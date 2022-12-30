Read full article on original website
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.Yanasa TVQuitaque, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
New nightclub Rio Azùl promises to bring Vegas-style party vibes to downtown San Antonio
Rio Azùl is taking over the space of downtown's now-defunct V Lounge.
Orion Knox Jr., founder of San Antonio's Natural Bridge Caverns, dies at 81
He was still exploring in his 70s.
7 restaurants opening in San Antonio we're excited about in 2023
San Antonians were introduced to a range of concepts and spaces in 2022, from Kura’s revolving sushi bar to a feast for a historian’s eyes at Carriqui. With a list of 2023 newcomers forming, it’s clear San Antonio's restaurant scene is moving full steam ahead into the new year.
tpr.org
Mike Cox dives into the sordid side of San Antonio in new book ‘Wicked San Antonio’
TUESDAY on "The Source" — With over 300 years under its belt, San Antonio can tell many scandalous tales. Residents of San Antonio have seen the city go through the rise and fall of gambling joints, around-the-clock saloons and other places of ill repute. Mike Cox, the author of “Wicked San Antonio”, dives into the past of the many misdeeds of the Alamo City.
San Antonio's Black Laboratory Brewing expands, will offer wood-fired pizzas starting Wednesday
2-1-Dough will operate from the East Side space formerly occupied by Truth Pizzeria.
Freetail’s South San Antonio location has opened its kitchen, becoming full-fledged brewpub
Previously, Freetail fans had to travel to its Loop 1604 brewpub for pizzas, sandwiches and snacks to accompany its craft beers.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 2, 2023
All you art-loving, morning people, this activity is perfect for you! Head on to the Artpace Rooftop to complement your morning with innovative contemporary art. This Morning Mixer provides goers with free coffee and donuts, plus an unbeatable view of downtown San Antonio. When: Friday, January 6, 2023, 8 am...
MySanAntonio
Haven for Hope CEO working to keep up with rising demand for homeless services in San Antonio
It is a sad reality that the winter holidays often bring an increase in homelessness. Such surges are nothing new for Haven for Hope, the homeless services campus west of downtown. Last summer, it saw a record influx of people needing help. With no beds to spare, hundreds slept on mats on the floor. And Kim Jefferies, who stepped in as the nonprofit’s president and CEO just over a year ago, said she’s expecting a similar surge this Christmas season.
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?
I recently returned from vacation, and my family came to the airport to pick me up. Before we went home, I asked to stop by the Chesters Hamburgers located on the NE 410 Loop not far from San Antonio airport. It is my favorite burger in San Antonio, and I was desperate to have one after a few weeks away.
KSAT 12
San Antonio teen follows her dreams, opens barbacoa business
SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a busy holiday season at Sarah’s Barbacoa restaurant off De Zavala Road near Babcock Road on the Northwest side. “For the holidays we are selling tamales and menudo, barbacoa and of course, tortillas as well,” said Sarah Hernandez, CEO of Sarah’s Barbacoa.
What $1 million gets you in San Antonio's real estate market
San Antonio is relatively affordable compared to other large Texas cities (looking at you, Austin). For those who have upwards of $1 million to spend on a new abode, you can get some bang for your buck here. Details: We rounded up three million-dollar homes that cater to a diverse...
San Marcos LGBTQ+ bar Stonewall Warehouse abruptly closed on New Year's Day
Employees started a GoFundMe account to raise money after the sudden closure.
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 2-bedroom apartment near the Pearl
How much will it cost to live in this Tobin Hill apartment?
City-run community centers for senior to extend hours beg. Jan. 9
SAN ANTONIO — Seniors in San Antonio will now have more hours in the day at city-run centers for recreation, health and wellness starting January 9. The City of San Antonio Department of Human Services (DHS) will be extending their hours of operation at 10 Comprehensive Senior Centers to current members and adults who are 60 years of age and over.
Mexico City, other large Latin American cities now have lower homicide rates than San Antonio
Major Latin American cities have been curbing their homicide rates while those in U.S. metros are rising.
Man walked into traffic, hit by car on northeast-side
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in stable condition after police say he simply walked into traffic and was hit by a small car. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on I-35 at Eisenhauer Rd on the northeast-side. When officers arrived at the location they found a man in...
KSAT 12
Southwest Airlines agent helps San Antonio woman in hour of need
Southwest Airlines was in the news this past week for adding to a travel mess for many over the holidays. But, one woman is singing the praises of a ticketing agent for helping her on her mother’s last day. “We were just always attached to the hip. My best...
KENS 5
Chicago-style hot dogs served at San Antonio food truck | Neighborhood Eats
He told us that us South Texas folks typically want things on the spicier end. But he said, just trust him.
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
Central Texas family finds missing Southwest luggage after watching KXAN report
A New Braunfels family credited a KXAN report on missing Southwest Airlines luggage with finding and retrieving their own suitcases.
