Editor’s note: As is Observer tradition, we’re taking a look back at what we believe are the most impactful stories in Rio Rancho and Sandoval County this year. Did we leave out something you think is important? Write a letter to the editor to tell us about it and send to [email protected] or 409 NM 528, Ste. 101, Rio Rancho, NM 87124.

RIO RANCHO, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO