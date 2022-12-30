Read full article on original website
Most Popular Disney World Rides of 2022
2022 has officially come to an end, which means that definitive statistics are finally able to come in and answer some of the most pondered questions of the year, such as, “what were the most popular Disney World rides of 2022?” Well, now we know. @WDWStats has kept...
Wonder Where Disney Characters Fit In As Cast Members? This Artist Has Your Back
One artist wove together the worlds of Disney movies and Disney Parks, imagining beloved Disney characters as Cast Members. Disney Cast Members are the heart of the Disney experience. They are one of the biggest reasons that Guests from all over the world flock to the Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida and Disneyland Resort in Southern California. Whether it’s visiting rides like Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park or lands like Pandora in Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Cars Land in Disney California Adventure Park, the immersive Disney experience is made by the Cast Members.
Thousands Participate In Polar Plunge For Special ‘Disney’ Cause
Disney magic might be lacking these days for many Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort Guests — at least, if recent reports are anything to go by — but sometimes there is still Disney magic afoot outside of the Disney Parks or Disney Resorts!. In the coastal...
Fans Mourn As Classic Disney Ride Languishes In Disrepair
Practically any Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort fan who has been on a Disney vacation in recent years can most likely describe their time waiting in long lines in Disney Parks for rides that then break down, shut down, or malfunction. These days, Disney rides and attractions are breaking at a “ridiculous” pace — and one attraction, that many people have a soft spot for, has just taken some serious hits damage-wise!
OpEd: Long Standby Lines are Better Than Virtual Queues
Since Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opened at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, the virtual queue system has become the new normal for new rides coming on the scene. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind all opened to the public with a virtual queue that was only accessible to those Guests who secured a Theme Park Reservation for EPCOT or purchased an Individual Lightning Lane pass.
Disney Springs Announces “Health and Wellness” Plans For Its Guests
Even though more and more people are forgoing New Year’s resolutions in favor of gentle self-care and flexibility these days, there is still an urge to make new goals for many people at the start of January (including celebrities like Disney darling Zendaya, Disney princess Elle Fanning, Avatar actress Zoe Saldana, and Marvel star Hailee Steinfeld, who have all shared some motivating tips on beauty, health, and exercise).
Disney Fans Appeal to Governor DeSantis to Save Splash Mountain
Disney fans have not yet given up on their dream of saving Splash Mountain despite the iconic attraction’s official end date. Splash Mountain and its closure is a saga all Disney fans are intimately familiar with at this point. Based on the old, controversial Disney movie Song of the South, the beloved attraction is set to be replaced by Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, based on the comparatively recent Princess and the Frog. Fans have been upset with this retheme since it was announced and have even started petitions to save the Magic Kingdom attraction.
Fire Breaks Out At Disney World Resort Hotel
On Monday evening, a fire broke out at Walt Disney World Resort’s Yacht Club Resort, and Guests needed to be moved to safety. Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” With the myriad rides and attractions such as Cinderella Castle and Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom and lands like Pandora in Disney’s Animal Kingdom that have Guests from around the world flocking to each Disney Park, it’s more than understandable why. But, sometimes, hardship can strike even at this magical Disney Resort.
Video: Disney’s “Wishes” Fireworks Makes Return to Disney Park
Before Disney Enchantment and before Happily Ever After, the skies above Cinderella Castle at The Walt Disney World Resort were illuminated by the fireworks show Wishes. It was a nighttime spectacular that called all of us to wish upon a star and make that wish come true, featuring an unforgettable song of the same name. Sadly, it came to an end years ago and was replaced by Happily Ever After. But on New Year’s Eve, a special updated version of Wishes returned to the skies of a Disney Park. This time, above Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris Resort.
Guests Rally Together While Trapped On Disney World Ride
It seems safe to say that many Walt Disney World Resort Guests have been leaving their Disney vacations with some disappointment these days. Whether it’s been caused by lackluster food, high prices, or confrontational other Guests (or even Cast Members), tensions in Disney World seem high. That tension has...
Family Delivers on Disney Promise for Daughter’s Christmas
Despite all the delays and cancellations this holiday season, one family still made their own Disney magic for their daughter’s Christmas. This past holiday season was not the best for the Disney Parks or Disney Guests. Florida saw freezing temperatures and saw closures to address this, multiple airlines saw cancellations of flights, and SouthWest airlines, in particular, was caught in a mess they continue to extract themselves from.
Video: Disney Shares Glimpse at “Pixar Day at Sea”
The new year is bringing new magic to Disney Cruise Line!. Last year, Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products announced that a “Pixar Day at Sea” would be added to select sailings on select cruise ships. And they have released a special video to spark the excitement for its inaugural sailing.
Report: Universal Eliminating Smoking Sections, Should Disney Do The Same?
At the start of every new year, one popular resolution continues to be, “this year, I want to quit smoking.” Well, it turns out that Universal Orlando Resort might be picking up that Resolution as well!. New reports state that Walt Disney World Resort’s biggest rival in Central...
Fans Praise Disney World For Cracking Down On Badly-Behaved Guests
Walt Disney World Resort has recently begun cracking down on misbehaving Disney Park Guests, since Disney visitors’ bad behavior seems to be at an all-time high (so much so that one of the people behind the Jackass show is actually making a documentary about said terrible behavior)!. For the...
Fan Creates ‘Powerline’ Version of Disney Roller Coaster
It will be no surprise to readers to learn that Disney fans are fond of using their imagination. Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disney movies, Disney music — it all relies on Disney enthusiasts’ ability to immerse themselves in adventure, dreams, and Disney magic. This is typically...
Guests Purposefully Litter In Front of Cast Members To Make Them Clean Up
Disney Guests have hit a limit with entitled behavior, as former Cast Members and fellow Guests shared recently. The Disney Resorts in Central Florida and Southern California are known to be some of the best places in the world for a Disney vacation. Both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort have myriad rides and attractions, with Guests flocking to the Parks to get their taste of the Disney magic. But with that many people all in one space, there are bound to be issues that crop up.
Final Numbers Are In: Disney Lost over $120 Billion in 2022
The clock finally ran out in 2022, giving us a final tally on the damage The Walt Disney Company was dealt, and the results are not pretty. Reports show that The Walt Disney Company lost $123 billion in market value in just the past year as its stock price closed the year down 44%. Down Jones Market Research shows 2022 to be The Mouse House’s worst year in its history since 1974, when the stock dropped a whopping 54%.
