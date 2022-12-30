ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Author and wartime spy trainer Noreen Riols made MBE in New Year Honours

By Kerri-Ann Roper
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlNt4_0jz4szED00

Noreen Riols, one of the last surviving female members of the French section of the Special Operations Executive – known as “Churchill’s Secret Army” – has dedicated her MBE to the memory of her late “comrades”.

As a member of the British espionage and sabotage organisation, Mrs Riols, 96, trained agents ahead of their deployment to occupied France.

She is named in the overseas section of the New Years Honours list for her services to UK/France relations and Second World War education.

The published author of some 10 books told the PA news agency: “I am thrilled to bits. It is a great surprise but I am thrilled to bits.”

It isn't really my honour. I share it with my comrades in the SOE

Noreen Riols

She added: “I would like to dedicate it to the memory of those comrades of mine in SOE. It isn’t really my honour. I share it with my comrades in the SOE.”

Born in Malta to English parents, Mrs Riols joined the SOE aged 18 in 1943 because she spoke fluent French.

When she was recruited she was warned not to tell anyone about her work, not even family and friends, and claimed she was a secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fish in London as cover.

When she received her call-up papers in 1943 she intended to join the Wrens because she liked the hats they wore.

But she was recruited into the F Section of the SOE, led by the controversial Colonel Maurice Buckmaster.

She was never parachuted into occupied France, despite wanting to go.

After the war Mrs Riols joined the BBC , where she worked as a journalist and met her future husband.

Only in 2000, when the Government released the secret SOE files, was she revealed to be an operative.

She had kept it secret for nearly 60 years and never even told her mother.

In 2013, while living in France with her husband Jacques, she attended the Cheltenham Literature Festival to discuss her recently published autobiography The Secret Ministry of Ag. & Fish: My Life in Churchill’s School for Spies.

Discussing life during the war, she told the event: “It’s not glamorous.

“It’s a life of fear, of tension, of betrayal and that dread of the hammering on the door in the middle of the night or that tap on the shoulder with the gun pointing into your back.

“You know the game is up and all that remains is being tortured, the concentration camp and the possibility of execution in the most barbaric manner.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign

A fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage four cancer says he was left looking like the “Nightmare on Elm Street” after a horrific reaction to chemotherapy left him too embarrassed to go to his young son’s cricket matches – and is now hoping to save his life with a ground-breaking vaccine.Geoffrey Seymour, 41, a procurement specialist, loved playing tennis, basketball and cricket and had always been healthy until just before his 41st birthday when he began experiencing blood in his stool.  Geoffrey was aware of this being a symptom for cancer from adverts on the television, so quickly...
The Independent

Viewers support Canadian journalist after she was criticised for her dress on-air

Viewers are showing their support for a Canadian journalist after she shared an email that she received about her on-air outfit being “inappropriate”.Tess Van Straaten took to Twitter on Sunday to post the message that a viewer sent her, along with a screenshot of the sleeveless multi-colored dress she wore during the news broadcast. In the email, the person claimed that the reporter’s outfit wasn’t fit for a weather report or a work environment.“I find it inappropriate for Tess Van Straten to still wear sleeveless tops in the wintertime to report on the weather,” the email reads. “In my...
The Independent

Indians react with horror after Delhi woman dragged under car for over an hour on New Year

A detailed high-level investigation has been ordered by India’s federal home minister Amit Shah into the gruesome death of a 20-year-old woman who was dragged for miles for over an hour after being hit by a car in the country’s capital Delhi.Anjali Singh, an event manager, was returning home on her two-wheeler vehicle when a car hit her on the early morning of 1 January. She was dragged by the car for around 13km, over an hour, from Delhi’s Sultanpuri area to Kanjhawala neighbourhood. Her body was found naked as her clothes were torn off while she was being dragged...
The Independent

Covid: People urged to wear masks and stay at home if unwell as pressure on NHS mounts

People have been urged to wear face coverings and remain at home if feeling unwell, as an already crisis-stricken NHS faces down multiple waves of winter illnesses.With children returning to school at a time when high levels of flu, Covid-19 and scarlet fever are all being reported, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued fresh guidance in a bid to minimise the diseases’ spread.Parents have been urged to keep children at home if they are unwell and have a fever, with adults told to only go out if necessary and wear face coverings if they are ill and...
The Independent

Good Morning Britain guest calls Harry and Meghan ‘brats’ over royal family split

A Good Morning Britain guest called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “brats” during a discussion about the couple on Wednesday, 3 January, ahead of the publication of Prince Harry’s memoir.Esther Krakue told Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid that the couple “never seem to be happy” and “always have something to be complaining about.”Harry’s book, Spare, comes after he and Meghan released their tell-all Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, in which the couple revealed details of their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Covid news – live: China threatens retaliation over travel rules as ‘70% of Shanghai infected’

Beijing has threatened to impose counter-measures on countries such as the UK following the introduction of new Covid restrictions on passengers arriving from China.“We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday.“We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the Covid measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity.”People arriving from China into Britain need to present a negative Covid test before entry. Earlier today, however, a Cabinet minister announced that...
The Independent

‘Heart-warming’ photograph of little owls wins South Downs photography prize

A “heart-warming” picture which captures the “fatherly love” of an owl for its chick has been announced as the winner of the South Downs National Park’s annual photography competition.“Little Owl Chick and Dad”, by David Jeffery, took the top spot in the contest which attracted more than 500 entries.The winning image, taken in Edburton, West Sussex, shows a male little owl preening its young next to a weather vane showing west to east and spelling “we”.With a competition theme of Near and Far, the judging panel stated the image was “extraordinary and thought-provoking”.Judge Nick Heasman, countryside policy manager for the...
The Independent

British Museum confirms ‘constructive discussions’ with Greece on Elgin Marbles

The British Museum has said it continues to have “constructive discussions” over the possible return of the Elgin Marbles to Greece after 200 years.The 2,500-year-old sculptures were removed from the Acropolis in Athens by Lord Elgin in the early 19th century, when he was the British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire.The 17 artefacts were bought by the British government, which passed them on to the British Museum where they remain one of the most prized exhibits, making up 30% of the Parthenon sculptures of ancient Greece.Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has on many occasions called for the marbles to be returned,...
The Independent

New Year’s Eve Qatar flight forced to return to Brisbane after passengers ‘spot something hanging from wing’

A Qatar Airways flight from Brisbane to Doha on New Year’s Eve was forced to return to its departure airport after passengers reportedly spotted something hanging from the wing.Flight QR899 left the Australian airport at 11pm on 31 December, bound for the Qatari capital.But data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows the 777-300 aircraft climb just 10,000ft before entering a holding pattern and landing back at Brisbane less than two hours later.Twitter account Flight Emergency said a man onboard reported that the reason for the return was “passengers noticed something hanging from the wing”. They claimed a “pilot came down...
The Independent

Strikes UK – live: Train and bus services halted as Border Force strikes ‘could hit Dover’

Around half of Britain’s railway lines are closed with just one-fifth of services running, as the new head of TUC seeks an urgent meeting with prime minister Rishi Sunak in a bid to break the deadlock.The latest rail strikes will disrupt services across the country, while London will also be hit by bus driver strikes. A full lists of affected services can be found below.Meanwhile, in a letter to Mr Sunak, TUC chief Paul Nowak called for a change in government direction and said public services were in crisis after years of “underfunding and understaffing.”“We can’t solve these problems without a fair deal for the people on the frontline,” he wrote.Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT union, warned yesterday that industrial action on the railways will likely continue beyond May unless a reasonable offer is made to workers. Read More Who’s on strike today? Every date of every UK walkout in 2023All the UK strike dates confirmed for January 2023Second day of New Year strike action on railways as Scots return to work
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo admits he’s happy to be playing in South Africa at Al Nassr unveiling in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo declared he was happy to have moved to South Africa during his official unveiling as an Al-Nassr player in Saudi Arabia.The 37-year-old has rebounded since the World Cup and his split from Manchester United, where his contract was terminated in November.And after Ronaldo penned a deal thought to be worth up to £175million-a-year, the Portuguese made a blunder while being unveiled as an Al-Nassr player.Viral footage quickly circulated on social media with Ronaldo stating: “The football is different, so for me it’s not the end of my career to come to South Africa.“This is why I want...
The Independent

Brexit: Disaster relief charity hired to help drivers stuck at Dover

The government has hired a disaster relief charity to help drivers struck in lengthy queues at the Port of Dover in Kent during 2023, it has emerged.The Department for Transport signed off on a £200,000 contract for RE:ACT – a humanitarian charity which gets aid to war and disaster zones – to help those hit by disruption at Dover.The charity will hand our food and water to motorists and lorry drivers if they are hampered by the major standstills seen in 2022, linked to post-Brexit problems.The Department for Transport (DfT) contract said the emergency response plan was necessary due to “regular...
The Independent

Third Russian man found dead in India under mysterious circumstances within a fortnight

A Russian engineer was found dead aboard a ship in his chamber at a port in an eastern Indian state on Tuesday, marking the third such mysterious deaths in a fortnight.Sergey Milyakov was the chief engineer on a ship anchored at the Paradip Port in the coastal state Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur.The Russian man was found dead inside his chamber around 4.30am, officials said.The cause behind the 51-year-old man’s death is not immediately clear. Officials have also not shared details of any injury marks.Milyakov was working on the vessel M B Aldnah, which was headed to Mumbai from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Port via...
The Independent

Japan's PM Kishida vows deeper alliance with US on defense

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday pledged to deepen his country's alliance with the United States under Japan's new defense policy that breaks from its exclusively self-defense-only stance in the face of growing regional tensions.Kishida, speaking in a news conference after visiting Ise Shrine in central Japan, said he will visit Washington for talks with President Joe Biden to underscore the strength of the Japan-U.S. alliance and highlight closer cooperation between the countries under Japan's new security and defense strategies adopted last month.The U.S. visit is part of Kishida's upcoming trip to most of the Group of Seven...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

British personal trainer shot dead at guest house in Jamaica

A British personal trainer has died after being shot in Jamaica.Sean Patterson, 33, from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at around midday on Monday in St James.Jamaica Constabulary Force said officers in the Montego Bay area received reports the man was standing by the pool of the guest house where he was staying. Mr Patterson was then approached by a man with a gun at a villa in Bogue Hill around 11.45am local time on Monday, reports The Gleaner.Witnesses then heard “loud explosions”, the force told the Press Association.Mr Patterson was rushed...
The Independent

5 new books to read this week

New year, new books…Fiction1. Someone Had To Do It by Danielle & Amber Brown is published in paperback by Piatkus, priced £9.99 (ebook £5.49). Available nowThis debut thriller about Brandi, a fashion intern in New York, grabs the reader until the very last page. It follows Brandi during her internship with Simon Van Doren, an exclusive designer, and Van Doren’s daughter, Taylor, who dislikes Brandi and wants to steal her boyfriend. Their lives collide when Brandi overhears something she shouldn’t have at a fashion party, putting her in a dangerous situation. Someone Had To Do It explores racism in an...
The Independent

The hidden gem cookbooks from 2022 that you might have missed

When it comes to cookbooks, we were spoiled for choice in 2022 – with a whole range of colourful, mouth-watering and thought-provoking new releases coming out.Celebrity books still reigned supreme, with Paul Hollywood, Tom Kerridge and Mary Berry all putting out new offerings to vast success, but there was also space for new voices. Melissa Thompson’s Motherland was a particular highlight – tracing the history of Jamaican food in a delicious fashion – and special shout-out has to go to the award-winning Nistisima by Georgina Hayden, which focused on fasting food eaten by those of Orthodox faith around the Mediterranean,...
The Independent

Family ‘heartbroken’ after British couple killed in Gold Coast helicopter crash

The daughter of a British man who was killed, alongside his wife, in a helicopter crash on Australia’s Gold Coast has said their family is “heartbroken”.Ron, 65, and Diane Hughes, 57, from Neston, Cheshire, had reportedly been visiting his daughter and her family in Australia when the tragedy occurred.In a statement to media Jane Manns said: “Our family is heartbroken and we are still trying to contact friends and family to let them know.“Please respect our privacy at this devastating time.”The British couple was killed alongside the pilot and another passenger – a 36-year-old woman from Glenmore Park, New South...
The Independent

‘I decided to stay sober forever’: How Dry January is changing binge Britain

Everyone who knows me knows I like a drink. I’ve worked in wine bars, adore lethally strong cocktails, and pubs are pretty much my favourite places. But this Christmas I found myself yearning for a break from booze. “I actually can’t wait for Dry January,” I texted my boyfriend on Boxing Day, and again the day after.I’m not alone. Since 2017, the popularity of Dry January has seen a sharp increase year on year, peaking in 2021 (possibly aided by the winter lockdown removing any temptation to hit the pub). Even though the number of people taking part in the...
The Independent

What the papers say – January 4

The mid-week newspapers focus on the NHS crisis and denials from the Prime Minister.“They broke our NHS,” declares the Daily Mirror with a composite photo of the last five prime ministers.Wednesday's front page - they broke our NHS #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/eCpWeb10Yt pic.twitter.com/7HjF7KMEF9— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) January 3, 2023The Guardian says doctors have accused the PM of being “delusional” after he denied there was a crisis in the health sector.Guardian front page, Wednesday 4 January 2023: Doctors condemn ‘delusional’ PM after he denies crisis in the NHS pic.twitter.com/OIjwSVYXeE— The Guardian (@guardian) January 3, 2023“Where’s Rishi” the Daily Star asks, as the NHS...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy