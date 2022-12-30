Read full article on original website
Plans Change For Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return
Despite being a heavy favourite for the men’s 2023 Royal Rumble Match, it appears that Cody Rhodes will not be making a surprise appearance. Cody Rhodes has been out of action since suffering a serious pectoral injury in the lead up to his match with Seth Rollins at Hell In A Cell in June. Despite suffering the injury, Rhodes competed in the match as planned and even pulled out the win. The bout received acclaim across the board, especially given Rhodes’ physical condition at the time.
Jimmy Korderas Recalls Refereeing The Undertaker-Edge At WrestleMania 24
The main event of WrestleMania 24 saw The Undertaker beat Edge to become the World Heavyweight Champion and former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas has shared his memories of being a part of it. In 2008, one of the biggest feuds in WWE was between Edge and The Undertaker on the...
Statistical Look At Triple H-Run WWE Shows In 2022 Having More Wrestling Than Vince McMahon Era
The Triple H era of WWE clearly has more in-ring action than when Vince McMahon was calling the shots and now there’s some statistical information to prove that. There was some interesting statistical information posted by a user named /ricab98 on Reddit recently that showed how the Triple H Era of WWE has longer match times than when Vince McMahon was in charge. That’s likely something that most fans knew from just watching the shows, but now we have statistical information to back it up.
Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Hated & Was Embarrassed By “TNA” Name
Eric Bischoff has explained why he hated the name TNA while giving his initial thoughts about the wrestling company that he was a part of for about four years. As a former WCW President and on-screen WWE Raw General Manager known for delivering great promos, Eric Bischoff was a guy that a company like TNA Wrestling really wanted to help grow the brand. The company that was owned by Dixie Carter’s family at the time brought Bischoff and Hulk Hogan in to help run the show.
Kevin Nash Recalls Hating Sledgehammer Ladder Match
A lot of wrestlers want to try to enjoy their last singles match, but Kevin Nash didn’t have a lot of fun during his last WWE match. It was WWE TLC in December 2011 when Kevin Nash faced off against Triple H in what was billed as a Sledgehammer Ladder Match. However, it was not a traditional Ladder Match where you climb a ladder to retrieve something hanging above the ring. Instead, it was a sledgehammer that was hanging above the ring that could be used as a weapon.
WWE Hall Of Famer Says He Would Turn Down Royal Rumble Invite
One of the biggest things that WWE fans love about the Royal Rumble are the surprises, but one Hall of Famer isn’t ready to make his return if the company comes calling. There have been many WWE Hall of Famers that appeared in Royal Rumble matches as surprising such as Mick Foley, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Michelle McCool, Beth Phoenix, Bob Backlund and many others. However, Ricky Steamboat doesn’t plan to get back in the WWE ring if he is asked.
Booker T Reveals Original Plans For NXT Run
Booker T has revealed that he originally wasn’t meant to still be with NXT beyond the end of December 2022. Back in October, WWE announced a reshuffle to their announce teams which saw Wade Barrett move to SmackDown, Pat McAfee take a break and Jimmy Smith leave the company altogether. As part of the switch, Booker T was brought into commentate on the action in NXT alongside Vic Joseph.
Ric Flair Recalls Who Told Him About 1992 Royal Rumble Win
Ric Flair has revealed who told him about his memorable 1992 Royal Rumble win that led to him becoming the WWE Champion. During the 1992 WWE Royal Rumble match, Ric Flair entered third in a match where the WWE Championship was on the line. It was the first time WWE had a Royal Rumble match where the vacant WWE Championship was up for grabs for the winner of the Rumble match.
Shinsuke Nakamura Deafeated The Great Muta At NOAH The New Year 2023
Shinsuke Nakamura headed to Japan to defeat The Great Muta in a big match to start 2023. It is a rare sight to see WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura wrestling in Japan on a show that wasn’t put on WWE, but that’s what happened at NOAH The New Year 2023. The event took place at Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan on January 1st.
Jake Roberts Thought Hall Of Fame Call Was For Royal Rumble Appearance
When Jake Roberts was hoping the call from WWE would be to participate in the Royal Rumble, he was caught off-guard by being told he was entering the Hall Of Fame!. Jake Roberts was inducted in to the WWE Hall Of Fame as part of the Class Of 2014. However, despite it being such a massive accolade he had something completely different in mind.
Bruce Prichard Discusses Most Misunderstood Wrestling Personalities
Bruce Prichard has made clear how some people in wrestling are severely misunderstood for the roles they are in. A long-time producer, Bruce Prichard knows exactly what it takes to put on a professional wrestling event to be broadcast around the world. He’s now been critical of those who try to assess the jobs which make it happen, and stood up for some as being misunderstood.
Sting Claims Former Gimmick Is An Extension Of Him
Sting says that while most don’t get to know a certain side of him, one of his former gimmicks is an extension of his personality. AEW star Sting is best known for the iconic black and white face paint he began donning during his time in WCW. However, late in his long tenure with IMPACT Wrestling, he adopted another character that was modeled after famed Batman villain The Joker.
Doudrop Disputes Report About Why She’s Been Off WWE TV
Doudrop has given an insight in to why she’s been absent from WWE television, contradicting some reports as to the reason. Having last been seen on WWE television as part of NXT in September 2022, there had been reports that Doudrop had been one of a number of British talents absent whilst their Visas were renewed.
Ex-WWE Diva Hits Out At Claims She Had An Affair With Kurt Angle
A former WWE Diva has taken to social media to fire back at claims that she had an extra-marital affair with Kurt Angle. A remarkable series of tweets were sent out on January 2nd by Karren Jarrett. Karen is currently married to Jeff Jarret but was previously married to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.
Update On Austin Theory Missing WWE Live Event In Toronto, US Title Defense On Raw
Austin Theory missed a WWE live event for unknown reasons, but he’s expected to put his championship on the line coming up on Raw. During the WWE Holiday Tour live events including December 27th in Atlanta, Austin Theory defended the US Title against Seth “Freakin” Rollins in the main event. However, Theory missed one of the shows on the tour for unknown reasons.
WWE NXT Led The Way With Most Women’s TV Matches In 2022
The WWE NXT brand featured women’s wrestling the most on its TV show according to some statistics looking back on the year 2022. Now that 2022 is in the rearview mirror as we begin 2023, it’s important to look back at some interesting stats once in a while. In this case, it’s all about what wrestling show featured women’s matches the most.
John Cena Reacts To Tag Team Match Victory On WWE Smackdown
John Cena has thanked the WWE Universe for the support they showed him following his only wrestling match of 2022. The final WWE televised match of 2022 took place last Friday on the December 30th edition of Smackdown from Tampa, Florida. It was a tag team match with Kevin Owens & John Cena defeating Sami Zayn and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Huge John Cena WrestleMania Bout Hasn’t Been Discussed Since WWE Regime Change
While there was a pitch for John Cena to face a top WWE star at WrestleMania, those plans haven’t been discussed since Triple H came into power. As the Royal Rumble approaches, WWE fans are looking ahead to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The two night event is sure to be a star-studded affair, and while there is speculation that both John Cena and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson could appear, their statuses are still uncertain at this time.
Arn Anderson Opens Up On Struggles With “Normal” Activities After Career-Ending Injury
Arn Anderson has given an insight in to the everyday tasks he has difficulty with after the injury which forced him to step away from in-ring competition. Despite being a worldwide name in the wrestling business and a key member of The Four Horsemen, Arn Anderson has been unable to compete inside the squared circle since picking up an arm injury at the age of 37 which left the arm paralyzed.
Karen Jarrett Trashes Kurt Angle On Twitter Claiming She Has “24 Years Of Dirt” On Ex-Husband
Karen Jarrett has addressed some things about her marriage to Kurt Angle in a social media rant that has her fired up about her ex-husband. A music video aired on the December 28th edition of AEW Dynamite featuring the AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens). The majority of the video featured Caster rapping about their rivalry with the team of Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal.
