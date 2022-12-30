Gene Willard Hetzel of Hermiston passed away in Hermiston on Dec. 29, 2022 at the age of 87. He was born on March 10, 1935 in Akeley, Minn. to Willard and Mabel Anderson Hetzel. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at Burns...

