San Antonio, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

tpr.org

Mike Cox dives into the sordid side of San Antonio in new book ‘Wicked San Antonio’

TUESDAY on "The Source" — With over 300 years under its belt, San Antonio can tell many scandalous tales. Residents of San Antonio have seen the city go through the rise and fall of gambling joints, around-the-clock saloons and other places of ill repute. Mike Cox, the author of “Wicked San Antonio”, dives into the past of the many misdeeds of the Alamo City.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 2, 2023

All you art-loving, morning people, this activity is perfect for you! Head on to the Artpace Rooftop to complement your morning with innovative contemporary art. This Morning Mixer provides goers with free coffee and donuts, plus an unbeatable view of downtown San Antonio. When: Friday, January 6, 2023, 8 am...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Haven for Hope CEO working to keep up with rising demand for homeless services in San Antonio

It is a sad reality that the winter holidays often bring an increase in homelessness. Such surges are nothing new for Haven for Hope, the homeless services campus west of downtown. Last summer, it saw a record influx of people needing help. With no beds to spare, hundreds slept on mats on the floor. And Kim Jefferies, who stepped in as the nonprofit’s president and CEO just over a year ago, said she’s expecting a similar surge this Christmas season.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio teen follows her dreams, opens barbacoa business

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a busy holiday season at Sarah’s Barbacoa restaurant off De Zavala Road near Babcock Road on the Northwest side. “For the holidays we are selling tamales and menudo, barbacoa and of course, tortillas as well,” said Sarah Hernandez, CEO of Sarah’s Barbacoa.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
101.9 The Bull

10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker

When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
TEXAS STATE

