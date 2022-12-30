ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club

Billy McKinney made his major league debut in 2018 with the New York Mets then went on to spend two and half years in Toronto. Then at the end of the 2020 season, McKinney was claimed off waivers by the Brewers. But his time in Milwaukee didn't last long as he was traded back to New York by the Mets and then was DFA'd just two months later.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Analyst Reveals Update That Will Have Fans Seething

The Boston Red Sox have not had an ideal offseason. The goal was to try and retain star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, though that did not work out as the veteran bolted for the San Diego Padres, signing an 11-year, $280 million contract. The Red Sox also lost two starting pitchers...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Yankees Made A Quiet Move To End 2022

The last day of 2022 brought some good news for outfielder Willie Calhoun. The New York Yankees took a chance on him on a non-roster deal, with an invitation to spring training. “The Yankees have agreed to a non-roster deal with OF Willie Calhoun, per source. Calhoun will be in...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees looking to move struggling outfielder before spring training

The New York Yankees are extremely close to the third luxury tax threshold at $293 million. Managing partner Hal Steinbrenner desperately wants to stay below that number, and with the team currently projected to have $290 million in active total payroll, we should expect a few trades to offload bloated contracts in the near future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Stat Reveals A Hard Truth About Derek Jeter

Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is a legitimate Hall of Famer. He is one of just a handful of players with more than 3,000 hits and multiple World Series rings. Additionally, he set several postseason hitting records during his time as a player, which ended in 2014. Jeter...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Guardians Are Set For A Big Event This Month

A new year is upon us, which means that soon, baseball season will get underway. In the meantime, there are still plenty of things to be excited about. We may not have baseball just yet, but it’ll be here before we know it. And to celebrate the upcoming season,...
Yardbarker

Yankees are an attractive destination for Japanese star slugger in 2025

The Yankees aren’t always the most active team when it comes to signing players from the Nippon Baseball League, but when they have, it’s usually turned out extremely well. Hideki Matsui and Masahiro Tanaka were postseason heroes and beloved Yankees that were a massive part of many postseason...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Hints At A Reunion With A Key Free Agent

The calendar has shifted to 2023, which means that spring training is right around the corner. Next month, pitchers and catchers will report to spring training as we get prepared for another season of baseball. Free agency is still taking place as of now, and there are a few key...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Rangers Insider Reveals A New Free Agent Rumor

The Texas Rangers have been busy this offseason, particularly in free agency. Texas kicked off their offseason by acquiring right-hander Jake Odorizzi from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for lefty Kolby Allard. The Rangers then opened the free agency floodgates by signing two-time NL Cy Young and former New York...
Yardbarker

Underlying Stats Forecast Breakout Season For Royals Infielder

The Kansas City Royals have Bobby Witt Jr., universally regarded as one of MLB’s best young players. They also have a budding ace in Brady Singer and other exciting young players, such as MJ Melendez and Nick Pratto. Their best hitter, however, might not be one of those or...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

The Guardians Are Receiving Some Hard-Earned Respect

To the surprise of many, the Cleveland Guardians enjoyed a successful 2022 campaign. The team was not expected to do much on the heels of a quiet offseason. It was the Chicago White Sox who were expected to win the American League Central. But baseball is rarely that simple. Led...
