KHBS
Video shows damage from possible tornado in Jessieville, Arkansas
JESSIEVILLE, Ark. — A possible tornado damaged the high school in Jessieville, Arkansas. 40/29's sister station KATV reports there was damage across the area in Garland County. It has not yet been confirmed if there was a tornado. There has not been a report of injuries. Jessieville is in...
deltadailynews.com
Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South
(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
news9.com
Strong Storms Cause Outages, Damage In Arkansas And Louisiana
Bleachers flung from the stands. Light poles snapped in half. Mangled scoreboards. The damage was evident at the Jessieville High School football field in Arkansas after strong storms and a possible tornado slammed western Arkansas on Monday. Thousands are without power, according to CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas.
This Fort Smith Restaurant Closed Overnight, Now What?
YW Poke was one of my favorite spots to stop and get a delicious poke bowl. What exactly is a poke bowl? Well, it's basically sushi in a bowl. You get all of the things that make sushi great such as fresh fish, fresh vegetables, wonderful flavor, and steamed rice. I've been frequently YW Poke for a year so I was rather surprised when I went there for lunch the other day and it was completely closed with a for lease sign across it.
Accident at Wedington exit disrupts morning commute
An accident occurred near the Wedington exit, Exit 65, Tuesday morning in Fayetteville disrupting the morning rush hour.
5newsonline.com
Tornado watch issued for parts of Arkansas as spring-like temps bring storms to the area
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A strong storm system is scheduled to sweep through our region Monday, Jan. 2. There is a chance for some severe storms, especially around the I-40 corridor south into the Quachitas. The window for storms is a large one lasting from 1 p.m. to as late as midnight.
KATV
'No prior warning:' Jessieville School District, nearby area hit by confirmed tornado
JESSIEVILLE, Ark. (KATV) — Update 1:00 p.m.:. The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that the storm that hit Jessieville Monday afternoon was a tornado. The town of Jessieville was one of two areas in the state that potentially were hit by a tornado. The Garland County Sheriff's Office said 14 homes, three commercial buildings, and seven other buildings at Jessieville School District were damaged.
UPDATE: Missing Fort Smith teens have been found
The two teens were last seen in the care of Valley Behavioral according to Fort Smith Police.
Jessieville School District hit by first storm of the new year
JESSIEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday afternoon, storms rolled through various parts of Central Arkansas, including Jessieville. The storm hit just before 3:00 p.m. and the Jessieville School District reported that their high school sustained significant damage to the property, including their football field. Due to heavy winds, there were...
KHBS
Tornado warning in Sequoyah County
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Strong to severe storms are expected to continue develop across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley until about midnight.Watch the forecast in the video player above. The National Weather Service has Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley under a Tornado Watch. This content is imported from...
ualrpublicradio.org
Governor-elect Sanders names Wood head of Department of Transformation and Shared Services
Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced Friday (Dec. 30) her intention to nominate Washington County Judge Joseph Wood as Secretary of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services. Wood is completing his second term as Washington County Judge after an unsuccessful run for the Republican nomination for Lt. Governor in 2022. He...
Arkansas cities with a fireworks ban on New Year's Eve
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
KATV
Arkansas town hit by powerful storms causing power outages and school damage
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As storms move through the state, severe weather and damage has been reported in areas of Arkansas. Our meteorologists Todd Yakoubian and James Bryant are tracking the storms that hit Jessieville Monday afternoon that could possibly have been a tornado. Many residents of the area...
KTLO
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns
On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
talkbusiness.net
Fort Smith share of county tax up almost 10% through November
For the first time in 2022, Fort Smith sales tax numbers came in lower than anticipated. The city’s portion of the Sebastian County sales tax totaled $1.938 million in November, up 0.31% compared with November 2021. The city had budgeted $1.968 million for the month, bringing the actual revenues...
Crawford Co. man charged with manslaughter after nephew's death in police custody
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Crawford County man has been charged with manslaughter after his nephew, 26-year-old Jacob Jones, died in custody after an alleged overdose. The charges come after footage was released of the two handcuffed in the back of a cruiser. Former Sheriff Jimmy Damante alleged Jones was seen ingesting bags of illegal drugs given to him by 50-year-old David Alverson, who was identified as his uncle.
A Fort Smith Soul Food Institution Is Closing, Here's What You Need To Enjoy Now
As you've probably heard by now, the famed Landry's New Orleans restaurant in Downtown Fort Smith will be closing in the early part of 2023. For anyone who enjoys the fresh soul food and down home cooking of Landry's time, Landry is running out to try the delicious dishes. I wanted to patronize this restaurant as much as possible before they close for good, and here are some dishes that you need to try before it's too late.
thv11.com
Jordan Domineck latest Razorback to enter transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday, Arkansas defensive end Jordan Domineck was the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal. Domineck had 34 tackles and 7.5 sacks in his only season at Arkansas. He transferred from Georgia Tech before last season. Domineck had a sack in the Liberty Bowl and...
Multi-vehicle accident blocks traffic on I-49 near West Fork
An accident involving multiple vehicles including a tractor-trailer blocks traffic on Interstate 49 near West Fork on Jan. 2.
West Fork man dead after tase following traffic stop
A West Fork man is dead after being tased while being taken into custody following a traffic stop.
