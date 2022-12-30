ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideHook

15 Hangover Cures From People Who Drink for a Living

With New Year’s Eve looming this coming weekend, we’re solidifying our plans and deciding the best way to celebrate the holiday. Whether you think it’s overrated or can’t wait to party with family and friends, one thing’s for certain: you’ll probably have several drinks to ring in 2023. In preparation for the big night and to make your New Year’s Day a little less painful, we asked 15 professional bartenders to fill us in on their best hangover cures. From the age-old advice of drinking plenty of water to mixing up a savory hair of the dog beverage, you can trust these cures from the people who drink for a living.
BHG

People Are Trying Damp January as a Moderate Alternative to Dry January

It’s not exactly a secret that all the merrymaking of the holidays can lead to a little overindulging. When the new year rolls around and resolutions are in full swing, many people decide to make health-conscious choices, including swearing off alcohol, at least temporarily. That trend has led to the rise of Dry January or Dryuary, a popular January-long commitment to take a break from drinking, with a set endpoint.
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Stop Having ASAP, According To Aging Experts

This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more relevant information. With so much talk about what you should be eating more of to ramp up your health and well-being, beverages are often not part of the conversation or are limited to tips like “drink lots of water.” When we talk about the “aging” effects of a food or drink, we’re referring not just to how it may contribute to drying skin, though that may be a concern for you, but also how it can get in the way of your body performing its everyday functions to keep you in the best health possible.
EverydayHealth.com

Doing Dry January? 5 Hacks for Giving Up Alcohol

The first few days of Dry January — the month when some people choose to abstain from alcohol entirely — were probably a breeze. You were just coming off the holiday season, when you may have been drinking more than usual. A break felt like just what your body needed.
shefinds

These Are Actually The Best Supplements To Take For Hair Growth, Nutritionists Say

When it comes to hair growth and achieving stronger, shinier hair, what you put into your body is even more important than what you apply to your hair. A balanced diet is your secret weapon, and adding supplements to enhance your diet and ensure you’re getting all of the best nutrients is an excellent idea, as well. There are a few vitamins and minerals that work together to boost your hair’s health. Here, we explored a few of them — and focused on one in particular. These are the best supplements to take for hair growth, according to hair and health experts.
The Independent

7 Dry January tips for quitting drinking in the new year

A new year is nearly upon us, meaning thousands of people are about to attempt Dry January 2023.The aim of Dry January is to go alcohol-free for 31 days, offering your body and mind the chance for a reset. The initiative is in its 11th year and its popularity is rising.A recent study estimated that one in seven (17 per cent) of UK adults will take part in Dry January in 2023.But staying committed to being alcohol-free for 31 days can be challenging, especially for those socialising where alcohol is likely to be consumed. Studies have shown that a third...
shefinds

Why People Who Add Niacinamide To Their Skincare Routine Never Age

In the vast world of skincare products, there are plenty of trendy ingredients that come and go (remember snail mucus?). And many of them have benefits that include intense hydration and skin nourishment. But there are only a few ingredients that stick around, stand the test of time, and prove themselves to be “gold standard” ingredients in skincare. Along with retinol and vitamin C, niacinamide is a top-notch ingredient that many skin experts will say you’ll want to add to your routine ASAP.
SheKnows

Brooke Shields’ Secret to Healthy Hair Is This Virtue Shampoo That Takes Care of Overworked Strands — Get It on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s almost the new year, and chances are that you’re looking to switch things up in your life. Maybe, you have new fitness goals or want to learn a new language. But if healthier hair is among your resolutions, then we have fantastic news. Ulta is offering a massive hair care sale that you’ll want to stock up on pronto. And we bet, it will help you reach your hair goals in no time. The Jumbo Love sale lets shoppers...
Well+Good

Okay, Wait: Can I Put Body Lotion on My Face? A Dermatologist Weighs In

Your forehead feels tight and the skin on your cheeks is flaking... but your favorite face cream is sitting on a counter miles away, and the bottle of Jergen's on your in-law's bathroom counter has never looked more appealing. You think to yourself, "Can I use body lotion on my face?" Although it sounds like a no-go, depending on your skin type and the body lotion at hand, the answer is often "yes."
DogTime

Dog Life Expectancy Closely Linked To Breed, Says Study

In a perfect world, we wouldn’t think about our dogs’ life expectancy. Unfortunately, the truth is that our pups live much shorter lives than us. But what is the average lifespan for a dog? An April 2022 study published in the journal Scientific Reports found that dog life expectancy is closely linked to breed. After analyzing […] The post Dog Life Expectancy Closely Linked To Breed, Says Study appeared first on DogTime.
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Dark Spots

Is there a skin issue as stubborn and hard to treat as dark spots (otherwise known as hyperpigmentation)? No doubt, it’s up high on that list. While there are numerous ingredients that are tried-and-true pimple squashers, for example, the same doesn’t apply when it comes to dark spots. Prevention is your best defense — and this involves wearing SPF every day, including when it’s overcast as UV rays contribute to uneven skin tone. But we know how frustrating it is to only hear about the importance of sunblock when you already have dark spots you’re trying to banish. So we went straight to the experts and asked two dermatologists to reveal their best tips on how to reduce dark spots. Here’s what they have to say.
Leader Telegram

As legal pot grows, more kids sickened by edibles at home

The number of young kids, especially toddlers, who accidentally ate marijuana-laced treats rose sharply over five years as pot became legal in more places in the U.S., according to a study published Tuesday. More than 7,000 confirmed cases of kids younger than 6 eating marijuana edibles were reported to the nation’s poison control centers between 2017 and 2021, climbing from about 200 to more than 3,000 per year. Nearly a...
