Huntsville, AL

uahchargers.com

Chargers Drop Monday Meeting to No. 19 Bulldogs

HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville women's basketball team dropped Monday's home matchup to No. 19 Union by a final score of 85-47 at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall in Gulf South Conference action. UAH slides to 3-11 (3-7 GSC), while UU improves to 9-2 (7-2 GSC). Freshman...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
uahchargers.com

UAH Falls to Christian Brothers in Matchup at Spragins

HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville women's basketball team fell to Christian Brothers by a final score of 84-63 on Saturday afternoon at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall in Gulf South Conference action. UAH slides to 3-10 (3-6 GSC), while CBU improves to 5-7 (3-6 GSC). Haley Nichols...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Sparkman Girls Wrestling Team Ranked Among The Best In Alabama

HARVEST- Female wrestling continues to grow within high schools throughout Alabama. More schools have welcomed the sport for the first time while returning programs have expanded with enthusiasm like never before. The latest state rankings include the Sparkman Lady Senators at No. 3 behind top-ranked Daphne and second-ranked Thompson. The...
HARVEST, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Tigers win two at Lawrence County (TN) Christmas tourney

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. – The Hartselle Tigers (9-6) finished in third place of the Lawrence County (Tenn.) Christmas Tournament purple bracket after picking up two wins over Tennessee teams. “We played great defensively all week,” Hartselle coach Faron Key said. “We competed hard and grew as a team through some...
HARTSELLE, AL
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Bradley Adds John Howard as Counsel in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL—Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that John Howard has joined the firm’s Huntsville office as counsel in the Real Estate Practice Group. John’s practice is focused on commercial real estate and development, but he has substantial experience with a wide range of corporate...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

26 Records Broken In Huntsville During 2022

Happy New Year Tennessee Valley! The last week of 2022 was full of ups and downs weather-wise! We went from brutally cold to above-average temperatures. As we take a look back at the climatology from this past year, it ended off above average regarding rainfall for the Tennessee Valley. While we saw bitterly cold air […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

Buildings have started coming down at the Butler Terrace site at Governors Drive and Seminole Drive in Huntsville. The older public housing has been razed to make way for a major redevelopment project that will involve HUD and the city of Huntsville. Councilman Devyn Keith has been a driving force working to see the area redeveloped to feature traditional and public housing units as well as more commercial and service-related businesses. This is a prime location for redevelopment with its close proximity to Stovehouse, Campus 805, Lowe Mill and downtown Huntsville. Expect to see plans announced early next year.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Whataburger to open new north Alabama location in January

Whataburger’s newest restaurant will open in the first week of the new year. The Texas-based burger chain, which already has 26 locations in Alabama, will open its Albertville restaurant on Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. for drive-thru service only, according to an announcement by the City of Albertville. Dining...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Body pulled from the waters of Lady Ann Lake

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. Rescue Me Project Offers...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One killed in Athens shooting Sunday morning

WAFF's Megan Plotka was the only reporter on the scene on Monday morning. Alabama gas prices rise 15 cents over the last 7 days. A New Hope police officer was but by a dog while chasing someone. Medical cannabis applications closed. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST. Members...
ATHENS, AL

