A New Tacos & Tequila Joint Has Opened in Fort Collins and Looks Terrific
It was an Italian restaurant, but now the owners are trying something new: Mexican. Tacos and Tequilas. They're open and are ready to bring Fort Collins another option for great Mexican and great drinks. If you've been looking for a casual dining option on the east side of the Choice...
What Are Tuberculosis Huts and Why Did Colorado Have Them?
Colorado has a lot of history, but one massive page out of the history books isn't as well known as others, and that is the state's history of tuberculosis treatment. Prior to penicillin, tuberculosis patients flocked to Colorado for numerous reasons and often lived in what were known as tuberculosis huts.
See 12 Unique + Often Scary Colorado Cemeteries and Memorials
The state of Colorado has a rich history and consequently, many of the state's former residents have since passed on to the next life. It's because of this that Colorado has plenty of old cemeteries. However, not all cemeteries are alike, and Colorado is home to numerous haunted, creepy, historic,...
Colorado is Home to a Fascinating Seven-Story Mausoleum
Like any civilized area with a lot of history, Colorado is, out of necessity, full of cemeteries. However, one cemetery also has an enormously tall building that serves the same purpose; being the final resting place for deceased Coloradans that is truly unique. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's gigantic,...
See All 11 of Colorado’s Beautiful National Forests
Colorado is home to about 22 million acres of forest and ranks 8th in the US with the most forest acres. Almost half of those acres are part of Colorado's National Forests. The state's largest National Forest is the White River National Forest at over 2.2 million acres. This forest is so big it is home to 12 different ski resorts and touches 9 different counties in the state.
Here’s Where You Can Observe River Otters in Colorado
Earlier this year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife was excited to announce that after being non-existent for many years, river otters have successfully made a comeback throughout the Centennial State. More than a hundred years ago, fur trapping was a way of life for people in Colorado. The luxurious, thick hides...
Create Far Out Memories at This Colorado Earthship Airbnb
Trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and opting for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO. These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion. Earthship and Strawbale Cabin Airbnb in Boulder. This handcrafted home is...
20 Things You Should Never Do When Driving in Colorado
Winter driving in Colorado can get pretty crazy at times. Snow, ice, and a state of more than 50% transplants can make for some pretty interesting driving conditions. There will always be drivers who struggle in winter conditions. Heck, there will always be drivers who seem to have no idea what they are doing no matter what season it is. We asked you about some of the things motorists do in Colorado that simply drive you nuts.
Colorado Lumber and Hardware Store Featured in New Movie
Just a few weeks ago, camera crews were seen filming a new made-for-TV movie inside a Castle Rock coffee shop. Locals were excited to be a part of the action, and some of the staff at Coff33 even got to stand in as extras during the taping. But this is...
See Inside Supermax + Other Notorious Colorado Prisons and Jails
Colorado is a beautiful state known for things like its world-famous ski mountains, stunning examples of mother nature, and even South Park. However, Colorado is also famous for being home to numerous prisons, including one that houses the worst of the worst. Keep scrolling to learn more and take virtual...
Will Empower Field at Mile High Be Next to Get a Section Yellow?
For many fans, sporting events and drinking alcoholic beverages go hand in hand - but there are also plenty of people out there who want to maintain sobriety in these types of scenarios, and that's not always something that can feel easy to do. However, more and more NFL stadiums...
Has This Popular Fort Collins Sandwich Shop Closed For Good?
A popular Fort Collins sandwich shop appears to have closed for good. The B&B Pickle Barrel Deli located at 122 West Laurel Street located just northeast of Colorado State University's Oval is showing the business is "permanently closed" on Google. Google also shows the website, picklebarrelfc.com, has been disabled too....
One Year Has Passed Since Marshall Fire Started in Colorado
One year has passed since the Marshall Fire happened in Boulder County, Colorado. The Marshall Fire started on December 30, 2021, and was declared fully contained on January 3, 2022. The wildfire burned 6,026 acres of land, destroying more than 1,000 homes, and quickly became the most destructive fire in...
Teacher Tuesday: December’s Teacher of the Month Is Kara Englert
Townsquare Media is saluting teaching excellence in Northern Colorado with Teacher Tuesday. You nominated five local teachers for going above and beyond in December, and we asked you to vote for your favorite educator to be Teacher of the Month. Now, the results are in. December's Teacher of the Month...
Drone U Coming to Make Loveland the School’s New Home – Who Are They?
This could be the start of something new and great for a lot of people who are into drone photography. After nearly five years of being in Albuquerque, this school is moving to north Loveland. While not a large "university," this school has already trained over 20,000 students online and...
Is It Legal to Keep Roadkill in Colorado?
Striking an animal that runs out in front of you on the highway can be a pretty scary occurrence, especially if it's a larger animal, or the accident happens at night. Have you ever noticed someone collecting roadkill along the side of a Colorado highway? Did you know that for the most part, it is perfectly legal to do this?
Who’s This New Craft Brewer That’s by Denver International Airport?
Back before there was E-470 to get us to the airport, many of us took 104th to Tower Road. Now, these many years later, a brewery has opened where once there was nothing. It's good to know that Colorado's craft beer scene does continue to grow; it's not an easy business. This unique location may be just the spot for a young craft brewery to stake its claim on the industry.
Smile? Colorado State University Has a New Happiness Class
The pursuit of happiness is ongoing and challenging, but do you need to learn how to be happy? Colorado State University thinks so. According to a press release, CSU is offering a new course in happiness as part of the Teagle Foundation/National Endowment for the Humanities planning grant. Taught by...
Ultimate Guide to Colorado Celebrities + Where Some of Them Live
When you think of celebrities, you typically picture them living in big cities like Los Angeles or New York, and many of them originate from places like these as well. However, you may be surprised to learn that an incredible amount of celebrities have ties to Colorado. Some of these...
Colorado’s Poorest County Has 10 Cool Things Going for It
Costilla County might be the poorest county in Colorado, but this part of the state is extremely rich in history and historic places that are significant to the story of Colorado. Some people may think there is nothing to see or do in the poorest part of Colorado, but that...
