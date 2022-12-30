Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?Fatim HemrajBrooklyn, NY
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Related
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club
Billy McKinney made his major league debut in 2018 with the New York Mets then went on to spend two and half years in Toronto. Then at the end of the 2020 season, McKinney was claimed off waivers by the Brewers. But his time in Milwaukee didn't last long as he was traded back to New York by the Mets and then was DFA'd just two months later.
Yardbarker
Mets Reportedly May Trade Starting Pitcher; Could Be Perfect Match For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have some work to do. After an American League East last-place 78-84 finish in 2022, the Red Sox have nowhere to go but up. Boston has made some intriguing moves so far this offseason, but there still is plenty of time to go before it takes the field in 2023.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Gleyber Torres trade rumors: DJ LeMahieu making Torres a necessity
The New York Yankees have a myriad of different alignments they can build in the infield this upcoming season, but one way or another, someone needs to be traded, given the money allocated toward big contracts. Notably, Josh Donaldson is set to earn $21 million, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa $6 million...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Analyst Reveals Update That Will Have Fans Seething
The Boston Red Sox have not had an ideal offseason. The goal was to try and retain star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, though that did not work out as the veteran bolted for the San Diego Padres, signing an 11-year, $280 million contract. The Red Sox also lost two starting pitchers...
Yardbarker
The Yankees Made A Quiet Move To End 2022
The last day of 2022 brought some good news for outfielder Willie Calhoun. The New York Yankees took a chance on him on a non-roster deal, with an invitation to spring training. “The Yankees have agreed to a non-roster deal with OF Willie Calhoun, per source. Calhoun will be in...
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to move struggling outfielder before spring training
The New York Yankees are extremely close to the third luxury tax threshold at $293 million. Managing partner Hal Steinbrenner desperately wants to stay below that number, and with the team currently projected to have $290 million in active total payroll, we should expect a few trades to offload bloated contracts in the near future.
Yardbarker
Where Does Nico Hoerner Fit In With Dansby Swanson Joining The Cubs?
Nico Hoerner saw his first full season at shortstop with the Chicago Cubs during the 2022 MLB season. While 2022 was his fourth season playing in the majors, it was 2022 when fans saw the full extent of his talent. However, the Cubs felt it was best to sign free...
Yardbarker
Stat Reveals A Hard Truth About Derek Jeter
Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is a legitimate Hall of Famer. He is one of just a handful of players with more than 3,000 hits and multiple World Series rings. Additionally, he set several postseason hitting records during his time as a player, which ended in 2014. Jeter...
Yardbarker
The Guardians Are Set For A Big Event This Month
A new year is upon us, which means that soon, baseball season will get underway. In the meantime, there are still plenty of things to be excited about. We may not have baseball just yet, but it’ll be here before we know it. And to celebrate the upcoming season,...
Yardbarker
Yankees are an attractive destination for Japanese star slugger in 2025
The Yankees aren’t always the most active team when it comes to signing players from the Nippon Baseball League, but when they have, it’s usually turned out extremely well. Hideki Matsui and Masahiro Tanaka were postseason heroes and beloved Yankees that were a massive part of many postseason...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Hints At A Reunion With A Key Free Agent
The calendar has shifted to 2023, which means that spring training is right around the corner. Next month, pitchers and catchers will report to spring training as we get prepared for another season of baseball. Free agency is still taking place as of now, and there are a few key...
Yardbarker
Rangers Insider Reveals A New Free Agent Rumor
The Texas Rangers have been busy this offseason, particularly in free agency. Texas kicked off their offseason by acquiring right-hander Jake Odorizzi from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for lefty Kolby Allard. The Rangers then opened the free agency floodgates by signing two-time NL Cy Young and former New York...
Yardbarker
Underlying Stats Forecast Breakout Season For Royals Infielder
The Kansas City Royals have Bobby Witt Jr., universally regarded as one of MLB’s best young players. They also have a budding ace in Brady Singer and other exciting young players, such as MJ Melendez and Nick Pratto. Their best hitter, however, might not be one of those or...
Yardbarker
The Guardians Are Receiving Some Hard-Earned Respect
To the surprise of many, the Cleveland Guardians enjoyed a successful 2022 campaign. The team was not expected to do much on the heels of a quiet offseason. It was the Chicago White Sox who were expected to win the American League Central. But baseball is rarely that simple. Led...
Comments / 0