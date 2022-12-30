ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Warnings of excessive rainfall and flash flooding for millions in California

Warnings of excessive rainfall and flash flooding have been issued for millions of people in California again this week after a powerful storm over New Year’s Eve left one person dead and thousands evacuated. Heavy rain and high-elevation snow is likely to impact the West Coast, particularly central and northern California, from Wednesday when the next surge of precipitation will move onshore. The latest forecast states that two to four inches of rain is expected across much of northern and central California. More than 10 inches is forecast in localized areas along a 150-mile stretch from Redwood Coast south...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

E-bikes could be a more affordable way to reduce emissions

Electric cars are seen as one way for Americans to reduce emissions. But these days, the average price of a new electric car is more than $60,000, according to Kelley Blue Book. Is there a more affordable way to ditch your fossil-fueled car? NPR's Adam Bearne has been trying to find out if electric bikes might be a better option.
WASHINGTON STATE
Carlsbad Current-Argus

The 'energy gap' nobody wants to tussle with

Many Western states have declared they will achieve all-renewable electrical goals in just two decades. Call me naïve, but haven’t energy experts predicted that wind, sun and other alternative energy sources aren’t up to the job? Alice Jackson, former CEO of Xcel energy’s Colorado operation, was blunt at a renewable energy conference in February 2020: “We can reliably run our grid with up to 70% renewables. Add batteries to the mix and that number goes up to...
COLORADO STATE
NPR

Here's what 2023 has in store, as predicted by experts in 1923

Forget flying cars. When scientists and sociologists in 1923 offered predictions for what life might look like in a hundred years, their visions were more along the lines of curly-haired men, four-hour workdays, 300-year-old people and "watch-size radio telephones." That's according to Paul Fairie, a researcher and instructor at the...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy