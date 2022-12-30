Warnings of excessive rainfall and flash flooding have been issued for millions of people in California again this week after a powerful storm over New Year’s Eve left one person dead and thousands evacuated. Heavy rain and high-elevation snow is likely to impact the West Coast, particularly central and northern California, from Wednesday when the next surge of precipitation will move onshore. The latest forecast states that two to four inches of rain is expected across much of northern and central California. More than 10 inches is forecast in localized areas along a 150-mile stretch from Redwood Coast south...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO