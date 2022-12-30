Read full article on original website
Mavis Walbran, 84, formerly of Sibley
MARSHALL, MN—Mavis Walbran, age 84, of Marshall, Minnesota, died on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Private Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall, Minnesota. Mavis Marlene Mayer was...
50 years of The REVIEW
SHELDON—The first issue of The N’West Iowa REVIEW, originally called The Sunday Review, was delivered to three paid subscribers. It was July of 1972, and the fledgling publication — delivered that first year on Sundays — was the first of its kind in the region. “Full...
Sioux Center approves natural gas project
SIOUX CENTER—A new natural gas line connecting Sioux Center to a source of locally-produced natural gas could start next year. The Sioux Center City Council at its Dec. 21 meeting approved giving city utilities manager Murray Hulstein authority to sign the agreement between West Branch RNG and the city of Sioux Center when the agreement is officially complete. The city council spent about a half hour of its meeting reviewing the agreement with assistant utilities manager Adam Fedders, who noted a few words need to be tweaked yet before the agreement can officially be signed.
Wayne Rossman, 95, Hartley
HARTLEY—Wayne Arthur Rossman, 95, Hartley, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Spencer Hospital. To celebrate his life, a gathering of family and friends will take place 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, with family present 5-7 p.m., at Hartley Funeral Home. Private family burial will be at a later date.
Man jailed for burglary near Orange City
ORANGE CITY—An 81-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 6:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, on a charge of third-degree burglary in rural Orange City. The arrest Dennis Dean Van Roekel stemmed a rural Orange City resident who reported Van Roekel entered the individual’s home without permission at about 2 p.m., confronted the resident and would not leave, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Wagner: It was what we didn’t know that counted!
A HISTORY OF THE WAGNER FAMILY PUBLISHING BUSINESS. Those early years we owned The N’West Iowa REVIEW and The Sheldon Mail-Sun and then the Iowa Great Lakes newspapers were difficult on all fronts. The honest explanation is the Wagner family was not ready to manage multiple publications so soon after buying the long sought-after Mail-Sun.
Sibley man arrested for OWI in Sheldon
SHELDON—A 22-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence in Sheldon. The arrest of Brian Daniel Miranda stemmed from the stop of a 2017 Subaru WRX for an equipment violation at the intersection of Highway 18 and Runger Avenue in Sheldon about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Louise Woodall, 93, Sutherland
SUTHERLAND—Louise Ann Woodall, 93, Sutherland, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Church of Christ in Sutherland. Burial will be at Waterman Cemetery in Sutherland. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, with family present 4-6 p.m. Friday, at Warner Funeral Home in Sutherland.
Osceola deputies start outreach program at schools
SIBLEY—Unexpected visitors produced some questioning looks and a few nervous students at Sibley-Ocheyedan High School on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Osceola County sheriff’s deputies Austin Butler and Nyron Moore Sr. introduced the idea of visiting with students at the middle and high school to sheriff Kevin Wollmuth as part of their goal of becoming more involved in the schools in a positive way.
Gehlen Catholic School cafeteria renovation
LE MARS—A project conceived five years ago has become a reality at Gehlen Catholic School, marking the culmination of an effort that included input from various entities associated with the school, according to Jeff Arens, school board president and member of the Gehlen Catholic School Finance Committee. Groundbreaking for...
O'Brien County Law Enforcement Center
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County sheriff Bruce Devereaux and county maintenance director Randy Thompson appeared before the county board of supervisors Nov. 22 to convey their concerns about the county jail’s current heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. “Its age is a concern,” Devereaux said. “We obtained an estimate back...
Bootsma claims beard growing contest
SHELDON—Deric Bootsma of Sheldon has never had a beard before, and hair maintenance isn’t exactly something he has to worry about since he is mostly bald. But in October he heard Brian Tutje, the owner of Just Cuts for Men in Sheldon, was going to hold a two-month beard-growing contest.
Ireton council shifts to getting bids for paving
IRETON—The Ireton City Council voted unanimously Dec. 19 for DGR Engineering of Rock Rapids to move forward with plans and specifications for the proposed La Salle/First Street paving project. This step allows the project to go out to bid, which are excepted to be let Feb. 16 with the...
Galen De Jong
HULL—Galen Dean De Jong, 71, Hull, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at his home. Service will be a…
Sheldon man jailed after pushing another
SHELDON—A 45-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, on a charge of assault. The arrest of Steven Jay Kruger stemmed from a verbal argument at 818 11th St. in Sheldon that continued to 1114 S. Ninth Ave., where Kruger lives, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
