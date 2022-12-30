ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 The X

What Are Tuberculosis Huts and Why Did Colorado Have Them?

Colorado has a lot of history, but one massive page out of the history books isn't as well known as others, and that is the state's history of tuberculosis treatment. Prior to penicillin, tuberculosis patients flocked to Colorado for numerous reasons and often lived in what were known as tuberculosis huts.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Colorado is Home to a Fascinating Seven-Story Mausoleum

Like any civilized area with a lot of history, Colorado is, out of necessity, full of cemeteries. However, one cemetery also has an enormously tall building that serves the same purpose; being the final resting place for deceased Coloradans that is truly unique. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's gigantic,...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

See All 11 of Colorado’s Beautiful National Forests

Colorado is home to about 22 million acres of forest and ranks 8th in the US with the most forest acres. Almost half of those acres are part of Colorado's National Forests. The state's largest National Forest is the White River National Forest at over 2.2 million acres. This forest is so big it is home to 12 different ski resorts and touches 9 different counties in the state.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Here’s Where You Can Observe River Otters in Colorado

Earlier this year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife was excited to announce that after being non-existent for many years, river otters have successfully made a comeback throughout the Centennial State. More than a hundred years ago, fur trapping was a way of life for people in Colorado. The luxurious, thick hides...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Create Far Out Memories at This Colorado Earthship Airbnb

Trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and opting for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO. These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion. Earthship and Strawbale Cabin Airbnb in Boulder. This handcrafted home is...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

20 Things You Should Never Do When Driving in Colorado

Winter driving in Colorado can get pretty crazy at times. Snow, ice, and a state of more than 50% transplants can make for some pretty interesting driving conditions. There will always be drivers who struggle in winter conditions. Heck, there will always be drivers who seem to have no idea what they are doing no matter what season it is. We asked you about some of the things motorists do in Colorado that simply drive you nuts.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Has This Popular Fort Collins Sandwich Shop Closed For Good?

A popular Fort Collins sandwich shop appears to have closed for good. The B&B Pickle Barrel Deli located at 122 West Laurel Street located just northeast of Colorado State University's Oval is showing the business is "permanently closed" on Google. Google also shows the website, picklebarrelfc.com, has been disabled too....
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

Is It Legal to Keep Roadkill in Colorado?

Striking an animal that runs out in front of you on the highway can be a pretty scary occurrence, especially if it's a larger animal, or the accident happens at night. Have you ever noticed someone collecting roadkill along the side of a Colorado highway? Did you know that for the most part, it is perfectly legal to do this?
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Who’s This New Craft Brewer That’s by Denver International Airport?

Back before there was E-470 to get us to the airport, many of us took 104th to Tower Road. Now, these many years later, a brewery has opened where once there was nothing. It's good to know that Colorado's craft beer scene does continue to grow; it's not an easy business. This unique location may be just the spot for a young craft brewery to stake its claim on the industry.
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

Windsor, CO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943thex.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy