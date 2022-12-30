ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Yardbarker

Western Conference Executive Believes Klay Thompson Could Consider L.A. When Warriors Contract Ends

The old ties between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson just had the dust knocked off of them. For years, Thompson has been linked to joining the Lakers because of his history with the Purple and Gold. Mychal, Klay’s dad, won back-to-back titles with the Lakers during the Showtime Era and is currently a radio broadcaster for the organization. It creates the assumption that Klay would do the same since he grew up a Lakers fan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jordan Poole Took A Subtle Shot At Draymond Green After Latest Warriors Victory

The Golden State Warriors recently beat the Portland Trail Blazers to finally lift their record above .500. The team has started finding its rhythm in Stephen Curry's absence and they have now rattled off 4 straight wins. The likes of Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Klay Thompson have all stepped up massively, and the team is trending in the right direction after some concerning results earlier in the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About LeBron James

One doesn’t have to be a basketball savant to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to compete this season. Even if they were to make a big move — which they’re not — they’d still need to get hot right now to straighten the ship and start going toe-to-toe with contenders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game

The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Cavaliers Head Coach Makes Bold Claim

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently the 4th team in the East with a strong 23-14 record. They are behind only the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks, and hot on the heels of the Bucks. The Cavs have been having the season they promised fans when Donovan Mitchell was...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Think Kevin Durant Should Shave His Head After The Latest Viral Pic

Kevin Durant is in inspired for this season, carrying the Brooklyn Nets to a record far better than anyone had anticipated for them. If people were confused about the Nets before the season due to the uncertainty with KD's trade request, they definitely would've panicked when the team started off slow and fired Steve Nash.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

LeBron James Is Approaching A Huge Accomplishment

There were some high hopes for the Los Angeles Lakers this year but things have not panned out as expected. Injuries, especially the latest to Anthony Davis, have dashed their chances of greatness. But even before they lost Davis, the Lakers were not playing like a championship team. Despite some...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers Rumors: LA Hoping Three-Time All-Star Becomes Available Via Trade

Your Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly still holding out hope that they can make a trade for a third All-Star to pair with incumbents Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein writes in a new edition of his Substack newsletter that rival NBA teams are convinced LA would prefer to hold on to its two biggest trade assets, future first-round draft selections in 2027 and 2029, “in case a currently unforeseen shot to trade for a legitimate third star— like Washington’s Bradley Beal—materializes suddenly.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)

This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Kyle Shanahan, 49ers players react to improved playoff seed positioning

The San Francisco 49ers control the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture. Holding onto that spot would guarantee head coach Kyle Shanahan's squad two home playoff games, assuming they win their first matchup in the Wildcard round. If the season ended today, that would mean round three against the Seattle Seahawks, the division foe the 49ers swept during the regular season but put up a fight in Week 15.
Yardbarker

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota 'Quit' on Team, NFL Agent Says

The Atlanta Falcons have not had Marcus Mariota with the team since his last start against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His sudden absence has drawn criticism. "I thought Mariota quit on the Falcons," an NFL agent said. "And it was unfair to a rookie like Desmond Ridder, who was there for Mariota to that point in the season," the agent revealed in an interview with The Athletic's Mike Sando.
ATLANTA, GA

