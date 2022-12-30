Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB climbing to $1 depends on…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has fallen by around 65% since the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in May this year. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX also had a particularly adverse impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin. With the end of 2022 dawning, SHIB was trading at $0.00000807 on the charts. With a market capitalization of $4.7 billion, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the 17th largest cryptocurrency today. SHIB is the second-most popular memecoin too, trailing only Dogecoin (DOGE).
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
It was a bad year for crypto. It was even worse for these guys
Some of the industry’s biggest names fell from historic highs historically quickly.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says He’s Stacking More Bitcoin (BTC), Warns of Regulations Crushing Altcoins
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says he’s buying more Bitcoin (BTC) at current prices as the king crypto trades in the depths of the bear market. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author explains his thesis behind investing in Bitcoin. Kiyosaki says that...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) To Bottom Out After Another Massive Drop, Predicts Coin Bureau – Here’s the Timeline
A popular crypto analyst says the crypto market could see one more massive decline before bottoming in early 2023. In a new YouTube strategy session, pseudonymous Coin Bureau host Guy tells his 2.19 million subscribers that Bitcoin (BTC) could decline by as much as 60% in the near term. “The...
CNBC
The boldest bitcoin calls for 2023 are out — and a 1,400% rally or a 70% plunge may be on the cards
Bitcoin fell over 60% in 2022, driven lower by a series of high-profile company failures and a bleak macroeconomic climate. Those who made predictions about bitcoin's price last year really missed the mark. Some market players have stuck their neck out with price calls for what could be another volatile...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Massively Dominated Ethereum, Polygon and Seven Altcoins in 2022 on One Metric: Santiment
Crypto analytics platform Santiment is revealing that Cardano (ADA) led all other blockchain protocols on one critical metric this year. Santiment says that Cardano had the highest level of development activity in 2022 in the crypto ecosystem ahead of Ethereum (ETH) and other blockchain protocols. Based on the submissions to...
u.today
O.G. Bitcoin Developer Has All of His BTC Holdings Stolen
Luke Dashjr, one of the early developers in Bitcoin’s history, announced on Twitter today that his PGP key had been compromised and his bitcoins have been stolen. The amount of bitcoin lost is still unknown, but a significant portion seems to have been transferred to 1YAR6opJCfDjBNdn5bV8b5Mcu84tv92fa via the CoinJoin mixing service, according to Dashjr.
Elon Musk Revives Debate on the Legalization of Cocaine
The new year is often conducive to personal resolutions. It is often a question of health but also of savings. In this period of economic uncertainty due to a possible recession on the horizon, it is not excluded that most of the resolutions for 2023 relate to the best way to preserve purchasing power.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Goes Deep on Bitcoin (BTC), Calling for New All-Time Highs in 2024 After a 2023 Bottom
A widely followed crypto analyst is diving deep into Bitcoin (BTC), laying out a timeline for the king crypto’s next all-time high (ATH). Pseudonymous trader Rekt Capital gives their 330,800 followers a time window for BTC’s next peak. “According to the Four Year Cycle theory, a new BTC...
u.today
Top Stablecoins to Watch in 2023
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailycoin.com
Trader Joe (JOE) Launches DEX on Arbitrum, Expanding to L2s
Trader Joe expands its services by launching its DEX on the Ethereum-based L2 scaling solution Arbitrum. Trader Joe version 2, based on a novel Automated Market Maker (AMM) architecture, has reached a TVL of over $7 million. The protocol also plans to launch its DEX on other chains this year.
NBC Los Angeles
FTX's Japanese Users Will Be Able to Start Withdrawing Funds From February
FTX Japan says it is developing a system to resume withdrawals through the website of Liquid Japan, a crypto exchange it acquired earlier this year. Japanese FTX customers will be able to transfer assets from FTX Japan to Liquid Japan, and then withdraw from Liquid Japan, by mid-February. Clients of...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted May 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Issues Dire Altcoin Warning – Here’s His Outlook
The crypto analyst who correctly called the collapse of Bitcoin (BTC) this year is now issuing a warning to investors about an impending altcoin implosion. Pseudonymous trader Capo tells his 694,900 Twitter followers that while the financial markets may look bad, the conditions look even worse for altcoins. “The entire...
dailycoin.com
3 Tokens To Buy In January 2023: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Ethereum (ETH), and Polygon (MATIC)
The new year is just around the corner and it’s always exciting to start looking at which tokens could potentially be good buys in the coming year. In the third phase of the presale, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is the first token to consider. But there are two others that could also be good buys in the near future – Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC).
ValueWalk
The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
Meta Platforms is down 50% and recently hit bottom. Amazon is down a greater 54% and shows signs of a bottom. Salesforce.com is a force to be reckoned with and may hit bottom soon. 2022 has been challenging for big tech. While the QQQ NASDAQ Index tracking stock (NASDAQ:QQQ) is...
India joins EU in mandating USB-C charging port on smartphones, as Americans still have to deal with 3 different types of ports and cables
India is following in the European Union's footsteps by requiring mobile devices sold in the country to have the USB-C charging port by March 2025.
