver, Tyrone Broden. Broden checks in at 6-7, 210-pounds and is originally out...
pokesreport.com
Opponent Preview: OSU Set for 'Big Monday' Big 12 Home Opener Against No. 24 West Virginia
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State is looking to bounce back from its close loss to No. 4 Kansas, 69-67, in Allen Fieldhouse this past Saturday as the Pokes are set to host No. 24 West Virginia on Big Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT in GIA and will...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Hangs on for 67-60 Win Over West Virginia
STILLWATER – With former Oklahoma State great Marcus Smart sitting courtside, Oklahoma State won a defensive-heavy game over West Virginia, 67-60, to earn its first win of conference play. With the win, the Cowboys move to 9-5 on the season, 1-1 in Big 12 play. It was an important...
pokesreport.com
Cowgirls Lose Big 12 Opener to Surging No. 22 Kansas
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State's women's basketball team saw its four-game winning streak come to an end with an 80-65 loss at the hands of No. 22 Kansas on Saturday afternoon in front of 2,973 fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. In the Big 12 opener for both schools, OSU fell...
KOKI FOX 23
18-year-old racing again after breaking neck and relearning to walk
TULSA, Okla. — A teenage race car driver from Locust Grove is heading into the New Year with determination after breaking his neck in a crash last year, being diagnosed an incomplete quadriplegic and then learning to walk again. 18-year-old Daison Pursley climbing into his micro car at the...
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
Oklahoma State Representative Files Bill To Support School Personnel
A State Representative from Tulsa filed a bill to give a pay raise to school support personnel in order to help ease ongoing staff shortages. Oklahoma State Representative John Waldron said the state needs to do a better job of supporting the people who support our children. The Big Yellow...
ocolly.com
Spring semester shows at Tumbleweed
Music never stops at the Tumbleweed. Stillwater, the birthplace of red dirt music, consistently attracts the genre’s top talents for shows and the annual Calf Fry music festival. As of Jan. 1, five shows are set for the spring. Some of red dirt’s biggest names are Stillwater bound.
Ponca City News
Oklahomans to be honored in National Rose Parade
Body OKLAHOMA CITY – December 29, 2022 -- Two Oklahomans will be representing Oklahoma in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. Morgan Flynn, of Tushka, Okla., and David Wheelis, of Oklahoma City, will be a part of the Donate Life Float featured in the parade. Every year, LifeShare of...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Oklahoma City
The ability to stay cool is essential in the Oklahoma heat. Fortunately, this state has plenty of swimmable waterways, which makes it easy to escape those toasty summer days. Enjoy the outdoors while staying cool at one of the best swimming holes near Oklahoma City!. Chickasaw Recreation Area. There are...
oknursingtimes.com
Above and beyond: Oklahoma ER & Hospital excels
Keith Curran, RN, understands compassion and emergency situations. And there are many reasons why he likes being an ER and inpatient nurse at Oklahoma ER & Hospital, located in Oklahoma City. He lost just about everything after an apartment fire three years ago. “Everyone here just stepped up like family,”...
Physicians Say COVID-19 Infections Trending Upward In Tulsa
Oklahoma enters 2023 with COVID-19 remaining a concern, with early indicators of infection rising. It's likely, the result of the typical holiday spread of infection, according to the Chief Medical Officer at Saint Francis Hospital. "New viruses may be in the community, and not just COVID and flu, but other...
KTUL
'It's like a community': Sapulpa staple closes after decades in Green Country
SAPULPA, Okla. (KTUL) — Freddie's BBQ & Steakhouse in Sapulpa closed its doors Saturday after 60 years serving Green Country. "The owner, Edmond [Slyman], and his wife have been a blessing to our family," said longtime customer and family friend Mary Luttrell. "This is an icon and we are going to miss it."
KOKI FOX 23
Catholic leaders in Oklahoma react to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
TULSA, Okla. — Catholic leaders in Oklahoma reacted to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The Most Rev. David A. Konderla, Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa, and the Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City, both released statements following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
guthrienewspage.com
Obituary: James Bradley “Brad” Morelli
James Bradley “Brad” Morelli, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on December 9, 2022 at his home in Oklahoma City. Brad graduated from Guthrie High School before earning a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Central Oklahoma and a juris doctor degree from Oklahoma City University in 1980. In early adulthood, Brad acted in many local theater productions and worked tirelessly on various political campaigns. Brad practiced law in Guthrie and later became Senior Legal Counsel of UCO where he served until his retirement. Additionally, Brad enjoyed teaching classes at UCO, particularly Criminal Law and Procedure. In his free time, Brad was an avid reader and lover of history, art, and politics. He also loved to travel with friends and family. Brad was a loyal and devoted uncle and friend. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, intellect, generosity, and willingness to help others.
Comments / 0