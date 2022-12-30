Read full article on original website
15 Hangover Cures From People Who Drink for a Living
With New Year’s Eve looming this coming weekend, we’re solidifying our plans and deciding the best way to celebrate the holiday. Whether you think it’s overrated or can’t wait to party with family and friends, one thing’s for certain: you’ll probably have several drinks to ring in 2023. In preparation for the big night and to make your New Year’s Day a little less painful, we asked 15 professional bartenders to fill us in on their best hangover cures. From the age-old advice of drinking plenty of water to mixing up a savory hair of the dog beverage, you can trust these cures from the people who drink for a living.
People Are Trying Damp January as a Moderate Alternative to Dry January
It’s not exactly a secret that all the merrymaking of the holidays can lead to a little overindulging. When the new year rolls around and resolutions are in full swing, many people decide to make health-conscious choices, including swearing off alcohol, at least temporarily. That trend has led to the rise of Dry January or Dryuary, a popular January-long commitment to take a break from drinking, with a set endpoint.
The One Drink You Should Stop Having ASAP, According To Aging Experts
This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more relevant information. With so much talk about what you should be eating more of to ramp up your health and well-being, beverages are often not part of the conversation or are limited to tips like “drink lots of water.” When we talk about the “aging” effects of a food or drink, we’re referring not just to how it may contribute to drying skin, though that may be a concern for you, but also how it can get in the way of your body performing its everyday functions to keep you in the best health possible.
People can't stop talking about the cheek fat removal surgery that's sweeping Hollywood. We asked plastic surgeons what it entails, and why it's so popular.
Plastic surgeon Ira L. Savetsky said buccal fat removal is relatively easy, but could create premature aging and permanent face distortion.
Rosemary is the secret to long and healthy hair. Here’s how to use it to grow luscious locks.
Make your rosemary water in large batches and turn them into perfect stocking stuffers for the holidays. Helen BradshawThis easy and inexpensive project is your first step toward more and longer hair.
6 things we found out were linked to cancer in 2022, from junk food to hair products
Scientists linked several food ingredients and personal care products to cancer risk in 2022, including ultra-processed food and breast implants.
Doing Dry January? 5 Hacks for Giving Up Alcohol
The first few days of Dry January — the month when some people choose to abstain from alcohol entirely — were probably a breeze. You were just coming off the holiday season, when you may have been drinking more than usual. A break felt like just what your body needed.
A Dermatologist Tells Us The Best Moisturizer For Younger-Looking Skin This Winter
Thanks to the harsh effects of winter, many of us experience skin that looks much more dull, dry and flaky as the temperatures drop. In order to avoid this, it is best to consume a nutrient-rich diet, drink ample water, have a consistent sleep schedule, and to also invest in the best skincare products for your complexion type.
These Are Actually The Best Supplements To Take For Hair Growth, Nutritionists Say
When it comes to hair growth and achieving stronger, shinier hair, what you put into your body is even more important than what you apply to your hair. A balanced diet is your secret weapon, and adding supplements to enhance your diet and ensure you’re getting all of the best nutrients is an excellent idea, as well. There are a few vitamins and minerals that work together to boost your hair’s health. Here, we explored a few of them — and focused on one in particular. These are the best supplements to take for hair growth, according to hair and health experts.
7 Dry January tips for quitting drinking in the new year
A new year is nearly upon us, meaning thousands of people are about to attempt Dry January 2023.The aim of Dry January is to go alcohol-free for 31 days, offering your body and mind the chance for a reset. The initiative is in its 11th year and its popularity is rising.A recent study estimated that one in seven (17 per cent) of UK adults will take part in Dry January in 2023.But staying committed to being alcohol-free for 31 days can be challenging, especially for those socialising where alcohol is likely to be consumed. Studies have shown that a third...
6 Best Anti-Aging Products to Knock Years Off Your Skin
These anti-aging products may potentially have the magical powers that can make your skin look youthful and at its best — details
How to beat that New Year's hangover before it starts
There's no need to begin the new year with a hangover. Here's what experts say you can do to keep a hangover at bay while you celebrate the birth of 2023.
Why People Who Add Niacinamide To Their Skincare Routine Never Age
In the vast world of skincare products, there are plenty of trendy ingredients that come and go (remember snail mucus?). And many of them have benefits that include intense hydration and skin nourishment. But there are only a few ingredients that stick around, stand the test of time, and prove themselves to be “gold standard” ingredients in skincare. Along with retinol and vitamin C, niacinamide is a top-notch ingredient that many skin experts will say you’ll want to add to your routine ASAP.
Best Under-Eye Cream for Wrinkles, Aging And More
Reverse or repair signs of aging around the sensitive eye area with these eye creams that made it onto our best of list — details
Brooke Shields’ Secret to Healthy Hair Is This Virtue Shampoo That Takes Care of Overworked Strands — Get It on Sale
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s almost the new year, and chances are that you’re looking to switch things up in your life. Maybe, you have new fitness goals or want to learn a new language. But if healthier hair is among your resolutions, then we have fantastic news. Ulta is offering a massive hair care sale that you’ll want to stock up on pronto. And we bet, it will help you reach your hair goals in no time. The Jumbo Love sale lets shoppers...
Okay, Wait: Can I Put Body Lotion on My Face? A Dermatologist Weighs In
Your forehead feels tight and the skin on your cheeks is flaking... but your favorite face cream is sitting on a counter miles away, and the bottle of Jergen's on your in-law's bathroom counter has never looked more appealing. You think to yourself, "Can I use body lotion on my face?" Although it sounds like a no-go, depending on your skin type and the body lotion at hand, the answer is often "yes."
Dog Life Expectancy Closely Linked To Breed, Says Study
In a perfect world, we wouldn’t think about our dogs’ life expectancy. Unfortunately, the truth is that our pups live much shorter lives than us. But what is the average lifespan for a dog? An April 2022 study published in the journal Scientific Reports found that dog life expectancy is closely linked to breed. After analyzing […] The post Dog Life Expectancy Closely Linked To Breed, Says Study appeared first on DogTime.
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Dark Spots
Is there a skin issue as stubborn and hard to treat as dark spots (otherwise known as hyperpigmentation)? No doubt, it’s up high on that list. While there are numerous ingredients that are tried-and-true pimple squashers, for example, the same doesn’t apply when it comes to dark spots. Prevention is your best defense — and this involves wearing SPF every day, including when it’s overcast as UV rays contribute to uneven skin tone. But we know how frustrating it is to only hear about the importance of sunblock when you already have dark spots you’re trying to banish. So we went straight to the experts and asked two dermatologists to reveal their best tips on how to reduce dark spots. Here’s what they have to say.
As legal pot grows, more kids sickened by edibles at home
The number of young kids, especially toddlers, who accidentally ate marijuana-laced treats rose sharply over five years as pot became legal in more places in the U.S., according to a study published Tuesday. More than 7,000 confirmed cases of kids younger than 6 eating marijuana edibles were reported to the nation’s poison control centers between 2017 and 2021, climbing from about 200 to more than 3,000 per year. Nearly a...
I’m a sleep expert – here’s why you talk in your slumber and what it means
SLEEP is a chance for us to rest and recuperate, helping our bodies recharge. But if you sleep next to someone who natters during the night, it's likely you're suffering the next day. Speaking to The Sun sleep scientist Theresa Schnorbach said around two in three people talk in their...
