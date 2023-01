One day after scoring her 1,000th career point, Chestatee's Riley Black scored 30 points as it topped Cherokee Bluff 63-62 in the third-place game of Lanierland on Friday in Gainesville.

Payton Cable finished with 13 points for the Lady War Eagles (10-4), while Addison Boyd added 10.

Up next, Chestatee hosts East Hall at 6 p.m. Tuesday.