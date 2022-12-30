Read full article on original website
Related
ophthalmologytimes.com
VivaVision, Everads collaborate to develop therapies for retinal diseases
The delivery of VivaVision's molecules via the suprachoroidal space using Everads' technology is expected to lead to novel treatments for retinal diseases. The suprachoroidal space is a promising route of administration for therapies targeting the back of the eye. VivaVision and Everads Therapy announced today that they are partnering to...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Bausch + Lomb, Novaliq spotlight pivotal Phase 3 data on NOV03
NOV03 is being investigated to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease associated with meibomian gland dysfunction, and a PDUFA action date has been set for June 28. The FDA assigned NOV03 a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of June 28, 2023. Bausch + Lomb...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Study finds formulations of dexamethasone implant offers sustained visual improvement and decreased retinal thickening in CRVO and BRVO
A phase 2 study1 of the ORION-1 (AR-1105, Aerie Pharmaceuticals) dexamethasone implant indicated that 2 formulations of the implants with different profiles for releasing the steroid successfully improved vision and decreased retinal thickening due to macular edema in patients with branch or central retinal vein occlusion, according to Michael Singer, MD, lead author of the study. He is from Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates, San Antonio, Texas.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Lab-grown retinal eye cells make successful connections, open door for clinical trials to treat blindness
A team of researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Madison developed a way to grow organized clusters of cells, called organoids, that resemble the retina, the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. Retinal cells grown from stem cells can reach out and connect with neighbors, according to a...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Harrow now offering Fortisite formulations for in-office use
According to the company, its announcement represents the first time eyecare professionals have been able to stock a fortified or high-concentration compounded antibiotic formulation for the immediate treatment of patients in need. Harrow today announced the availability, for in-office use of tobramycin 1.5% + vancomycin 5% (Fortisite) from its FDA‑registered...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Apellis appoints Caroline Baumal, MD, as chief medical officer
Baumal replaces Federico Grossi, MD, PhD, who plans to remain at Apellis until Feb. 28 to help with the transition and preparations for the potential launch of pegcetacoplan for geographic atrophy. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. today announced that leading retina specialist Caroline Baumal, MD, has joined Apellis as chief medical officer.
Comments / 0