Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
uahchargers.com
Chargers Drop Monday Meeting to No. 19 Bulldogs
HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville women's basketball team dropped Monday's home matchup to No. 19 Union by a final score of 85-47 at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall in Gulf South Conference action. UAH slides to 3-11 (3-7 GSC), while UU improves to 9-2 (7-2 GSC). Freshman...
uahchargers.com
UAH Falls to Christian Brothers in Matchup at Spragins
HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville women's basketball team fell to Christian Brothers by a final score of 84-63 on Saturday afternoon at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall in Gulf South Conference action. UAH slides to 3-10 (3-6 GSC), while CBU improves to 5-7 (3-6 GSC). Haley Nichols...
North Alabama students nominated to U.S. Military Academy
Outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby nominated several students across North Alabama to the United States Military Academy.
themadisonrecord.com
Sparkman Girls Wrestling Team Ranked Among The Best In Alabama
HARVEST- Female wrestling continues to grow within high schools throughout Alabama. More schools have welcomed the sport for the first time while returning programs have expanded with enthusiasm like never before. The latest state rankings include the Sparkman Lady Senators at No. 3 behind top-ranked Daphne and second-ranked Thompson. The...
Hartselle Enquirer
This week’s high school basketball standings
These are the regular-season standings through Dec. 25 for area teams. Each team’s overall record and area record are listed.
Hartselle Enquirer
Tigers win two at Lawrence County (TN) Christmas tourney
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. – The Hartselle Tigers (9-6) finished in third place of the Lawrence County (Tenn.) Christmas Tournament purple bracket after picking up two wins over Tennessee teams. “We played great defensively all week,” Hartselle coach Faron Key said. “We competed hard and grew as a team through some...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Bradley Adds John Howard as Counsel in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, AL—Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that John Howard has joined the firm’s Huntsville office as counsel in the Real Estate Practice Group. John’s practice is focused on commercial real estate and development, but he has substantial experience with a wide range of corporate...
North Alabama’s biggest entertainment stories of 2022
Some of the state's biggest entertainment stories in 2022 came from right here in the Tennessee Valley.
26 Records Broken In Huntsville During 2022
Happy New Year Tennessee Valley! The last week of 2022 was full of ups and downs weather-wise! We went from brutally cold to above-average temperatures. As we take a look back at the climatology from this past year, it ended off above average regarding rainfall for the Tennessee Valley. While we saw bitterly cold air […]
WAFF
U.S. Marine and Alabama native killed in Marshall County crash
WAFF's Megan Plotka was the only reporter on the scene on Monday morning. Alabama gas prices rise 15 cents over the last 7 days. Police say one person was shot and killed around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022...
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
Buildings have started coming down at the Butler Terrace site at Governors Drive and Seminole Drive in Huntsville. The older public housing has been razed to make way for a major redevelopment project that will involve HUD and the city of Huntsville. Councilman Devyn Keith has been a driving force working to see the area redeveloped to feature traditional and public housing units as well as more commercial and service-related businesses. This is a prime location for redevelopment with its close proximity to Stovehouse, Campus 805, Lowe Mill and downtown Huntsville. Expect to see plans announced early next year.
Whataburger to open new north Alabama location in January
Whataburger’s newest restaurant will open in the first week of the new year. The Texas-based burger chain, which already has 26 locations in Alabama, will open its Albertville restaurant on Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. for drive-thru service only, according to an announcement by the City of Albertville. Dining...
Basketball coach charged with murder in Huntsville slaying acted in self-defense: Attorney
The suspect charged with murder in the shooting death Thursday of a 29-year-old man in Huntsville during a domestic incident is a basketball coach who acted in self-defense, her attorney said. Kashonna Janae Strong, 32, who was charged Friday with murder in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Antonio Robinson in...
WHNT-TV
Body pulled from the waters of Lady Ann Lake
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. Rescue Me Project Offers...
News 19’s Jessica Camuto and Lynsey Smith take part in Decatur’s annual Polar Bear Plunge
News 19's very own Jessica Camuto and Lynsey Smith kicked off 2023 with a splash! Both Jessica and Lynsey participated in Decatur's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Plunge.
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
The Birmingham News, The Huntsville Times and Mobile's Press-Register will soon go all-digital. In Birmingham, where people have been reading the paper since the late 1800s, the news hasn't been easy.
wvtm13.com
North Alabama family son celebrates first birthday in NICU at Children's of Alabama
DECATUR, Ala. — Life hasn't been the easiest for the Steffen family. Their baby boy was born Dec. 9, 2021. However, his original due date was March 19, 2022. For almost 400 days, he has been in the hospital. He was born at 24 weeks gestation. His mother, Kelsey...
WAFF
One killed in Athens shooting Sunday morning
WAFF's Megan Plotka was the only reporter on the scene on Monday morning. Alabama gas prices rise 15 cents over the last 7 days. A New Hope police officer was but by a dog while chasing someone. Medical cannabis applications closed. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST. Members...
Traffic stop leads to ‘dog apprehension’ in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said one was taken into custody by 'dog apprehension" after an attempted traffic stop Sunday afternoon.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Whataburger will open its newest Alabama location in Albertville. The drive-thru will open at 11 am on that day, according to one local source.
