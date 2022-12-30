Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Governor Abbott Bused More Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris in Late DecemberTom HandyTexas State
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersWashington, DC
U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports SayNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Opinion: Sanctuary cities; if you throw a party, you need to pay for itLauren JessopDenver, CO
Related
mymcmedia.org
Red Line Metro Trains Single-Tracking for Evening Work
Red line metro trains will start single-tracking between Medical Center and Grosvenor-Strathmore on Tuesday, Jan. 3 for planned work on the drainage pumping system, the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) announced Tuesday. Work is set to run until Thursday, Jan. 5, however it will only occur after 10 p.m.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Jan 3, In Montgomery County
It’s Tuesday, Jan. 3, and looks like a cloudy day with light rain this morning. Here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. MCPS Winter Break Ends: The public schools welcome back students today and urge families to stay vigilant of respiratory diseases, including flu, RSV, and COVID-19. Schools are scheduled to close on Jan. 16 to observe Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and again on Jan. 27 for a professional development day for teachers.
dcnewsnow.com
2 dead, 2 injured after domestic incident in Prince George's County
Police were investigating a double homicide that took place on Sunday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/2-dead-2-injured-after-domestic-incident-in-prince-georges-county/. 2 dead, 2 injured after domestic incident in Prince …. Police were investigating a double homicide that took place on Sunday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/2-dead-2-injured-after-domestic-incident-in-prince-georges-county/. Near record warmth, a few storms possible Wednesday.
WJLA
Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.
WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
wypr.org
Maryland General Assembly to consider ways to entice you — and your neighbor — to buy electric cars
Baltimore County officials expect to encourage installation of more all-electric vehicle charging stations in the coming years. Editor’s note: This is part of WYPR’s ongoing coverage of the environment in Maryland known as Climate Change In Your Backyard. If you’ve been thinking about buying an electric car but...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police identify person killed in Lorton, Va.
Fairfax County police have released the name of a person found dead around the doorway of a Lorton, Virginia, home. In a release Sunday, Officers said that 42-year-old Nahom Beyene was found on the threshold of a home on the 9500 block of Unity Lane at around 7:30 p.m. with trauma to the upper body. Beyene died at the scene.
NBC Washington
17-Year-Old Killed, 14-Year-Old Shot at Congress Heights Metro Station: Police
A 17-year-old boy was killed, and a 14-year-old boy was shot at the Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast D.C. on Monday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at 1290 Alabama Avenue SE at around 10:11 p.m. The shooting was targeted at the teens, who were together in a bus bay, police said.
fox5dc.com
Man drives track loader through Frederick refusing to stop, shutting down roads
FREDERICK, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - A man was charged after driving a John Deere track loader through the streets of Frederick and refusing to stop on Saturday. Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to assist the Frederick Police Department with a person in crisis. Deputies assisted with shutting...
sheriff.loudoun.gov
LCSO Conducting Death Investigation in Hamilton
Loudoun County, VA (January 2, 2023) – The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene in the 17000 block of Twinoaks Place in Hamilton, conducting a death investigation. This is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community. More information will be released as...
West Virginia community sees road completion as key to keeping up with growth
RANSON, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Folks in west Virginia’s eastern panhandle hope the new year will bring ways to manage all their growth. Ranson, just outside of Charles Town, was incorporated in Jefferson County in 1910. It has seen an explosion of new residents who want new homes and new businesses, and they want […]
WJLA
Stafford Co. hunters urged to use non-lead ammo after rise in calls about injured eagles
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Getting calls about loose pets or wild raccoons, even wild deer or bears, can be normal for animal control. But in Stafford County, Virginia, there’s been an increase in calls about injured eagles. The animal control division in Stafford County has seen more...
Bay Net
Charles County Commissioners Bowling And Stewart, File Lawsuit Against Board Of Commissioners For Discriminatory Actions
LA PLATA, Md. – In June of 2019, Charles County Administrator Mark Belton, filed a complaint of racial discrimination with the Charles County Human Resources Department concerning a long-running pattern of discrimination and abuse by a County Commissioner. According to official court documents, the Commissioner repeatedly harassed Belton with...
7 displaced, firefighter injured in Va. house fire
BUCKHALL, Va. (DC News Now) — One firefighter was injured after a house fire in Prince William County on the first day of 2023. First responders were dispatched to Yates Ford Road in Buckhall on Sunday morning. When they arrived, the fire had extended through the attic. Officials said that four adults and three children […]
WV resort’s maintenance director sentenced to prison for moving more than $300,000 in stolen money
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A maintenance director at a resort in Southern West Virginia was sentenced to prison this past weekend for embezzling and transporting $300,000 from West Virginia to Maryland. Dhanraj Singh, 62, of Bowie, Maryland, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison on Saturday, December 31, 2022, followed by three […]
DC police arrest 18-year-old in killing of DC charter school
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a story WUSA9 did back in December of 2021. An 18-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old D.C. high school student. Larelle Washington, a senior at KIPP DC College Preparatory school, was killed near his school over a year ago.
WTOP
2 pedestrians, including 1 child, hit by vehicles in Montgomery Co.
Two pedestrians — including a child — were hit in separate crashes that occurred minutes apart from each other in Montgomery County, Maryland, during New Year’s Eve. A ten-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was struck at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in White Oak.
fox5dc.com
A timeline of the snowiest blizzards in DC, Maryland and Virginia history
Winter kicked off to an icy, chilly and snowy start in the final weeks of 2022 but many began to wonder what would come for Winter 2023 in terms of blizzards. Will this snow season turn our region into a winter wonderland? Or another disappointing dud?. You can read all...
WUSA
Man charged with murdering his father with a hatchet inside Virginia house
A 62-year-old man from Hamilton, Virginia died after he was stabbed to death inside his home early Monday morning. Now, his 24-year-old son is facing murder charges.
Bowser Pledges To Almost Double Number Of People Living In Downtown D.C. Over Next Five Years
Mayor Muriel Bowser pledged Monday to add 15,000 new residents to downtown D.C. over the next five years, raising the population of what she termed the city’s “economic engine” to help counteract the significant decline in daily office workers spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bowser made the...
Suspect arrested after several-hour barricade situation in Vienna, Virginia
VIENNA, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a seven-hour barricade situation in Vienna, Virginia on Monday night. The Town of Vienna, Virginia had asked residents to avoid a neighborhood due to police activity. The suspect was arrested at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Locust...
Comments / 0