ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB climbing to $1 depends on…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has fallen by around 65% since the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in May this year. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX also had a particularly adverse impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin. With the end of 2022 dawning, SHIB was trading at $0.00000807 on the charts. With a market capitalization of $4.7 billion, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the 17th largest cryptocurrency today. SHIB is the second-most popular memecoin too, trailing only Dogecoin (DOGE).
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year

Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
u.today

O.G. Bitcoin Developer Has All of His BTC Holdings Stolen

Luke Dashjr, one of the early developers in Bitcoin’s history, announced on Twitter today that his PGP key had been compromised and his bitcoins have been stolen. The amount of bitcoin lost is still unknown, but a significant portion seems to have been transferred to 1YAR6opJCfDjBNdn5bV8b5Mcu84tv92fa via the CoinJoin mixing service, according to Dashjr.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Revives Debate on the Legalization of Cocaine

The new year is often conducive to personal resolutions. It is often a question of health but also of savings. In this period of economic uncertainty due to a possible recession on the horizon, it is not excluded that most of the resolutions for 2023 relate to the best way to preserve purchasing power.
u.today

Top Stablecoins to Watch in 2023

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailycoin.com

Trader Joe (JOE) Launches DEX on Arbitrum, Expanding to L2s

Trader Joe expands its services by launching its DEX on the Ethereum-based L2 scaling solution Arbitrum. Trader Joe version 2, based on a novel Automated Market Maker (AMM) architecture, has reached a TVL of over $7 million. The protocol also plans to launch its DEX on other chains this year.
NBC Los Angeles

FTX's Japanese Users Will Be Able to Start Withdrawing Funds From February

FTX Japan says it is developing a system to resume withdrawals through the website of Liquid Japan, a crypto exchange it acquired earlier this year. Japanese FTX customers will be able to transfer assets from FTX Japan to Liquid Japan, and then withdraw from Liquid Japan, by mid-February. Clients of...
dailycoin.com

3 Tokens To Buy In January 2023: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Ethereum (ETH), and Polygon (MATIC)

The new year is just around the corner and it’s always exciting to start looking at which tokens could potentially be good buys in the coming year. In the third phase of the presale, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is the first token to consider. But there are two others that could also be good buys in the near future – Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC).
ValueWalk

The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks

Meta Platforms is down 50% and recently hit bottom. Amazon is down a greater 54% and shows signs of a bottom. Salesforce.com is a force to be reckoned with and may hit bottom soon. 2022 has been challenging for big tech. While the QQQ NASDAQ Index tracking stock (NASDAQ:QQQ) is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy