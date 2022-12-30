ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

ValleyCentral

PD: Man arrested at laundromat with gun in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man was arrested Monday after allegedly pointing a gun at people near a local restaurant, police said. Matthew Mario Martinez, 21, was charged with deadly conduct, a class A misdemeanor, according to the Weslaco Police Department. Officers responded to a call at the 1400 block of East Business 83 […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Woman arrested on assault, criminal mischief warrants

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was taken into custody at Gateway International Bridge on outstanding warrants, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. Dolly Reyes, 35, was arrested Dec. 29 after U.S. Customs learned of two outstanding warrants for her arrest out of Carlsbad, deputies said. Reyes was wanted by the Carlsbad Police Department on charges […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Deputies: Man stabbed brother at parents’ home

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man accused of stabbing his brother with a switchblade at their parents’ residence. Emilio Chavez Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the CCSO. On Dec. 30, deputies responded to Valley […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Man steals neighbors’ lawnmowers, attempts to sell them, sheriff’s office says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man faces charges of theft after allegedly admitting to pawning a stolen lawn mower, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Emmanual Martinez, 22, was arrested Friday on charges of theft, the sheriff’s office announced. According to deputies, Martinez stole two push lawnmowers valued at $200 each. The victim […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD searches for driver suspected of travel trailer theft

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is searching for a driver who they suspect has stolen a recreational travel trailer. The trailer was reported as stolen at 7 p.m. Sunday at the 6500 block of S. 28th Street and surveillance footage captured the alleged theft, police said. The suspect’s vehicle appears in the […]
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Affidavit: Palmview Man Struck, Killed Brother With Large Pipe

A Palmview man accused in the Christmas Day killing of his brother admitted to authorities that he struck him with a PVC pipe. That’s according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor. 25-year-old Luis Enrique Cruz is charged with murder in the beating death of his brother Saul.
PALMVIEW, TX
kurv.com

Man Charged After Claiming To Be Deputy, Interfering With Arrest

A man is facing charges in McAllen after trying to interfere in a police investigation and then claiming to be a Hidalgo County deputy. Police arrested Adrian Berrones last week on charges of reckless driving, resisting arrest and impersonating a public servant. Police say Berrones yelled at officers during a...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Sheriff’s office: Bailiff arrested for shooting gun in direction of several homes on New Year’s Eve

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A District Court Bailiff is facing charges of DWI and deadly conduct, authorities said. Armando Lozano Jr., 30, was arrested Sunday morning by Brownsville police on charges of DWI. He was arrested on a charge of deadly conduct by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

UPDATE: Edinburg missing K-9 officer found

EDITOR'S NOTE: THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED THROUGHOUT. The Edinburg Police Department has located their missing K-9 officer Sunday. Officer Rasco was found unharmed and was safely returned to his handler, the news release stated. The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating one of its K-9...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

New Hidalgo County DA to tackle capacity issues at jail

The jail is still at max capacity, and the new district attorney says he has a plan to improve the situation. Terry Palacios was sworn in as Hidalgo County’s new district attorney Monday. He was elected back in November. His nephew, Ricardo Rodríguez, previously held the position — but...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Man with clean record, crashes into home, flees scene

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police located and arrested a man after he crashed into a residence and fled the scene on foot Friday afternoon. The crash happened at about 2 p.m. on the 2800 block of Capri St., Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department confirmed. Three people were inside […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Affidavit: Weslaco woman allegedly rammed into ex’s vehicle

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Weslaco police arrested a woman accused of ramming into her ex’s vehicle while she had children inside of her vehicle, police documents indicate. Karen Abigail Hernandez was arrested Dec. 13 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandon endanger child int/know/reck/criminal negligence, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. A […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrives dead at hospital, one charged with murder

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who was arrested for assault has his charge upgraded to murder after investigators received autopsy results of the victim, authorities said. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an alleged assault after a man arrived at the hospital dead with consistent injuries on Christmas day. Authorities responded to Mission Hospital […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man with warrant out of Walker County arrested in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs officers at the Gateway International Bridge arrested a man wanted for aggravated robbery. Luis Angel Carmona was taken into custody by federal officers and turned over to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Cameron County dispatchers confirmed Carmona had an outstanding arrest […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX

