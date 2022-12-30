ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Team Georgia Elite Makes Strong Showing at the 2022 Army Bowl

Atlanta, Georgia – The 2022 Army Bowl was a showcase of talent for Team Georgia Elite, with both the 8th and 7th grade teams finishing in second place with a controversial loss. This marked the first year that middle school All-Americans participated in the tournament, and it was a memorable experience for the students, who had the opportunity to visit colleges and meet with coaches at Jackson State, Alabama, and Southern Methodist University (SMU).
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE
BobVila

The Best Renters Insurance in Georgia of 2022

Renters insurance is an important consideration for those who rent their homes. Whether a tenant lives in an apartment or rents a single-family home, investing in renters insurance is usually worth it. A renters insurance policy provides protection for a renter’s personal belongings in the event they are damaged or destroyed by a covered event. Such policies also provide liability coverage if a renter is found legally responsible for causing property damage or injury to a third party.
GEORGIA STATE
starnewsgaonline.com

New 2023 Georgia fishing regulations now available

We hope your 2023 New Year’s resolutions include spending more time outdoors and wetting a line at your favorite lake, pond, stream or river! To help you plan, the updated 2023 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide is now available, says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Threat of severe storms, flooding in Georgia starting Tuesday

ATLANTA - Georgia could see its first bout of severe weather for the New Year as a powerful front is expected to push into the state Tuesday evening. Western Georgia, including much of metro Atlanta, is under a slight risk or level 2 threat risk for severe storms. The eastern half of north Georgia is under level 1 threat risk or marginal risk.
GEORGIA STATE
capitalbnews.org

Meet the New Chairman of Georgia’s Legislative Black Caucus

State Rep. Carl Gilliard has a simple message for Black folks as he prepares to take on a critical new leadership role in the Georgia General Assembly. “It’s movement time,” Gilliard said. “We are going to have to be more unified than ever. We need an agenda. We just can’t be reactive.”
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

MARC HYDEN: The work force is missing 2.9 million workers. Where’d they go?

Hang out in Georgia’s political circles and you are sure to hear policymakers boasting about the Peach State’s low unemployment rate, which stands at around 2.9%. While that’s a brag-worthy stat, it tells only part of the story. Georgia, like the rest of the country, has other problems with its active work force. Most notably, employment rates are lower than before the pandemic and employers often struggle to fill open positions.
GEORGIA STATE
kittentoob.com

The 10 Best Maine Coon Breeders in Georgia

Maine Coons are an excellent choice for would-be cat owners. After all, they are majestic-looking creatures that are both smart and sociable. Fortunately, there are numerous Maine Coon breeders in Georgia, meaning you won’t be short on options if you live in the state. Here are 10 of the...
GEORGIA STATE
