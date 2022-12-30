ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Queen guitarist, women's soccer team top UK honors list

By JOANNA KOZLOWSKA Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFipj_0jz4vlDu00

Those at the forefront of the U.K.'s response to Russia's war in Ukraine joined Queen guitarist Brian May and a fashion designer dubbed “the mother of the miniskirt” on the country’s New Year's Honors list on Friday.

Artists, community leaders and members of England's award-winning women's soccer team were also among the more than 1,100 people included in this year’s list, the first to be signed off by King Charles III.

May, who is also an animal welfare campaigner, was appointed a knight bachelor for his services to music and charity. The former Queen guitarist, who also holds a doctorate in astrophysics, said he regarded his new title as “a kind of commission to do the things one would expect a knight to do — to fight for justice, to fight for people who don’t have any voice.”

Mary Quant, the 92-year-old designer best known for popularizing the miniskirt during the 1960s, received the U.K.'s top honor for her services to fashion. Quant’s appointment to the Order of the Companions of Honor, a special status held by no more than 65 people at any one time, came seven years after she was made a dame — the female equivalent of a knight — in recognition of her designs.

Artist Grayson Perry, known for his tapestries and ceramics, was also knighted for services to the arts.

Elsewhere, diplomats shaping the U.K.'s response to the war in Ukraine were recognized, with damehoods for the ambassadors to both Kyiv and Moscow, and a British Empire Medal (BEM) for a campaigner who led donation drives for Ukrainian refugees.

Nanny Louenna Hood, 37, who raised more than 160,000 pounds through online auctions, said she was “completely stunned” to be recognized.

“I started the campaign, but I would never have been able to do it without the community,” she said.

Half of this year’s honors went to women, including members of the England soccer team that won the 2022 Women's European Championship and the first woman to lead a major U.K bank.

England captain Leah Williamson received an OBE, while teammates Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White were all made MBEs.

Alison Rose, the chief executive of banking group NatWest and the first woman to run one of the U.K.'s largest banks, was also awarded a damehood.

U.K. monarchs have awarded honors as part of orders of chivalry since the Middle Ages. In modern times, nominations are submitted to the government’s Cabinet Office and vetted by a committee before being passed on to the prime minister and the monarch for approval.

Others honored this year included those campaigning for environmental and climate change action, youth engagement and combating discrimination. Britain’s chief rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, who received a knighthood, was among several Jewish community leaders to be recognized.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Queen’s Brian May Knighted As Part Of King Charles’ First New Year Honours List

Queen founding member and guitarist Brian May received a knighthood as part of the UK’s New Year Honours List, the annual compendium of awards handed out by at the end of each year by the reigning monarch. The list, which was released Friday, is the first under King Charles III after his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September after 70 years on the British throne. May, also an animal welfare advocate with a PhD in astrophysics, was named a C.B.E., or Knights Bachelor, “for services to Music and to Charity,” according to the official list, which named more than 1,000 winners...
RadarOnline

King Charles 'Horrified And Humiliated' By Camilla After Racist Incident At Queen’s Event: Sources

King Charles III “is absolutely horrified and humiliated” by Queen Camilla not taking action against her top companion Lady Susan Hussey who was accused of racism at a recent event, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, late Queen Elizabeth’s pal Lady Susan resigned from her position as a royal aide. On November 29, Queen Camilla held an event at Buckingham Palace to address the “global pandemic of violence against women.”At the event, Lady Susan approached Ngozi Fulani, who was there representing her London-based charity, Sistah Space. Ngozi is a black woman born in England of Caribbean immigrants....
RadarOnline

Prince Harry Reignites King Charles III Feud With Claim He Was 'Brought Up' By 'Second Family' In Africa

Prince Harry pulled the veil back on his rocky exit from royal life in his new Netflix docuseries, RadarOnline.com can confirm, detailing his upbringing and how his view on the institution has evolved. The Duke of Sussex seemingly made a few digs at his estranged father, King Charles III, with some viewers taking to Twitter in response to one scene during which Harry talked about being "literally brought up" by a "second family" in Africa where he chose to spend months at a time in his late teens and twenties while coping with his mother Princess Diana's tragic death."Lesotho gave...
The List

Prince Harry Makes A Bold New Claim About His Upbringing With King Charles

Ever since he and his wife Meghan Markle defected from the royal family, in early 2020, Prince Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles, has gone from bad to worse. In fact, just last month, Charles gifted himself a Harry snub for his birthday. As Reuters reported at the time, the newly-crowned sovereign asked the British parliament to allow his brother, Prince Edward, and sister, Princess Anne, to become Counsellors of State, thereby pushing the Duke of Sussex to the bottom of the list.
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Reveals He Offered To Relinquish His & Meghan Markle's Sussex Titles For New Life In Canada

Seeing what life was like away from the British tabloids and monarchy opened Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eyes to what their life could be like without it all— and the royal was willing to do whatever it took to make their temporary paradise a reality. In the fifth episode of Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex revealed he was willing to strip himself of his royal title if it meant freedom for the couple. The 38-year-old made the shocking offering in a letter to King Charles III after their move to Canada. Recalling how Harry and Meghan came...
The Independent

Archie’s former nanny describes life with Harry and Meghan as unseen photos of the Sussex children revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former nanny has spoken about working for the couple in their joint Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, which features several never-before-seen photos of their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.In the fourth episode of the show, Lorren Khumalo recalls being hired by the couple to care for Archie.“When I arrive at Frogmore Cottage, I see this guy: he’s tall, he’s ginger, and he’s walking barefoot,” she said.“And I have gone and bought a new pair of shoes in Clarks. And suddenly whatever I thought or felt, the formality just sort of slid, and...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Reveals He Received Message Prohibiting Him & Meghan Markle From Seeing Queen Elizabeth II Before Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "blocked" from seeing Queen Elizabeth II shortly before they chose to step away from the royal family.After spending Christmas 2019 in Canada, Harry set up what should have been a heartwarming sleepover with his wife at his grandmother's, however, the couple received a text instructing them not to visit moments before their flight into London."Before we left I spoke to my grandmother as well and told her that we were coming back on the 6th, and I would love to come and see you," Harry recalled of his New Year's plans during the fifth...
Mashed

Everything Prince William Typically Eats In A Day

One of the defining historical events of 2022 was the passing of the U.K.'s Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8th, from old age. The resultant succession saw King Charles III ascend the throne, and then his son, Prince William, assumed the King's previous title as Prince of Wales. However, this was not the only new title bestowed upon William by his father, per Town & Country.
Marie Claire

The Princess of Wales Shares Details About Her Christmas Morning, Noting She Had “Quite an Early Start”

The Princess of Wales cut an impressive figure yesterday during the royal family’s traditional Christmas Day walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham, clad in an olive-green Alexander McQueen coat, brown suede boots, and a wide-brimmed fedora. (She was also apparently wearing £100 earrings from French brand Sezane that were a Christmas gift from her husband, Prince William.)
ABC News

ABC News

966K+
Followers
202K+
Post
563M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy