Hermiston, OR

Gene Hetzel Passes Away at 87

Gene Willard Hetzel of Hermiston passed away in Hermiston on Dec. 29, 2022 at the age of 87. He was born on March 10, 1935 in Akeley, Minn. to Willard and Mabel Anderson Hetzel. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at Burns...
Scott Baggett Passes Away at 49

Scott Thomas Baggett of Hermiston died on Dec. 23, 2022 in Pendleton at the age of 49. He was born on Jan. 31, 1973 in Portland. A private family gathering will be held. Those who wish may make contributions in Scott’s memory to help with funeral expenses to Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, Ore., 97838.
3 Die in Head-On Collision

Three Heppner residents died in a head-on collision on Highway 74. The Oregon State Police responded to a report of a crash around 5:16 p.m. on Friday on Highway 74 near milepost 39 in Morrow County. The preliminary investigation indicated a gray 2017 Ford Explorer, operated by Kellie Renae Nelson,...
Three are killed in Morrow County crash

On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 5:16 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 74, near milepost 39, in Morrow County. The preliminary investigation indicated a gray 2017 Ford Explorer, operated by Kellie Renae Nelson (27) of Heppner, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 74 when it left its lane of travel and collided head-on with a westbound red 1993 Jeep Cherokee, operated by Ronald Lee Stutzman (71) of Heppner, which was pulling a small utility trailer. Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene. A female passenger, Tamara Jane Stutzman (71) of Heppner, in the Jeep was transported to Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Kennewick Fire and Police on scene of six derailed train cars

KENNWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Fire Department alongside the Kennewick Police Department and BNSF Railway are on scene of a corn train that derailed off Fruitland St. in Kennewick. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, a total of six train cars were off the tracks. All of which were loaded...
One killed in crash on I-84

On Thursday, December 29, 2022 at approximately 11:40 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 186, in Umatilla County. The preliminary investigation indicated a black 2002 Honda CRV, operated by John Patrick Carver (58) of Quincy (WA), was called in as a hazard. The CRV was reportedly stopped in the westbound slow lane of Interstate 84 with no lights on and had nearly been hit by another motorist.
Christmas crash on I-84 takes a life

MORROW COUNTY – A single-car crash took the life of a Boardman man on Christmas morning and seriously injured another person. Oregon State Police reports Ricardo Mejia Avila, 27, was pronounced deceased at the scene near milepost 174. Asarias Alonso Ramos, 38, also of Boardman, was critically injured and...
BOARDMAN, OR

