worldboxingnews.net
Rival claims Gervonta Davis got knocked out in sparring
Gervonta Davis was knocked out in sparring by a super lightweight out of the top contenders, according to a rival who he’s already embroiled in a slanging match. Ivan Redkach remains relentless with his attacks and targeting of Davis after the pair fell out following a sparring session. On...
Boxing Icon Manny Pacquiao Signs with RIZIN, Says He Will Compete in 2023
Manny Pacquiao announced during the RIZIN FF 40 broadcast at Saitama Super Arena on Saturday that he had signed with the promotion and expects to compete in 2023. “A few months ago, I was here as a guest and today I have a very exciting announcement tonight,” Pacquiao said during an appearance at the event. “I have agreed with Rizin to fight next year, the date will soon be announced, and also my opponent that Rizin will choose. I’m open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter.”
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao blasted for copying Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao stands accused of copying Floyd Mayweather after signing a deal with the same Japanese promoter for an exhibition. “Pac-Man” was present as Mayweather fought at RIZIN in 2022. However, many fans wanted the pair to fight and no longer stall a rematch. Therefore, frustration was apparent at...
Boxing Scene
Teddy Atlas: ‘Not Only Has Teofimo Lopez Not Progressed, He’s Regressed'
Teddy Atlas has no doubt that Teofimo Lopez has suffered a decline in his boxing abilities. The famed trainer and Hall of Fame broadcaster recently voiced a sentiment that seems to be growing in the boxing world, and that is that Lopez, a former unified lightweight champion, has not looked the same since his upset loss to George Kambosos Jr. in November 2021.
ringsidenews.com
Ken Shamrock Says Nobody Tried To Shoot Fight Him In WWE
WWE History includes a lot of names that never quite achieved the level of greatness that most think they deserve. Ken Shamrock often ranks on top of those lists, and there are many reasons for this. He was a legitimately dangerous man, so his co-workers never tested him on that end.
MMAWeekly.com
Bellator vs. Rizin Official Results
Bellator and Rizin hosted a joint event on New Year’s Eve, pitting several of their best fighters against each other for the main event. Cross promotions are rare in MMA so fans flocked to watch the card (which will air delayed on New Year’s Eve in the United States). Bellator certainly sent a message to the RIZIN fans winning all five of their cross-promotion bouts.
Michael Bisping shares the four must-see UFC fights he wants to see booked in 2023
MMA analyst Michael Bisping has revealed the four UFC fights he wants to see as we enter the new year. Following on from a huge year for the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2022, plans are in place for an even bigger 2023. It’ll mark the 30th anniversary of the company’s first event which, in itself, is cause for celebration.
Scott Coker reacts to Bellator's 5-0 win vs. Rizin FF: 'This is the best roster we've ever had'
Bellator boss Scott Coker saw his team go unbeaten in their clash against Rizin FF on Saturday. In a promotion vs. promotion event to close out 2022, Bellator fighters went 5-0, giving their American promotion a clean sweep at Saturday’s Rizin FF vs. Bellator event in Japan. The fights took place at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, near Tokyo. The main card airs on Showtime via tape delay at 8 p.m. ET.
MMA Fighting
UFC 283 free fight: Watch Glover Teixeira batter Anthony Smith for late finish
Glover Teixeira’s road to his first UFC title win got further solidified with a big time finish of a past title challenger. As the UFC was getting back to work during the COVID-19 pandemic, they headed to Jacksonville, Fla., where they hosted a slew of events — including the UFC Jacksonville fight night card headlined by Teixeira taking on Anthony Smith.
TMZ.com
Bodybuilder Big Boy Guarantees Knockout Win Over Tito Ortiz, 'Retire His Ass!'
Bodybuilding star Big Boy -- who has millions of followers on social media -- is dead serious about boxing Tito Ortiz ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna knock the ex-UFC legend into retirement!!!. The two sides have been jawing back-and-forth on the Internet recently ... with Ortiz claiming last month...
Sara McMann wants to build toward Cris Cyborg fight in Bellator: 'You beat her, you are the best featherweight'
Sara McMann sees a fight with Cris Cyborg on the horizon, but she wants to earn it. After an almost 10-year UFC tenure, McMann (13-6) signed a multifight deal with Bellator and will compete in the featherweight division. The 42-year-old Olympic silver medalist in wrestling is targeting a March return,...
Yardbarker
Manny Pacquiao announces return to boxing
Legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao is not done competing professionally and announced on Saturday he will be taking his talents to Japan in 2023 to fight for Rizin. Earlier this month, PacMan competed in an exhibition bout against DK Yoo in South Korea. On Saturday, he announced his next career move.
Mikaela Mayer moving up to face Christina Linardatou, source confirms
Mikaela Mayer decided to move up to lightweight, where she will face Christina Linardatou, a source confirmed to ESPN.
Boxing Scene
Bivol Says He Doesn’t ‘Care’ About Canelo’s Plans, Vows to Be ‘Patient’ for Undisputed Shot
Dmitry Bivol remains confident that he’ll have his shot at all the belts in the light heavyweight division, and he’s willing to wait as long as necessary. The WBA 175-pound titlist from Russia is hoping to unify all four belts in the division next year, possibly against countryman Artur Beterbiev, who currently holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF titles. Beterbiev has a scheduled mandatory defense against Anthony Yarde on Jan. 28 at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Chael Sonnen wants to see former “best in the world” fighter placed in the UFC Hall of Fame: “He belongs there”
MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why he wants to see Frank Shamrock take his place in the UFC Hall of Fame. When it comes to analysts in the world of mixed martial arts, few are quite as outspoken as Chael Sonnen. The former UFC title challenger is one of the most intriguing personalities in the history of the sport, and most certainly of his generation.
Recently Retired Luke Rockhold Teases MMA Return In 2023
Luke Rockhold may not be done with MMA after all. After returning from a three-year layoff, the former UFC Middleweight Champion officially hung up the gloves after a hard-fought battle and third-straight loss against Paulo Costa at UFC 278. However, it looks like those gloves won’t stay off for long.
Rizin FF 40 video: Ex-UFC title challenger John Dodson scores vicious knockout in debut
John Dodson sure made a good first impression with the Japanese fan base. Two-time UFC title challenger Dodson scored a vicious knockout in his Rizin FF debut at Saturday’s Rizin FF vs. Bellator event in Japan. Dodson (23-13) put the lights out on veteran Hideo Tokoro (35-32-1) in their flyweight bout on the preliminary card of the event. The official stoppage came at the 1:43 minute mark of Round 1.
Tri-City Herald
Spinning Back Clique: MMA Junkie’s major year-end awards debate
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. This week’s panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Nolan King and Danny Segura will join host “Gorgeous” George Garcia live at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate MMA Junkie’s major year-end awards:
BBC
Bellator v Rizin: AJ McKee on his father, being a 'teddy bear' and the Pitbull trilogy
Venue: Saitama Super Arena, Japan Date: Saturday, 31 December. Coverage: Watch on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer from 21:00 GMT. AJ McKee Jr was about 12 years old when he asked his father what would turn out to be a lifechanging question. Growing up in California, McKee spent a lot...
MMAmania.com
UFC 284 ‘CHAMP CHAMP’ poster drops for ‘Makhachev vs Volkanovski’ in Perth
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make its return to RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Feb. 12, 2023, which means an early Sunday morning start for local residents. That said, UFC 284 will stream live on Sat. night (Feb. 11) in the United States due to the discrepancy in time zones.
