No. 2 UConn men head on the road for a Big East showdown at No. 22 Xavier

Fourteen games into the season, No. 2 UConn has a perfect record, but admits that it is far from perfect.

The Huskies have managed to overcome any issues with their talent, depth and a fiercely competitive spirit.

They’ll likely need all of that and more to win on the road at No. 22 Xavier (11-3) Saturday in a Big East showdown in Cincinnati. Game time is noon (Ch. 61) at a sold-out Cintas Center.

“I know it’s going to be a real challenge,” coach Dan Hurley said. “I don’t think this team is feeling any pressure. These guys play with a lot of joy and love the fact that there’s this excitement around the program that’s been missing for a long time.”

They also believe their best is yet to come.

“We haven’t played a complete 40-minute game yet,” sophomore Jordan Hawkins said. “I still feel like we have more to prove. People are going to see what we have.”

What the Huskies and Musketeers have proven so far is that they’re serious contenders for the league regular season title. They’re tied for first at 3-0 in the Big East standings along with defending champion Providence, which UConn visits on Wednesday.

Big East coaches thought highly of both teams back in October, voting Xavier to finish second and UConn fourth in the league preseason poll. The Musketeers only trailed Creighton while Villanova ranked third.

The Huskies are the team to beat now, according to Xavier coach Sean Miller.

Last February, Miller was in the Cintas Center stands as a fan when UConn came away with a 74-68 win. The Huskies are clearly playing at a higher level right now, he said.

“The Big East championship, whether it’s the tournament or regular season, is going to go through UConn,” Miller told local reporters on Friday. “I don’t mean any disrespect to anybody else.

“… I’m just looking at UConn right now and the teams that they’ve played and the teams that they’ve beaten, how consistent they are, the margin of victory. They’ve got what it takes to have a great, great season. They’re 14-0 right now and that’s hard to do by itself.”

Saturday’s game is important to UConn for several reasons, including it may be one of the few remaining regular season contests against a ranked opponent. The Huskies and Musketeers are the only Big East teams in the top 25.

Winners of seven straight, Xavier comes into the game as one of the hottest teams in the country. The Musketeers have responded well to Miller, who’s in his second stint as head coach there.

The Musketeers are similar to the Huskies in that they have a balanced attack, play unselfish basketball and can score from all over the court.

All five starters average in double figures, with Souley Boum (17.3 points), Jack Nunge (15.2), Zach Freemantle (14.3), Colby Jones (14.2) and Adam Kunkel (10.3) all offensive threats.

Xavier is first in the league in scoring (83.9 points) and field goal percentage (50.6) and leads the nation in assists per game at 21.1. Its Big East wins came against Georgetown, Seton Hall and St. John’s. Its losses were to quality non-conference teams in Indiana, Duke and Gonzaga, all by single digits.

This will be the toughest Big East challenge at this point in the season for both teams.

For the first time this season, UConn had to rally from second half deficits to defeat Georgetown and Villanova in its last two games.

The Huskies responded by turning up their defensive pressure, sinking clutch baskets and making momentum turning hustle plays. With leading scorer Adama Sanogo limited to seven points against Villanova on Wednesday, Hawkins (22) and redshirt freshman Alex Karaban (15) fueled the offense.

But there are some mild concerns about their play.

They’ve been out-rebounded in two straight games for the first time this season and had defensive lapses, allowing a combined 44.5 percent from the field against Georgetown and Villanova.

So, they’re not perfect, just their record is.

Still, Xavier may have to play a nearly perfect game to pull off the upset.

“They play with great energy,” Miller said. “Sometimes, it’s their defense that beats you. Sometimes, it’s their offense that beats you. Most of the time, it’s a combination of both. I really believe that they’re one of the premier teams in the country. If they’re a one seed or two seed, that’s what they look like to me.

“Having said that, if any team does beat them, that team is going to have to play a great game. That’s really our focus, to try to play a great game here at home and see where we go.”

g.keefe@theday.com

No. 2 UConn at No. 22 Xavier

Location: Cintas Center, Cincinnati

Tip: noon (Fox)

Records: UConn 14-0, 3-0; Xavier 11-3, 3-0

Last game: UConn beat Villanova, 74-66, Wednesday; Xavier won at St. John’s, 84-79, Wednesday

Probable starters: UConn, 6-5 sr. guard Tristen Newton (9.9 pts, 4.2 rebs, 4.4 assists), 6-6 jr. guard Andre Jackson (6 pts, 6 rebs, assists), 6-5 so. guard Jordan Hawkins (14.9 pts), 6-8 r-fr. forward Alex Karaban (9.8 pts, 3.9 rebs), 6-9 jr. forward Adama Sanogo (17.8 pts, 6.8 rebs, 4.8 assists)

Xavier, 6-4 sr. guard Adam Kunkel (10.3 pts), 6-3 grad guard Souley Boum (17.3 pts, 4.7 assists, 3.9 rebs), 6-6 jr. guard Colby Jones (14.2 pts, 5.3 rebs), 6-9 sr. forward Zach Freemantle (14.3 pts, 7.6 rebs), 7-0 grad forward Jack Nunge (15.2 pts, 7.9 rebs)

Noteworthy: Huskies won first three conference games for first time since 2003-04 season. … One of three undefeated teams left in the nation, joining Purdue and New Mexico. … Series: UConn leads 3-2, winning the last meeting 72-61 on Feb. 19 in Storrs. … Jones and Nunge were All-Big East preseason first team picks. … Top reserve: 6-8 sr. forward Jerome Hunter (4.2 pts, 3.4 rebs). … Miller (Pittsburgh) and Dan Hurley (Seton Hall) faced each other as players during the 1991-92 Big East season. … Common foes: Georgetown – UConn won 84-73, Xavier won 102-89. Florida – UConn won 75-54, Xavier won 90-83. … Sanogo and Boum are the top two scores in the league. … Fr. guard Desmond Claude is from New Haven and attended Putnam Science Academy. … While playing for Texas A&M last season, Hassan Diarra scored 12 points vs. Xavier in a 73-72 loss in the NIT Championship game. … Hot: Huskies off to best start since going 19-0 during the 1998-99 championship season. Cold: UConn shooting 33.7 percent from 3-pt. range in Big East play. … Huskies won by less than double digits for the first time this season vs. Villanova. … In the NCAA’s NET rankings, UConn is second, Xavier 26th. … Up next: UConn visits defending Big East champion Providence Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

– Gavin Keefe