SIOUX CENTER—A new natural gas line connecting Sioux Center to a source of locally-produced natural gas could start next year. The Sioux Center City Council at its Dec. 21 meeting approved giving city utilities manager Murray Hulstein authority to sign the agreement between West Branch RNG and the city of Sioux Center when the agreement is officially complete. The city council spent about a half hour of its meeting reviewing the agreement with assistant utilities manager Adam Fedders, who noted a few words need to be tweaked yet before the agreement can officially be signed.

SIOUX CENTER, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO