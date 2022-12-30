Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tips for Visiting Soda Springs Ski Resort Near Truckee!Tiffany T.Truckee, CA
2news.com
Uber-like snow removal app launched in Reno
GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local snow removal professionals, is launching this week in Reno. Homeowners can list their properties with their service date and snow removal needs. Vetted pros can then bid on their properties based on Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor's ratings, reviews, and price.
kunr.org
Meet the Downtown Reno Library’s indoor jungle caretaker
The entrance to the library is lined with lush green plants with a web of leaves and branches on either side, reaching the bright skylights above. Leon Lewis has watered the greenery weekly for 20 years. “I take care of all the plants. Keep them alive,” Lewis said. Lewis...
2news.com
37th annual All Reno Radio Blood Drive to be held at The Atlantis on Wednesday and Thursday
Coming out of the winter holiday weeks, the lowest blood donation period of the year, nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant is calling all eligible donors to help us kick-off the New Year for patients during National Blood Donor Month in January. The 37th annual All Reno Radio Blood Drive at...
2news.com
Sheriff: No foul play in 'Avengers' star snow tractor injury
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The serious injuries actor Jeremy Renner suffered while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be a “tragic accident,” the sheriff in Reno said Tuesday. The 51-year-old "Avengers" star was seriously...
luxury-houses.net
Connect with The Majesty of Nature, This $6.75 Million Distinctive Home in Reno Nevada boasts Quality of Craftsmanship and Thoughtful Details
95 Bear Mountain Place Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 95 Bear Mountain Place, Reno, Nevada is an unapologetically rustic nestled above a cul-de-sac in the Sierra Nevada’s western foothills with quick access to the Reno Tahoe International Airport, downtown Truckee, and Lake Tahoe. This Home in Reno offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 95 Bear Mountain Place, please contact Kathie A Bartlett (Phone: 775-741-5675) at Dickson Realty – Caughlin for full support and perfect service.
mynews4.com
Casinos offering discounted rooms to northern Nevadans without power
Thousands of Nevadans have been stuck without power for more than a day after a huge winter storm. Several hotels in the Reno-Sparks area are offering discounts to those still without power. Peppermill Resort Spa Casino. Rates will be $45 for north and west wing rooms, $65 for tower rooms...
KOLO TV Reno
Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
2news.com
Dayton Warming Shelter Closed
The warming shelter in Dayton at the Dayton Senior Center located at 320 Old Dayton Valley Rd closed at 5 p.m. today, according to officials with Lyon County. The county says NV Energy has restored power to the majority of Dayton and Mound House residents and businesses. Lyon County says...
churchstagedesignideas.com
Crown of Thorns
This next incredible Easter design is from from Grace Church Reno. The team at Mod Scenes built this awesome Crown design for Easter 2022 at Grace Church Reno. Alex Fuller of Fuller Lights and Jason Marquez from Grace Church had a great concept for a crown of thorns that would move during the service to help create a striking visual.
KOLO TV Reno
One person displaced by Reno house fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews stopped a house fire in the North Valleys on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. in the area of Cassilis Drive and Leather Lane. Firefighters found heavy flames at the back of the house and were able to knock down the fire at 9:22 p.m.
WPFO
Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
2news.com
Warming Centers Open Across Northern Nevada
Washoe County has opened a warming station at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center for those without power. A new warming shelter will open tomorrow, January 3, in Carson City. A stronger storm moves into the region Wednesday through Thursday with more snow and chain controls on the way. Over 70,000 customers...
2news.com
NV Energy working to restore service to all customers
NV Energy says crews are working around the clock to restore power to northern Nevada customers. Currently more than 7,100 Northern Nevada customers remain without electric service. The severe winter storm caused more than 1,000 total outages on December 31 in the Reno, Tahoe, Carson City and Minden/Gardnerville areas. Over...
Sierra Sun
Olympic Valley resort announces deals for local residents
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Resort at Squaw Creek in Olympic Valley has wellness deals for local residents. The updated program provides access to experiences at the Spa at Squaw Creek. “We are excited to kick off 2023 by providing the Creekside Wellness Exclusive Program for our local residents and...
NV Energy continues efforts to restore power after winter storm in Northern Nevada; some customers could be waiting till Tuesday
Roughly 30,000 customers remained without power Sunday afternoon, mostly in Washoe County, after a winter storm struck portions of Northern Nevada on New Year's Eve, the state's electric utility said.
KOLO TV Reno
Events happening around Reno this NYE
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are just a few more days left until the new year. It’s going to be a messy weekend for those who plan to party downtown. With the weather, it might be tough to be outside for long periods of time, but there are plenty of indoor events coming your way on New Year’s Eve night.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada record-setting rusher commits to Wolf Pack football team
More storms are lining up through next week. Stormy weather is likely Wednesday into Thursday, over the weekend, and again Monday into Tuesday. Stay tuned and be prepared! -Jeff. Saturday Web Weather. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:37 PM PST. Stormy weather will continue through Saturday, with rain changing over...
Update On Condition Of Jeremy Renner Following Snow Plow Accident
He suffered from 'blunt chest trauma' and other injuries.
2news.com
NV Energy Discusses Mass Power Outage In Northern Nevada
Some NV Energy customers could be without power for days. A new warming shelter will open tomorrow, January 3, in Carson City. Over 70,000 customers were without power Sunday into Monday.
2news.com
Thousands in northern Nevada still without power amid storm
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Over 33,000 customers, a majority of them in northern Nevada, were still without power as of Sunday afternoon thanks to a powerful snowstorm. NV Energy's website indicates the bulk of the outages are in the Reno-Sparks area. Over 19,000 in Washoe County alone had no electricity.
Comments / 2