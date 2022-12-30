Read full article on original website
Rain to start, more wind incoming
Today will be cloudy with some rain and snow occurring on and off for most other day. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Light snow will linger over western & central NM today, mainly in the mountains where a couple to a few inches of additional accumulation will be possible.”
Metro hoops tournament tips off today (Tuesday) at 5:30 p.m.
The annual APS Metro Basketball Championships tip off today, with second-round games on Wednesday, third-round contests on Friday and finals taking place Saturday. It’s no longer strictly a “Metro” event, with Hobbs, Santa Fe and Gallup sending girls’ teams from beyond the Metro area; Hobbs and Santa Fe sent boys’ team, too.
Year in Review ‘22: Vocational classes, elections and more
Editor’s note: As is Observer tradition, we’re taking a look back at what we believe are the most impactful stories in Rio Rancho and Sandoval County this year. Did we leave out something you think is important? Write a letter to the editor to tell us about it and send to [email protected] or 409 NM 528, Ste. 101, Rio Rancho, NM 87124.
High school campuses hit by burglary, vandalism
Enraged by more senseless incidents of vandalism at two of its campuses, Rio Rancho Public Schools is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the offenders’ arrest and conviction or other appropriate discipline by the courts or juvenile authorities. Cleveland High School experienced the first damage over New...
