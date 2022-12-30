Read full article on original website
TCAT makes several cuts for first week of January
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT is back to normal weekday service this morning after yesterday, which was a Sunday schedule. The transit company has announced changes for the rest of this week. Routes 53, 82, 83, 90, and 92 are not running. Route 10, the Commons to Cornell loop, will only run between 7:50 and 3:50 with a reduced frequency to every 20 minutes.
Lansing Fire Department seeks new members
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Lansing Volunteer Fire Department is looking for new members. The Department has four stations throughout the Town and Village of Lansing and serves more than 11 thousand residents over 70 square miles, responding to nearly a thousand calls a year. People younger than 18 may apply to join but will need parent permission. Students younger than 16 will be put on a waiting list. There’s a bunking opportunity at two of the four stations for those 18 and up that have finished high school. Apply now.
Sauerbrey reelected as Chair of Tioga County Legislature
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Martha Sauerbrey has been reelected as Chair of the Tioga County Legislature of 2023. The legislature held their First Special and Organizational Meeting of the new year Tuesday. Sauerybrey was first elected to the legislature in 2005 and will run the day-to-day business of the county in what will now be her tenth consecutive year serving as Chair.
Owego woman arrested in New Year’s Eve stabbing
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County woman is in jail after a New Year’s Eve stabbing. The Village of Owego Police Department responded to a domestic violence call on Fox Street Saturday around 11:20 p.m. 58-year-old Veronica Kelly, of Owego, made the call, reporting that she’d stabbed a 58-year-old man. The man was transported by Owego EMS to Wilson Trauma Center in Johnson City with extensive cuts and stab wounds to the chest and abdomen. Kelly was arrested and charged with 1st degree assault. She was remanded to Tioga County Jail on $250,000 thousand cash bail or $500,000 bail bond. The case was referred to the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
Binghamton man faces charges in Ithaca robbery attempt
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Binghamton man faces felony charges after an attempted robbery in Ithaca. Police say 18-year-old Sean Reese held up the Dandy Mart on West Buffalo Street on Friday night. He allegedly pointed a rifle at the cashier. He then reportedly fled the scene, but was later captured.
Authorities seek help identifying Cortlandville larceny suspect
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Cortland County are asking for help. The Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a suspect they believe stole from Walmart in Cortlandville. The crime allegedly happened on December 20. An image of the suspect is below. Anyone with information is asked to...
