From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
Pizza Peel in Matthews will closeMint MessageMatthews, NC
Yardbarker
Chris Broussard Claims LeBron James Can No Longer Be The No. 1 Player On A Good Team
LeBron James has been on a tear recently in terms of individual performances, he had a huge 47-point game on his birthday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win. He has been averaging over 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists over his last 6 games, but the Los Angeles Lakers still find themselves struggling in the Western Conference.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Are Reportedly Headlining Early Trade Talks In The NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks are reportedly the two franchises causing the early buzz in trade talks. Both teams have had contrasting runs this season so far, and have been doing the rounds by being public about some of the names they're putting on the market.
Yardbarker
Western Conference Executive Believes Klay Thompson Could Consider L.A. When Warriors Contract Ends
The old ties between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson just had the dust knocked off of them. For years, Thompson has been linked to joining the Lakers because of his history with the Purple and Gold. Mychal, Klay’s dad, won back-to-back titles with the Lakers during the Showtime Era and is currently a radio broadcaster for the organization. It creates the assumption that Klay would do the same since he grew up a Lakers fan.
Yardbarker
Jordan Poole Took A Subtle Shot At Draymond Green After Latest Warriors Victory
The Golden State Warriors recently beat the Portland Trail Blazers to finally lift their record above .500. The team has started finding its rhythm in Stephen Curry's absence and they have now rattled off 4 straight wins. The likes of Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Klay Thompson have all stepped up massively, and the team is trending in the right direction after some concerning results earlier in the season.
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About LeBron James
One doesn’t have to be a basketball savant to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to compete this season. Even if they were to make a big move — which they’re not — they’d still need to get hot right now to straighten the ship and start going toe-to-toe with contenders.
Yardbarker
NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game
The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
Eagles center Jason Kelce couldn't care less about clinching No. 1 seed after loss to Saints
All-Pro center Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles let a golden opportunity slip away on Sunday, failing to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC after an ugly loss to the New Orleans Saints 20-10. However, following the Eagles' disastrous loss, Kelce's mind wasn't on grabbing home-field advantage or...
Yardbarker
Bill Russell Once Claimed He Didn't Realize The Celtics Won 8 Straight Championships Until He Was Retired
Bill Russell is a legendary figure for the Boston Celtics , and there's no doubt that he is the winningest superstar of all time. He won 11 championships with the Boston Celtics, and he was clearly the driving force behind each championship win. At one point, the Boston Celtics won...
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Head Coach Makes Bold Claim
The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently the 4th team in the East with a strong 23-14 record. They are behind only the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks, and hot on the heels of the Bucks. The Cavs have been having the season they promised fans when Donovan Mitchell was...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Think Kevin Durant Should Shave His Head After The Latest Viral Pic
Kevin Durant is in inspired for this season, carrying the Brooklyn Nets to a record far better than anyone had anticipated for them. If people were confused about the Nets before the season due to the uncertainty with KD's trade request, they definitely would've panicked when the team started off slow and fired Steve Nash.
Yardbarker
Bob Huggins: 'Next Time It Happens, He Will No Longer Be a Mountaineer'
West Virginia suffered its second Big 12 Conference loss in as many games to begin conference play following the 67-60 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys Monday night. The Mountaineers came back from a 13-point second half deficit to take their first lead with 7:20 remaining in the game. Senior...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Is Approaching A Huge Accomplishment
There were some high hopes for the Los Angeles Lakers this year but things have not panned out as expected. Injuries, especially the latest to Anthony Davis, have dashed their chances of greatness. But even before they lost Davis, the Lakers were not playing like a championship team. Despite some...
Yardbarker
Watch: Kevin Durant Has Wholesome Interaction With Young Fan Who Thinks He's The GOAT
Kevin Durant was a beloved figure among NBA fans during his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder but all that changed in 2016. That was, of course, when Durant decided to join the Golden State Warriors, and he has been the subject of much criticism ever since. While he has...
Yardbarker
Jarrett Stidham's stellar debut may cause Raiders brass to rethink plans at QB position
After the Raiders decided to bench nine-year veteran Derek Carr for the remainder of the season, backup Jarrett Stidham shined in his first career start Sunday versus the 49ers. The 26-year-old generated 399 yards of total offense and three touchdowns versus the league's best defense (16.5 points/game). In the 37-34...
Yardbarker
Video: Jordan Poole Thrived After Being Helped Up By An Attractive Woman Sitting Courtside
Jordan Poole has earned a reputation for playing better when he sees women sitting courtside during some Golden State Warriors game. The young guard has become one of the most promising players in the league, looking like the continuation of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the Dubs. Some players...
Yardbarker
Lakers Rumors: LA Hoping Three-Time All-Star Becomes Available Via Trade
Your Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly still holding out hope that they can make a trade for a third All-Star to pair with incumbents Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein writes in a new edition of his Substack newsletter that rival NBA teams are convinced LA would prefer to hold on to its two biggest trade assets, future first-round draft selections in 2027 and 2029, “in case a currently unforeseen shot to trade for a legitimate third star— like Washington’s Bradley Beal—materializes suddenly.”
Yardbarker
2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)
This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan, 49ers players react to improved playoff seed positioning
The San Francisco 49ers control the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture. Holding onto that spot would guarantee head coach Kyle Shanahan's squad two home playoff games, assuming they win their first matchup in the Wildcard round. If the season ended today, that would mean round three against the Seattle Seahawks, the division foe the 49ers swept during the regular season but put up a fight in Week 15.
Yardbarker
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota 'Quit' on Team, NFL Agent Says
The Atlanta Falcons have not had Marcus Mariota with the team since his last start against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His sudden absence has drawn criticism. "I thought Mariota quit on the Falcons," an NFL agent said. "And it was unfair to a rookie like Desmond Ridder, who was there for Mariota to that point in the season," the agent revealed in an interview with The Athletic's Mike Sando.
