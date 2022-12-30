Read full article on original website
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin RecentlyTy D.Austin, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Former Texas House District 87 representative dies
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a social media announcement made by Texas House District 87 Representative Four Price, former House District 87 Representative David Swinford of Dumas died over the weekend. “I deeply appreciate his service to our community and state,” Price said in the post, “He leaves a tremendous legacy and is […]
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
keranews.org
$7B from dormant bank accounts and uncashed checks is waiting to be claimed by Texans like you
Texas has about $7 billion in “unclaimed property.” That’s not real estate or abandoned houses. It’s money the state is holding from things like abandoned bank accounts and safe deposit boxes, uncashed paychecks, and unclaimed refunds and deposits. Each year, hundreds of millions of dollars go...
New year, new rules: These Texas laws go into effect on January 1
These new measures are going into effect in 2023. Here's what that means.
South Congress Books ‘priced out,’ announces relocation to old Austin neighborhood
Its last day operating off South Congress is Jan. 8, with a planned reopening at 3703 Kerbey Lane in March.
keranews.org
Texas foster placement agency closes, citing increased state scrutiny and citations
The San Antonio-based nonprofit Texas Foster Care and Adoption services (TFCAS) is shutting down. The foster placement agency received roughly $2 million a year in state funds to place youth and monitor foster homes. It has been under scrutiny about how it handled sexual abuse allegations against one of its executives, since TPR reported on it in September.
What to know about Kirk Watson as he once again becomes Austin mayor
He's a familiar face in Austin politics.
New Texas laws taking effect in 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While communities across the state of Texas gear up to celebrate the new year, they should also be aware of a few new state laws taking effect as soon as the ball drops for 2023. The laws going into effect in 2023 were signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021 […]
New Texas State Laws on Education and School Finance to Take Effect in September 2023
Several new laws are taking effect this year and some impact education.Photo byLesli WhitecottononUnsplash. Several new state laws will take effect in Texas on New Year's Day 2023, covering a range of topics including the judicial branch, education, taxes, and construction. Valley Central reports that one of the most significant laws is HB 3774, which deals with the operation and administration of courts in the state's judicial branch. The bill includes the creation of new courts, changes the duties of certain district officials, and provides for public access to the state court document database, among other provisions.
Fort Bend Star
How Texas Grocery Chain H-E-B Created a Cult Following
History of H-E-B H-E-B has been around for a long time. It was founded in 1905 by Florence Butt. The small grocery was initially named “CC. Butt Grocery Store.” A few years later, her youngest son Howard E. Butt took over and eventually renamed it to H-E-B — his initials.
Gov. Abbott activates state emergency response resources due to severe weather hitting Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — Gov. Greg Abbott gave the go-ahead to set in motion state emergency response resources due to the severe weather expected in Texas Monday. The National Weather Service is expecting marginal-to-enhanced risk of severe storms in the eastern parts of Texas. This could possibly cause tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flash […]
Texas Airport Makes List of Most Dangerous Finds By TSA
Criminals will try anything to get around the law. This is also true at airports all around the country. It's the job of the TSA to catch dangerous items and keep them off of planes. But you will be surprised by some of the items caught in either checked bags...
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo targets Texas Lieutenant Governor during swearing-in ceremony
A swearing-in ceremony was held for several Harris County officials on Monday. The event was pretty low-key until Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo delivered remarks toward Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overhead
A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching and videotaping three, disc-shaped objects in the sky above at about 5:38 p.m. on December 26, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Not All Buc-ee’s Are HUGE? The 3 Smallest Buc-ee’s In Texas!
Everything in Texas is big right? Well, not everything! When I hear the word Buc-ee's one of the first things that comes to mind is BIG! I mean, have you ever seen a SMALL Buc-ee's? They are known to be huge! And, it's because they are, but NOT all of them are. Yes, some of the first and oldest Buc-ee's were pretty much average size before they became these HUGE stops around Texas!
Why Black people are leaving Austin, new efforts bringing culture to retain professionals
Austin is diverse in a lot of ways but lacks black professionals.
money.com
Highest Paying Jobs In Texas
Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Texas is home to a diverse range of industries and job opportunities, and many of these careers come with lucrative salaries. According to ZipRecruiter, the top jobs in Texas can pay up to $319,862 per year.
KVIA
Gov. Abbott credits shipping containers with helping illegal immigration ‘plummet’
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Administration added shipping containers to the El Paso border to help battle illegal immigration. Abbott tweeted Wednesday that the shipping containers are an addition to the installed razor wire and the Texas National Guard presence. Abbott says the strategies have been...
East Texas News
Rural hospitals at risk for closure
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
kgns.tv
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe weather
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A potent winter storm that turned deadly in California now threatens to bring powerful tornadoes to the south along with heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain in the Midwest. In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott activated state emergency response resources on Monday in response to the severe...
