Before Disney Enchantment and before Happily Ever After, the skies above Cinderella Castle at The Walt Disney World Resort were illuminated by the fireworks show Wishes. It was a nighttime spectacular that called all of us to wish upon a star and make that wish come true, featuring an unforgettable song of the same name. Sadly, it came to an end years ago and was replaced by Happily Ever After. But on New Year’s Eve, a special updated version of Wishes returned to the skies of a Disney Park. This time, above Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris Resort.

2 DAYS AGO