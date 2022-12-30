Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Team Georgia Elite Makes Strong Showing at the 2022 Army Bowl
Atlanta, Georgia – The 2022 Army Bowl was a showcase of talent for Team Georgia Elite, with both the 8th and 7th grade teams finishing in second place with a controversial loss. This marked the first year that middle school All-Americans participated in the tournament, and it was a memorable experience for the students, who had the opportunity to visit colleges and meet with coaches at Jackson State, Alabama, and Southern Methodist University (SMU).
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: After calling a perfect game, Ryan Day hands it away with awful choice
With Ohio sports betting LIVE NOW, you can sign-up today and get hundreds of dollars in bonuses to use on the Buckeyes, NFL games and other sports:. 21+ and present in OH. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Ryan Day trudged to the mound in the 9th inning, perfect game still intact....
Scott Stallings’ Masters invitation mistakenly sent to Georgia man with same name as him
ST. SIMONS, Ga. — Professional golfer Scott Stallings has been waiting for his physical invitation from Augusta National to play in the Masters this year. Only one problem though: His invitation got sent to a different Scott Stallings who lives in Georgia. “Literally had been checking the mailbox five...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
Top New Years Resolutions for Georgia Hikers Include Highest, Lowest, Longest and More
By nature, hikers tend to be an adventurous group, always up for a new challenge. Thus, it's no surprise that when setting New Years resolutions, Georgia's hikers tend to focus on goal-oriented achievements.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
wtoc.com
After more than a decade, Gary Black’s time as agriculture commissioner is ending
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An era comes to an end next week as several new state leaders take office in Georgia. Longtime Agriculture Commissioner, Gary Black leaves office after more than a decade. As Black prepares to leave the Department of Agriculture, he says he’s leaving from a different department...
The Best Renters Insurance in Georgia of 2022
Renters insurance is an important consideration for those who rent their homes. Whether a tenant lives in an apartment or rents a single-family home, investing in renters insurance is usually worth it. A renters insurance policy provides protection for a renter’s personal belongings in the event they are damaged or destroyed by a covered event. Such policies also provide liability coverage if a renter is found legally responsible for causing property damage or injury to a third party.
Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football field
A Georgia witness at Statesboro reported watching a triangle-shaped object the size of a football field slowly moving overhead at about 10:20 p.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
starnewsgaonline.com
New 2023 Georgia fishing regulations now available
We hope your 2023 New Year’s resolutions include spending more time outdoors and wetting a line at your favorite lake, pond, stream or river! To help you plan, the updated 2023 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide is now available, says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
52-year-old Midwest manufacturing company expanding in Georgia looking for individuals
52-year-old Midwest manufacturing company expanding in Georgia looking for individuals with experience in agriculture or construction who are interested in building their own business, using Christian business principles. Send background information to jonathan.miller2@outlook .com.
fox5atlanta.com
Threat of severe storms, flooding in Georgia starting Tuesday
ATLANTA - Georgia could see its first bout of severe weather for the New Year as a powerful front is expected to push into the state Tuesday evening. Western Georgia, including much of metro Atlanta, is under a slight risk or level 2 threat risk for severe storms. The eastern half of north Georgia is under level 1 threat risk or marginal risk.
capitalbnews.org
Meet the New Chairman of Georgia’s Legislative Black Caucus
State Rep. Carl Gilliard has a simple message for Black folks as he prepares to take on a critical new leadership role in the Georgia General Assembly. “It’s movement time,” Gilliard said. “We are going to have to be more unified than ever. We need an agenda. We just can’t be reactive.”
Albany Herald
MARC HYDEN: The work force is missing 2.9 million workers. Where’d they go?
Hang out in Georgia’s political circles and you are sure to hear policymakers boasting about the Peach State’s low unemployment rate, which stands at around 2.9%. While that’s a brag-worthy stat, it tells only part of the story. Georgia, like the rest of the country, has other problems with its active work force. Most notably, employment rates are lower than before the pandemic and employers often struggle to fill open positions.
wgxa.tv
On the Farm: Not even 2022 could defeat Georgia's farmers and ag workers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- 2022 may not have been the luckiest number for any of us, especially due to the turbulent economy. But one thing is certain: the year that sometimes felt impossible to overcome could not break Georgia's farmers and ag workers. In this edition of "On the Farm," we...
Georgia Today: Judge accused of misconduct, UGA helping farmers, good news about sea turtles
On the Friday Dec. 30 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia judge accused of misconduct faces state judicial discipline panel, UGA researchers are helping farmers, good news about sea turtle populations. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Dec. 30. I'm Peter Biello....
Cold temperatures will return to Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We saw very warm spring like temperatures over New Year’s and the warmer weather will continue for the start of the first week of January. Change is on the way as Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that normal winter like conditions will be returning by the end of the work week. The next […]
kittentoob.com
The 10 Best Maine Coon Breeders in Georgia
Maine Coons are an excellent choice for would-be cat owners. After all, they are majestic-looking creatures that are both smart and sociable. Fortunately, there are numerous Maine Coon breeders in Georgia, meaning you won’t be short on options if you live in the state. Here are 10 of the...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Georgia
Georgia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Georgia.
Georgia organization pays off over $147K in lunch debts at grade schools across state
Georgia nonprofit "All for Lunch" ended 2022 by paying off outstanding lunch debt in metro Atlanta schools, totaling over $147,000 at 302 schools over the year.
