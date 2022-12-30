Read full article on original website
Related
northeastoregonnow.com
Gene Hetzel Passes Away at 87
Gene Willard Hetzel of Hermiston passed away in Hermiston on Dec. 29, 2022 at the age of 87. He was born on March 10, 1935 in Akeley, Minn. to Willard and Mabel Anderson Hetzel. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at Burns...
northeastoregonnow.com
Scott Baggett Passes Away at 49
Scott Thomas Baggett of Hermiston died on Dec. 23, 2022 in Pendleton at the age of 49. He was born on Jan. 31, 1973 in Portland. A private family gathering will be held. Those who wish may make contributions in Scott’s memory to help with funeral expenses to Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, Ore., 97838.
northeastoregonnow.com
Semi-Truck Collides With Stalled Vehicle on I-84, Killing Driver
A semi-truck collided into a stalled Honda CVR on Interstate 84 on Thursday night killing the driver of the Honda. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. near milepost 186 in Umatilla County. The driver of the black 2002 Honda, John Patrick Carver, 58, of...
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 29, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
northeastoregonnow.com
3 Die in Head-On Collision
Three Heppner residents died in a head-on collision on Highway 74. The Oregon State Police responded to a report of a crash around 5:16 p.m. on Friday on Highway 74 near milepost 39 in Morrow County. The preliminary investigation indicated a gray 2017 Ford Explorer, operated by Kellie Renae Nelson,...
Popular brewery opens new waterfront location + Construction starts on 5th Graze
The brewery’s new location is just feet away from Howard Amon Park.
‘Mom on campus’ gives struggling Kennewick high school students something to fight for
“They’re cheerleaders and they also do some tough love at times.”
FOX 11 and 41
Local firefighter fighting a different battle and needs the community’s help
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. – Captain Raymond Newton of Benton County Fire District 4 is in his 23rd year as one of the captains at the fire station. Captain Newton has made a career out of helping the people in our community and now he needs the community’s help.
Washington’s longest-serving prosecutor, Benton County’s Andy Miller retires
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Andy Miller calls himself a local boy. He went to Richland High School, and then headed west to study at the University of Washington. Miller took a gap year between university and law school to become a swim coach, which he said was a lot harder than he thought it would be. He followed that by...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Three are killed in Morrow County crash
On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 5:16 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 74, near milepost 39, in Morrow County. The preliminary investigation indicated a gray 2017 Ford Explorer, operated by Kellie Renae Nelson (27) of Heppner, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 74 when it left its lane of travel and collided head-on with a westbound red 1993 Jeep Cherokee, operated by Ronald Lee Stutzman (71) of Heppner, which was pulling a small utility trailer. Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene. A female passenger, Tamara Jane Stutzman (71) of Heppner, in the Jeep was transported to Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Over $1 billion in Tri-Cities construction in 2022. What’s coming next?
New housing, beef jerky plant, aquatics center and more.
Suspected outbreak of bird flu in Walla Walla County area
WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. – The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health confirmed Friday it is investigating a suspected outbreak of bird flu in the area. According to information from the health department, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife sent biologists to an area where a large number of sick or dead waterfowl were found. Samples were sent...
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick Fire and Police on scene of six derailed train cars
KENNWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Fire Department alongside the Kennewick Police Department and BNSF Railway are on scene of a corn train that derailed off Fruitland St. in Kennewick. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, a total of six train cars were off the tracks. All of which were loaded...
elkhornmediagroup.com
One killed in crash on I-84
On Thursday, December 29, 2022 at approximately 11:40 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 186, in Umatilla County. The preliminary investigation indicated a black 2002 Honda CRV, operated by John Patrick Carver (58) of Quincy (WA), was called in as a hazard. The CRV was reportedly stopped in the westbound slow lane of Interstate 84 with no lights on and had nearly been hit by another motorist.
Influx of Huskies overwhelming Tri-Cities rescues and shelters
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Just before Christmas, a box of six, 13-week-old Husky mix puppies was found abandoned on the front steps of Pet Overpopulation Prevention in Pasco. Director of Hope 4 Huskies, Christina Rader, took them in. “They did come down with kennel cough, coccidia – the stuff that can kind of happen, so we’re trying to get them well...
BNSF train derails New Year’s Day in downtown Kennewick
The cars were in the middle of the train.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Christmas crash on I-84 takes a life
MORROW COUNTY – A single-car crash took the life of a Boardman man on Christmas morning and seriously injured another person. Oregon State Police reports Ricardo Mejia Avila, 27, was pronounced deceased at the scene near milepost 174. Asarias Alonso Ramos, 38, also of Boardman, was critically injured and...
nbcrightnow.com
Richland PD investigates a car vs pedestrian crash on Columbia Park Trail
RICHLAND, Wash.- UPDATE Jan 1 @ 5:06 p.m. According to RPD the roadway is back open in both directions. The victim is said to be in stable condition. The driver was booked into the Benton County Jail. ORIGINAL Jan. 1 @ 4:40 p.m. Richland Police officers are investigating a pedestrian...
Chronicle
Eastern Washington Woman Sentenced After Suboxone Found in Bible Shipped to Jail
A 53-year-old Sunnyside woman accused of smuggling drugs into the Yakima County jail will spend two weeks there. Michele Kristin Aguirre pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge of maintaining a vehicle for drug purposes, which she said was used for keeping or selling drugs, according to sentencing documents. Aguirre...
nbcrightnow.com
One dead after a shooting in Richland
One man is dead after a shooting in Richland on New Year's Eve. Richland PD is investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Comments / 0