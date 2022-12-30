ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poolesville, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymcmedia.org

Red Line Metro Trains Single-Tracking for Evening Work

Red line metro trains will start single-tracking between Medical Center and Grosvenor-Strathmore on Tuesday, Jan. 3 for planned work on the drainage pumping system, the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) announced Tuesday. Work is set to run until Thursday, Jan. 5, however it will only occur after 10 p.m.
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Jan 3, In Montgomery County

It’s Tuesday, Jan. 3, and looks like a cloudy day with light rain this morning. Here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. MCPS Winter Break Ends: The public schools welcome back students today and urge families to stay vigilant of respiratory diseases, including flu, RSV, and COVID-19. Schools are scheduled to close on Jan. 16 to observe Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and again on Jan. 27 for a professional development day for teachers.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
dcnewsnow.com

2 dead, 2 injured after domestic incident in Prince George's County

Police were investigating a double homicide that took place on Sunday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/2-dead-2-injured-after-domestic-incident-in-prince-georges-county/. 2 dead, 2 injured after domestic incident in Prince …. Police were investigating a double homicide that took place on Sunday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/2-dead-2-injured-after-domestic-incident-in-prince-georges-county/. Near record warmth, a few storms possible Wednesday.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.

WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Fairfax Co. police identify person killed in Lorton, Va.

Fairfax County police have released the name of a person found dead around the doorway of a Lorton, Virginia, home. In a release Sunday, Officers said that 42-year-old Nahom Beyene was found on the threshold of a home on the 9500 block of Unity Lane at around 7:30 p.m. with trauma to the upper body. Beyene died at the scene.
LORTON, VA
NBC Washington

17-Year-Old Killed, 14-Year-Old Shot at Congress Heights Metro Station: Police

A 17-year-old boy was killed, and a 14-year-old boy was shot at the Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast D.C. on Monday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at 1290 Alabama Avenue SE at around 10:11 p.m. The shooting was targeted at the teens, who were together in a bus bay, police said.
sheriff.loudoun.gov

LCSO Conducting Death Investigation in Hamilton

Loudoun County, VA (January 2, 2023) – The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene in the 17000 block of Twinoaks Place in Hamilton, conducting a death investigation. This is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community. More information will be released as...
HAMILTON, VA
Bay Net

Charles County Commissioners Bowling And Stewart, File Lawsuit Against Board Of Commissioners For Discriminatory Actions

LA PLATA, Md. – In June of 2019, Charles County Administrator Mark Belton, filed a complaint of racial discrimination with the Charles County Human Resources Department concerning a long-running pattern of discrimination and abuse by a County Commissioner. According to official court documents, the Commissioner repeatedly harassed Belton with...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

7 displaced, firefighter injured in Va. house fire

BUCKHALL, Va. (DC News Now) — One firefighter was injured after a house fire in Prince William County on the first day of 2023. First responders were dispatched to Yates Ford Road in Buckhall on Sunday morning. When they arrived, the fire had extended through the attic. Officials said that four adults and three children […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

DC police arrest 18-year-old in killing of DC charter school

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a story WUSA9 did back in December of 2021. An 18-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old D.C. high school student. Larelle Washington, a senior at KIPP DC College Preparatory school, was killed near his school over a year ago.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

2 pedestrians, including 1 child, hit by vehicles in Montgomery Co.

Two pedestrians — including a child — were hit in separate crashes that occurred minutes apart from each other in Montgomery County, Maryland, during New Year’s Eve. A ten-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was struck at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in White Oak.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy