Bills vs. Bengals: How to watch 'Monday Night Football'

The Buffalo Bills will visit Paycor Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals during "Monday Night Football" in Week 17. The game will be aired and streamed on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The matchup's special kickoff time begins at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will be called by Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters live from Cincinnati.

Where can I watch Week 17 'Monday Night Football'?

Watch and stream: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

With your TV or ESPN+ subscription, you can also watch on your phone or tablet on the ESPN App. 'Monday Night Football' will be shown in its entirety on ABC, ESPN2 and on ESPN+. It will be joined in progress on ESPN and ESPN Deportes should the Rose Bowl extend past 8:30 p.m. ET.

What time are the Bills and Bengals playing?

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

With the Rose Bowl Game airing before "Monday Night Football" on ESPN, the Bills-Bengals game is at 8:30 p.m. ET (15 minutes later than MNF's usual start time).

Why is this the game of the year?

The Bills and Bengals are competing for AFC playoff seeding. This "Monday Night Football" matchup is said to be the game of the year, as Buffalo is the current No. 1 seed in the conference and has captured the AFC East title. The Bengals are the No. 3 seed, seeking an AFC North title. But despite their current standing, Joe Burrow and the Bengals remain in the hunt for the AFC's top seed.

Both quarterbacks have had an impressive 2022 NFL season. Buffalo's Josh Allen and Burrow have many similarities that have added to the hype ahead of Monday's game: