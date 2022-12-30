ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, AR

Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South

(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
Cameron Eittreim

This Fort Smith Restaurant Closed Overnight, Now What?

YW Poke was one of my favorite spots to stop and get a delicious poke bowl. What exactly is a poke bowl? Well, it's basically sushi in a bowl. You get all of the things that make sushi great such as fresh fish, fresh vegetables, wonderful flavor, and steamed rice. I've been frequently YW Poke for a year so I was rather surprised when I went there for lunch the other day and it was completely closed with a for lease sign across it.
'No prior warning:' Jessieville School District, nearby area hit by confirmed tornado

JESSIEVILLE, Ark. (KATV) — Update 1:00 p.m.:. The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that the storm that hit Jessieville Monday afternoon was a tornado. The town of Jessieville was one of two areas in the state that potentially were hit by a tornado. The Garland County Sheriff's Office said 14 homes, three commercial buildings, and seven other buildings at Jessieville School District were damaged.
Tornado warning in Sequoyah County

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Strong to severe storms are expected to continue develop across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley until about midnight.Watch the forecast in the video player above. The National Weather Service has Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley under a Tornado Watch. This content is imported from...
Arkansas cities with a fireworks ban on New Year's Eve

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns

On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
Fort Smith share of county tax up almost 10% through November

For the first time in 2022, Fort Smith sales tax numbers came in lower than anticipated. The city’s portion of the Sebastian County sales tax totaled $1.938 million in November, up 0.31% compared with November 2021. The city had budgeted $1.968 million for the month, bringing the actual revenues...
Crawford Co. man charged with manslaughter after nephew's death in police custody

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Crawford County man has been charged with manslaughter after his nephew, 26-year-old Jacob Jones, died in custody after an alleged overdose. The charges come after footage was released of the two handcuffed in the back of a cruiser. Former Sheriff Jimmy Damante alleged Jones was seen ingesting bags of illegal drugs given to him by 50-year-old David Alverson, who was identified as his uncle.
Cameron Eittreim

A Fort Smith Soul Food Institution Is Closing, Here's What You Need To Enjoy Now

As you've probably heard by now, the famed Landry's New Orleans restaurant in Downtown Fort Smith will be closing in the early part of 2023. For anyone who enjoys the fresh soul food and down home cooking of Landry's time, Landry is running out to try the delicious dishes. I wanted to patronize this restaurant as much as possible before they close for good, and here are some dishes that you need to try before it's too late.
Jordan Domineck latest Razorback to enter transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday, Arkansas defensive end Jordan Domineck was the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal. Domineck had 34 tackles and 7.5 sacks in his only season at Arkansas. He transferred from Georgia Tech before last season. Domineck had a sack in the Liberty Bowl and...
