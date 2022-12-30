James Bradley “Brad” Morelli, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on December 9, 2022 at his home in Oklahoma City. Brad graduated from Guthrie High School before earning a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Central Oklahoma and a juris doctor degree from Oklahoma City University in 1980. In early adulthood, Brad acted in many local theater productions and worked tirelessly on various political campaigns. Brad practiced law in Guthrie and later became Senior Legal Counsel of UCO where he served until his retirement. Additionally, Brad enjoyed teaching classes at UCO, particularly Criminal Law and Procedure. In his free time, Brad was an avid reader and lover of history, art, and politics. He also loved to travel with friends and family. Brad was a loyal and devoted uncle and friend. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, intellect, generosity, and willingness to help others.

